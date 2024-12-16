Colby Covington Gets Outclassed At UFC Tampa
3 weeks agoFormer UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington suffered a third-round TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa on Saturday. In the first round, Covington suffered a cut over his right eye that led to a doctor finally calling a stop to the contest in the third round. Throughout the fight, Covington was having problems with Buckley's striking and tried to take the fight to the ground. With 18 seconds left, after the fighters got back to their feet, the referee called the doctor back into the cage to look at Covington's eye, it was determined that Covington's cut was bad enough to stop the fight. In 14:42 of action, Covington landed a takedown and 37 significant strikes. Covington has now, for the first time in his career, lost back-to-back fights.
Source: UFC
