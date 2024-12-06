Amon-Ra St. Brown Delivers Modest Output In Victory
3 mins agoDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught five of his six targets for 43 yards and added a 10-yard rush in the team's 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. St. Brown tied for third in receiving yards in the high-scoring contest but continued a quieter stretch of games, having now totaled 16 receptions for 178 yards without a touchdown over the past three weeks. Despite the dip in production, he remains a must-start option in all fantasy formats due to his consistent involvement in Detroit's offense. Fantasy managers will hope for a stronger showing in Week 15 when the Lions host the Buffalo Bills. St. Brown remains a focal point of the offense and will look to reestablish himself as a top-tier fantasy WR.
Source: ESPN
