Alan Trejo Heading To Texas On Minor-League Contract
2 weeks agoThe Texas Rangers have signed second baseman/shortstop Alan Trejo to a minor-league contract that contains an invite to Spring Training. Trejo has spent the first four seasons of his major league career with the Colorado Rockies. Last summer, Trejo held a .143/.182/.143 line with no extra-base hits across 28 games in the major leagues. He sits with a cumulative .228/.276/.334 line through 174 games in the majors. Trejo would also post a .265/.346/.408 line across 59 games at Triple-A last summer. While the infielder has yet to put it together in the majors, he has shown solid upside in the minor leagues. He is worth monitoring in deeper AL-only formats as he could contend for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
Source: Texas Rangers
