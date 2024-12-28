Anthony Richardson Ruled Out For Week 17
2 weeks agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (back/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Richardson was unable to participate in practice all week and will set his sights on returning in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, veteran Joe Flacco will get the starting nod. Over his past five games Richardson has been very productive from a fantasy standpoint tallying 23.1 PPR points per game and finding the back of the end zone nine times over this stretch. Flacco has been productive when given opportunities this season. Across five games, he has averaged 233.4 passing yards per game with a 9:5 TD:INT ratio. He is a solid QB2 in Superflex formats facing the Giants who have allowed the 17th-most PPR points to opposing QBs this season.
Source: Adam Schefter
