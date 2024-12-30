Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leads Saints In Carries
2 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the team in carries in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Edwards-Helaire needed just five rushing attempts to accomplish the feat in a game where New Orleans all but abandoned the ground game, calling just four run plays in the entire second half. He finished with five carries for 20 yards and caught two of his four targets for 10 receiving yards. Cut by the Chiefs on December 16 and claimed by the Saints two days later, New Orleans elevated the four-year veteran from the practice squad on Saturday after listing Alvin Kamara (groin) out the day before. CEH was involved nearly as much as starter Kendre Miller (head) before Miller left the game in the second quarter due to a possible concussion. Up to that point, Edwards-Helaire had seen five snaps to Miller's seven and three touches to Miller's four. If Miller is forced to miss Week 18 and Kamara doesn't return for a meaningless season finale, Edwards-Helaire could draw the start against the Buccaneers.
Source: NFL.com
