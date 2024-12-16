Cedrick Wilson Jr. Throws Touchdown Pass
3 weeks agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. had a greater impact throwing the football than catching it in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Commanders. Wilson threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara in the third quarter. In his typical role as a pass catcher, he failed to log a reception and was targeted just once. Wilson did have a 15-yard catch early in the first quarter but it was wiped out due to a holding penalty. Even in the wake of the injuries that have cost the Saints the services of Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee), Wilson has been unable to command significant attention. In his last four games, he has two receptions for 37 yards on three targets and he has a season-long line of 13-159-1. There is not much hope for Wilson as a fantasy asset in 2024.
Source: NFL.com
