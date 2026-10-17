NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Phoenix-2 (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, the Freeway Insurance 500.
Team Penske was (expectedly) fast, as Ryan Blaney won the pole and Joey Logano will start second.
Chase drivers filled all top seven spots in the session.
2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|26.250
|137.143
|2.
|Joey Logano
|26.282
|136.976
|3.
|Chase Briscoe
|26.311
|136.825
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|26.314
|136.809
|5.
|Christopher Bell
|26.351
|136.617
|6.
|Tyler Reddick
|26.398
|136.374
|7.
|Ty Gibbs
|26.414
|136.291
|8.
|Michael McDowell
|26.432
|136.199
|9.
|Josh Berry
|26.443
|136.142
|10.
|William Byron
|26.483
|135.936
|11.
|Ross Chastain
|26.513
|135.782
|12.
|Connor Zilisch
|26.539
|135.649
|13.
|Todd Gilliland
|26.600
|135.338
|14.
|Daniel Suarez
|26.606
|135.308
|15.
|Austin Cindric
|26.655
|135.059
|16.
|Chase Elliott
|26.667
|134.998
|17.
|Chris Buescher
|26.678
|134.943
|18.
|Brad Keselowski
|26.680
|134.933
|19.
|Riley Herbst
|26.746
|134.600
|20.
|Zane Smith
|26.752
|134.569
|21.
|AJ Allmendinger
|26.761
|134.524
|22.
|Kyle Larson
|26.769
|134.484
|23.
|Bubba Wallace
|26.782
|134.419
|24.
|Austin Dillon
|26.782
|134.419
|25.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|26.798
|134.338
|26.
|Ryan Preece
|26.799
|134.333
|27.
|Cole Custer
|26.815
|134.253
|28.
|Carson Hocevar
|26.821
|134.223
|29.
|Erik Jones
|26.827
|134.193
|30.
|Noah Gragson
|26.842
|134.118
|31.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|26.917
|133.744
|32.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|26.943
|133.615
|33.
|Ty Dillon
|26.957
|133.546
|34.
|Alex Bowman
|26.986
|133.403
|35.
|Austin Hill
|26.990
|133.383
|36.
|Corey Heim
|27.002
|133.323
|37.
|Cody Ware
|27.075
|132.964
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