Christian Watson Officially Inactive Against Vikings
1 week agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Minnesota Vikings. The 25-year-old had been listed as questionable but was not expected to play entering this weekend. Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Romeo Doubs will step up as the Packers' top wide receiver for the duration of Watson's absence. Reed remains the top fantasy receiver in Green Bay, but all three have FLEX upside given Jordan Love's ability to distribute targets.
Source: Tom Silverstein
