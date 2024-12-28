Cameron Dicker Makes Eight Kicks In Week 17 Blowout Win
2 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker had a huge game in Week 17, making all eight of the kicks he lined up for. Dicker made four field goals and four extra points, with his field goals coming from 27, 38, 41, and 35 yards out. It was a big game for Dicker in a big game overall for the Chargers offense. They'll take on the division-rival bottom-dwelling Las Vegas Raiders to wrap up the regular season in Week 18.
Source: ESPN.com
