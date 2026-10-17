👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Phoenix-2 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Ryan Blaney - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest.

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Freeway Insurance 500 on Sunday afternoon.

The 37-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

 

Important Practice Notes

Erik Jones - With about 10 minutes left in the session, Erik Jones had a tire go down. He limped the car down pit road, and I would be surprised if the No. 43 team went to a backup car.

Kyle Larson - The No. 5 Chevrolet wasn't great in this session. This weekend could be a huge door opening for the other Championship contenders to make up some ground on points leader, Kyle Larson.

 

2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader
1. Ryan Blaney 26.969 133.487 33 77 ---.---
2. Carson Hocevar 26.998 133.343 2 61 -0.029
3. Joey Logano 27.015 133.259 2 67 -0.046
4. Denny Hamlin 27.086 132.910 2 84 -0.117
5. Christopher Bell 27.100 132.841 27 72 -0.131
6. Daniel Suarez 27.114 132.773 1 61 -0.145
7. Ty Gibbs 27.118 132.753 3 64 -0.149
8. Chase Briscoe 27.173 132.484 35 71 -0.204
9. Bubba Wallace 27.186 132.421 2 52 -0.217
10. Josh Berry 27.189 132.406 28 58 -0.220
11. Corey Heim 27.193 132.387 1 55 -0.224
12. Riley Herbst 27.208 132.314 2 58 -0.239
13. Kyle Larson 27.212 132.295 3 72 -0.243
14. Todd Gilliland 27.234 132.188 1 59 -0.265
15. William Byron 27.235 132.183 1 77 -0.266
16. John Hunter Nemechek 27.236 132.178 1 74 -0.267
17. Austin Cindric 27.237 132.173 20 60 -0.268
18. Erik Jones 27.247 132.125 3 63 -0.278
19. Michael McDowell 27.248 132.120 2 71 -0.279
20. Ross Chastain 27.251 132.105 2 76 -0.282
21. Zane Smith 27.265 132.037 1 51 -0.296
22. Brad Keselowski 27.265 132.037 32 59 -0.296
23. Alex Bowman 27.268 132.023 3 56 -0.299
24. Chase Elliott 27.306 131.839 2 73 -0.337
25. Connor Zilisch 27.312 131.810 35 69 -0.343
26. Tyler Reddick 27.318 131.781 1 80 -0.349
27. Austin Dillon 27.356 131.598 31 66 -0.387
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 27.376 131.502 1 69 -0.407
29. Cole Custer 27.393 131.420 1 61 -0.424
30. Austin Hill 27.422 131.281 3 63 -0.453
31. Cody Ware 27.440 131.195 2 60 -0.471
32. Chris Buescher 27.482 130.995 1 50 -0.513
33. Ty Dillon 27.549 130.676 40 41 -0.580
34. AJ Allmendinger 27.563 130.610 1 56 -0.594
35. Ryan Preece 27.600 130.435 43 69 -0.631
36. Noah Gragson 27.648 130.208 29 53 -0.679
37. Shane Van Gisbergen 27.696 129.983 4 71 -0.727

 

2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed
1. Christopher Bell 26 35 130.849
2. Carson Hocevar 1 10 130.706
3. Ryan Blaney 32 41 130.616
4. Josh Berry 27 36 130.522
5. Joey Logano 1 10 130.445
6. Denny Hamlin 1 10 130.378
7. Bubba Wallace 1 10 130.353
8. Chase Briscoe 34 43 130.313
9. Austin Cindric 20 29 130.185
10. Tyler Reddick 1 10 130.136
11. Austin Dillon 31 40 130.099
12. Kyle Larson 33 42 130.075
13. William Byron 1 10 130.045
14. Erik Jones 1 10 129.983
15. Daniel Suarez 1 10 129.918
16. Riley Herbst 1 10 129.909
17. John Hunter Nemechek 1 10 129.848
18. Brad Keselowski 31 40 129.827
19. Alex Bowman 1 10 129.827
20. Corey Heim 1 10 129.809
21. Michael McDowell 1 10 129.733
22. Todd Gilliland 1 10 129.723
23. Zane Smith 24 33 129.659
24. Chase Elliott 1 10 129.562
25. Ross Chastain 1 10 129.499
26. Cole Custer 1 10 129.398
27. Connor Zilisch 1 10 129.262
28. Austin Hill 2 11 129.237
29. AJ Allmendinger 1 10 129.216
30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 10 129.102
31. Noah Gragson 1 10 129.004
32. Shane Van Gisbergen 32 41 128.950
33. Ryan Preece 40 49 128.739
34. Cody Ware 30 39 128.539
35. Ty Gibbs 37 46 128.532
36. Ty Dillon 1 10 128.473
37. Chris Buescher 25 34 127.807

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, Notes
NASCAR Podcast for Phoenix-2
NASCAR DFS Picks: Bank of America 400 (2026)
NASCAR DFS Picks and Projections (Premium)



The Keys to Weekly NASCAR Success

NASCAR is back, and it's time for you to win more with RotoBaller! Our NASCAR Premium Package for DFS and betting features several heavy hitters and proven winners.

Jordan McAbee anchors the team with his exclusive NASCAR DFS and betting picks, DFS projections and algorithm-predicted finishing order! Jordan has a 100+ unit betting profit since 2023, and a 25% average annual profit since 2018. He won the FSWA Racing Writer Of The Year award in 2023, and was nominated for DFS Writer Of The Year in 2024.

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Oliver Kapanen

Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Brandon Montour

Out Saturday
Wyatt Johnston

Back in Action Saturday
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Jacob Markstrom

Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
John Tavares

Out Week-to-Week
Caleb Williams

in Line to Return in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Officially Activated from Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 6
Jalen Hurts

Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Stefon Diggs

Questionable in Week 6
Roman Wilson

Placed on Injured Reserve
Tyreek Hill

Reunion With Chiefs Not Imminent
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Pat Freiermuth

Now Questionable With Calf Injury
DK Metcalf

Removed From Injury Report, Will Play Sunday
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Expected to be Out for Week 6
Micah Parsons

Not Ready to Practice, Unlikely to Play before Week 9
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Vladislav Namestnikov

Deemed Week-to-Week
Jamal Murray

Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Taylor Hall

Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Seth Jarvis

Could Be an Option This Weekend
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Optimistic that Baker Mayfield Will Return in Week 7
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Remains Unavailable Saturday
Pavel Zacha

Exits Early Friday
Domantas Sabonis

Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Josh Jacobs

Immediately Returning as Packers Starting Running Back
Egor Chinakhov

Without Timeline for Return
Ben Simmons

Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Jalen Hurts

Eagles Not Planning to Place Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve
Tyrese Maxey

Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Joel Embiid

Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
TreVeyon Henderson

Hoping to Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Likely to Be Active in Week 6
Josh Jacobs

NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs
AJ Dybantsa

Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Cam Christie

Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Aday Mara

NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Mikel Brown Jr.

to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Julian Strawther

to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Mike Evans

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Rasmus Dahlin

to Remain Out Saturday
Jake Walman

Probable for Saturday's Action
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

on Track to Return Next Week
DJ Moore

Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Zach Hyman

Set to Return Saturday
Nicolas Roy

Misses Second Straight Game
Mikael Granlund

Won't Play Friday, Considered Day-to-Day
Cutter Gauthier

Returns to Action Friday
Ladd McConkey

Off the Injury Report for Week 6, Could Be on a Snap Count
Tyler Warren

Questionable to Play in Week 6 with Groin Injury
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Collin Murray-Boyles

Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Jalen Williams

Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Scottie Barnes

Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Cameron Matthews

Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players