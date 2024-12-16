Anthony Richardson Inefficient Again Through The Air, Scores Again In Week 15
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was ineffective through the air yet again in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos, completing 17 of 38 pass attempts for 172 yards and no touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. The 22-year-old added seven rush attempts for 46 yards and ran one in for a TD. It was his fifth rushing touchdown on the season and fourth in the last four games since being reinserted as the starter. The problem is that his completion rate stands at 47% on the season and the former first-round draft pick has an ugly 7:11 TD:INT. The second-year pro will have an easier matchup next week at home against the Titans who are middle of the pack in allowing fantasy points to quarterbacks, but he'll make for a risky play for those still left in the fantasy playoffs next week.
Source: ESPN
