NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Phoenix-2 (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Freeway Insurance 500 on Sunday afternoon.
The 37-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
Erik Jones - With about 10 minutes left in the session, Erik Jones had a tire go down. He limped the car down pit road, and I would be surprised if the No. 43 team went to a backup car.
Kyle Larson - The No. 5 Chevrolet wasn't great in this session. This weekend could be a huge door opening for the other Championship contenders to make up some ground on points leader, Kyle Larson.
2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|26.969
|133.487
|33
|77
|---.---
|2.
|Carson Hocevar
|26.998
|133.343
|2
|61
|-0.029
|3.
|Joey Logano
|27.015
|133.259
|2
|67
|-0.046
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|27.086
|132.910
|2
|84
|-0.117
|5.
|Christopher Bell
|27.100
|132.841
|27
|72
|-0.131
|6.
|Daniel Suarez
|27.114
|132.773
|1
|61
|-0.145
|7.
|Ty Gibbs
|27.118
|132.753
|3
|64
|-0.149
|8.
|Chase Briscoe
|27.173
|132.484
|35
|71
|-0.204
|9.
|Bubba Wallace
|27.186
|132.421
|2
|52
|-0.217
|10.
|Josh Berry
|27.189
|132.406
|28
|58
|-0.220
|11.
|Corey Heim
|27.193
|132.387
|1
|55
|-0.224
|12.
|Riley Herbst
|27.208
|132.314
|2
|58
|-0.239
|13.
|Kyle Larson
|27.212
|132.295
|3
|72
|-0.243
|14.
|Todd Gilliland
|27.234
|132.188
|1
|59
|-0.265
|15.
|William Byron
|27.235
|132.183
|1
|77
|-0.266
|16.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|27.236
|132.178
|1
|74
|-0.267
|17.
|Austin Cindric
|27.237
|132.173
|20
|60
|-0.268
|18.
|Erik Jones
|27.247
|132.125
|3
|63
|-0.278
|19.
|Michael McDowell
|27.248
|132.120
|2
|71
|-0.279
|20.
|Ross Chastain
|27.251
|132.105
|2
|76
|-0.282
|21.
|Zane Smith
|27.265
|132.037
|1
|51
|-0.296
|22.
|Brad Keselowski
|27.265
|132.037
|32
|59
|-0.296
|23.
|Alex Bowman
|27.268
|132.023
|3
|56
|-0.299
|24.
|Chase Elliott
|27.306
|131.839
|2
|73
|-0.337
|25.
|Connor Zilisch
|27.312
|131.810
|35
|69
|-0.343
|26.
|Tyler Reddick
|27.318
|131.781
|1
|80
|-0.349
|27.
|Austin Dillon
|27.356
|131.598
|31
|66
|-0.387
|28.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|27.376
|131.502
|1
|69
|-0.407
|29.
|Cole Custer
|27.393
|131.420
|1
|61
|-0.424
|30.
|Austin Hill
|27.422
|131.281
|3
|63
|-0.453
|31.
|Cody Ware
|27.440
|131.195
|2
|60
|-0.471
|32.
|Chris Buescher
|27.482
|130.995
|1
|50
|-0.513
|33.
|Ty Dillon
|27.549
|130.676
|40
|41
|-0.580
|34.
|AJ Allmendinger
|27.563
|130.610
|1
|56
|-0.594
|35.
|Ryan Preece
|27.600
|130.435
|43
|69
|-0.631
|36.
|Noah Gragson
|27.648
|130.208
|29
|53
|-0.679
|37.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|27.696
|129.983
|4
|71
|-0.727
2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix 10-Lap Averages
|Rank
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|26
|35
|130.849
|2.
|Carson Hocevar
|1
|10
|130.706
|3.
|Ryan Blaney
|32
|41
|130.616
|4.
|Josh Berry
|27
|36
|130.522
|5.
|Joey Logano
|1
|10
|130.445
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|10
|130.378
|7.
|Bubba Wallace
|1
|10
|130.353
|8.
|Chase Briscoe
|34
|43
|130.313
|9.
|Austin Cindric
|20
|29
|130.185
|10.
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|10
|130.136
|11.
|Austin Dillon
|31
|40
|130.099
|12.
|Kyle Larson
|33
|42
|130.075
|13.
|William Byron
|1
|10
|130.045
|14.
|Erik Jones
|1
|10
|129.983
|15.
|Daniel Suarez
|1
|10
|129.918
|16.
|Riley Herbst
|1
|10
|129.909
|17.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|1
|10
|129.848
|18.
|Brad Keselowski
|31
|40
|129.827
|19.
|Alex Bowman
|1
|10
|129.827
|20.
|Corey Heim
|1
|10
|129.809
|21.
|Michael McDowell
|1
|10
|129.733
|22.
|Todd Gilliland
|1
|10
|129.723
|23.
|Zane Smith
|24
|33
|129.659
|24.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|10
|129.562
|25.
|Ross Chastain
|1
|10
|129.499
|26.
|Cole Custer
|1
|10
|129.398
|27.
|Connor Zilisch
|1
|10
|129.262
|28.
|Austin Hill
|2
|11
|129.237
|29.
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|10
|129.216
|30.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|1
|10
|129.102
|31.
|Noah Gragson
|1
|10
|129.004
|32.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|32
|41
|128.950
|33.
|Ryan Preece
|40
|49
|128.739
|34.
|Cody Ware
|30
|39
|128.539
|35.
|Ty Gibbs
|37
|46
|128.532
|36.
|Ty Dillon
|1
|10
|128.473
|37.
|Chris Buescher
|25
|34
|127.807
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