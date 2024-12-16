A Two-Score Return For Romeo Doubs In Packers Victory
3 weeks agoGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs made his return from concussion protocol and made a huge statement for the Packers in their 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. Doubs, who hadn't played since Week 12, cleared concussion protocol without an injury designation after three consecutive full practices to score twice and catch three passes for 40 yards on five targets on the evening. Doubs' second touchdown in the fourth quarter was an excellently thrown ball by Jordan Love where Doubs had to reach low to where only he could make a play on it, cementing the Packers' victory to put them up by three scores. With Doubs back in the fold for the Packers, Green Bay will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. For fantasy managers, Doubs is a solid flex option in a good matchup.
Source: ESPN
