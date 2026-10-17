NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Phoenix-2 (2026)

October 17, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, the Freeway Insurance 500.

Team Penske was (expectedly) fast, as Ryan Blaney won the pole and Joey Logano will start second.

Chase drivers filled all top seven spots in the session.

2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Ryan Blaney 26.250 137.143 2. Joey Logano 26.282 136.976 3. Chase Briscoe 26.311 136.825 4. Denny Hamlin 26.314 136.809 5. Christopher Bell 26.351 136.617 6. Tyler Reddick 26.398 136.374 7. Ty Gibbs 26.414 136.291 8. Michael McDowell 26.432 136.199 9. Josh Berry 26.443 136.142 10. William Byron 26.483 135.936 11. Ross Chastain 26.513 135.782 12. Connor Zilisch 26.539 135.649 13. Todd Gilliland 26.600 135.338 14. Daniel Suarez 26.606 135.308 15. Austin Cindric 26.655 135.059 16. Chase Elliott 26.667 134.998 17. Chris Buescher 26.678 134.943 18. Brad Keselowski 26.680 134.933 19. Riley Herbst 26.746 134.600 20. Zane Smith 26.752 134.569 21. AJ Allmendinger 26.761 134.524 22. Kyle Larson 26.769 134.484 23. Bubba Wallace 26.782 134.419 24. Austin Dillon 26.782 134.419 25. Shane Van Gisbergen 26.798 134.338 26. Ryan Preece 26.799 134.333 27. Cole Custer 26.815 134.253 28. Carson Hocevar 26.821 134.223 29. Erik Jones 26.827 134.193 30. Noah Gragson 26.842 134.118 31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 26.917 133.744 32. John Hunter Nemechek 26.943 133.615 33. Ty Dillon 26.957 133.546 34. Alex Bowman 26.986 133.403 35. Austin Hill 26.990 133.383 36. Corey Heim 27.002 133.323 37. Cody Ware 27.075 132.964

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