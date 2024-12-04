Cardinals Sign Ryan Vilade To Minor-League Deal
2 days agoOn Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals signed outfielder Ryan Vilade to a minor league contract that also includes a non-roster invitation to spring training. The former second-round pick was drafted by the Rockies back in 2017, briefly debuting with the club in 2021. Since then, the 25-year-old spent time at Triple-A in Pittsburgh and Detroit's farm systems, while making 17 major league appearances for the Tigers in 2024. In 442 Triple-A plate appearances last season, the right-handed hitter slashed .278/.346/.449 with 13 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Without a starting role for the Cardinals though, Vilade is off the fantasy radar for now.
Source: ESPN
