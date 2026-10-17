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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Phoenix-2 (2026)

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Joey Logano - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Phoenix Raceway, the Freeway Insurance 500.

Team Penske was (expectedly) fast, as Ryan Blaney won the pole and Joey Logano will start second.

Chase drivers filled all top seven spots in the session.

 

2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Ryan Blaney 26.250 137.143
2. Joey Logano 26.282 136.976
3. Chase Briscoe 26.311 136.825
4. Denny Hamlin 26.314 136.809
5. Christopher Bell 26.351 136.617
6. Tyler Reddick 26.398 136.374
7. Ty Gibbs 26.414 136.291
8. Michael McDowell 26.432 136.199
9. Josh Berry 26.443 136.142
10. William Byron 26.483 135.936
11. Ross Chastain 26.513 135.782
12. Connor Zilisch 26.539 135.649
13. Todd Gilliland 26.600 135.338
14. Daniel Suarez 26.606 135.308
15. Austin Cindric 26.655 135.059
16. Chase Elliott 26.667 134.998
17. Chris Buescher 26.678 134.943
18. Brad Keselowski 26.680 134.933
19. Riley Herbst 26.746 134.600
20. Zane Smith 26.752 134.569
21. AJ Allmendinger 26.761 134.524
22. Kyle Larson 26.769 134.484
23. Bubba Wallace 26.782 134.419
24. Austin Dillon 26.782 134.419
25. Shane Van Gisbergen 26.798 134.338
26. Ryan Preece 26.799 134.333
27. Cole Custer 26.815 134.253
28. Carson Hocevar 26.821 134.223
29. Erik Jones 26.827 134.193
30. Noah Gragson 26.842 134.118
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 26.917 133.744
32. John Hunter Nemechek 26.943 133.615
33. Ty Dillon 26.957 133.546
34. Alex Bowman 26.986 133.403
35. Austin Hill 26.990 133.383
36. Corey Heim 27.002 133.323
37. Cody Ware 27.075 132.964

 

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More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, Notes
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Jordan McAbee anchors the team with his exclusive NASCAR DFS and betting picks, DFS projections and algorithm-predicted finishing order! Jordan has a 100+ unit betting profit since 2023, and a 25% average annual profit since 2018. He won the FSWA Racing Writer Of The Year award in 2023, and was nominated for DFS Writer Of The Year in 2024.

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