Brandon Aubrey Among Top Kicker Options For Week 14
4 days agoDallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey shook off a poor Week 12 performance by drilling two-of-two field goal attempts and all three extra points in Week 13 against the New York Giants. This week, he faces one of the most generous matchups in the league as the Cowboys gear up to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The 29-year-old has been one of the best kickers in the league this year and even with a less efficient Dallas offense without quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), he should be started this week.
Source: RotoBaller
