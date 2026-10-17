NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Phoenix-2 (2026)

October 17, 2026

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest.

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Freeway Insurance 500 on Sunday afternoon.

The 37-car field all took the track for a combined 50-minute session.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

Important Practice Notes

Erik Jones - With about 10 minutes left in the session, Erik Jones had a tire go down. He limped the car down pit road, and I would be surprised if the No. 43 team went to a backup car.

Kyle Larson - The No. 5 Chevrolet wasn't great in this session. This weekend could be a huge door opening for the other Championship contenders to make up some ground on points leader, Kyle Larson.

2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader 1. Ryan Blaney 26.969 133.487 33 77 ---.--- 2. Carson Hocevar 26.998 133.343 2 61 -0.029 3. Joey Logano 27.015 133.259 2 67 -0.046 4. Denny Hamlin 27.086 132.910 2 84 -0.117 5. Christopher Bell 27.100 132.841 27 72 -0.131 6. Daniel Suarez 27.114 132.773 1 61 -0.145 7. Ty Gibbs 27.118 132.753 3 64 -0.149 8. Chase Briscoe 27.173 132.484 35 71 -0.204 9. Bubba Wallace 27.186 132.421 2 52 -0.217 10. Josh Berry 27.189 132.406 28 58 -0.220 11. Corey Heim 27.193 132.387 1 55 -0.224 12. Riley Herbst 27.208 132.314 2 58 -0.239 13. Kyle Larson 27.212 132.295 3 72 -0.243 14. Todd Gilliland 27.234 132.188 1 59 -0.265 15. William Byron 27.235 132.183 1 77 -0.266 16. John Hunter Nemechek 27.236 132.178 1 74 -0.267 17. Austin Cindric 27.237 132.173 20 60 -0.268 18. Erik Jones 27.247 132.125 3 63 -0.278 19. Michael McDowell 27.248 132.120 2 71 -0.279 20. Ross Chastain 27.251 132.105 2 76 -0.282 21. Zane Smith 27.265 132.037 1 51 -0.296 22. Brad Keselowski 27.265 132.037 32 59 -0.296 23. Alex Bowman 27.268 132.023 3 56 -0.299 24. Chase Elliott 27.306 131.839 2 73 -0.337 25. Connor Zilisch 27.312 131.810 35 69 -0.343 26. Tyler Reddick 27.318 131.781 1 80 -0.349 27. Austin Dillon 27.356 131.598 31 66 -0.387 28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 27.376 131.502 1 69 -0.407 29. Cole Custer 27.393 131.420 1 61 -0.424 30. Austin Hill 27.422 131.281 3 63 -0.453 31. Cody Ware 27.440 131.195 2 60 -0.471 32. Chris Buescher 27.482 130.995 1 50 -0.513 33. Ty Dillon 27.549 130.676 40 41 -0.580 34. AJ Allmendinger 27.563 130.610 1 56 -0.594 35. Ryan Preece 27.600 130.435 43 69 -0.631 36. Noah Gragson 27.648 130.208 29 53 -0.679 37. Shane Van Gisbergen 27.696 129.983 4 71 -0.727

2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed 1. Christopher Bell 26 35 130.849 2. Carson Hocevar 1 10 130.706 3. Ryan Blaney 32 41 130.616 4. Josh Berry 27 36 130.522 5. Joey Logano 1 10 130.445 6. Denny Hamlin 1 10 130.378 7. Bubba Wallace 1 10 130.353 8. Chase Briscoe 34 43 130.313 9. Austin Cindric 20 29 130.185 10. Tyler Reddick 1 10 130.136 11. Austin Dillon 31 40 130.099 12. Kyle Larson 33 42 130.075 13. William Byron 1 10 130.045 14. Erik Jones 1 10 129.983 15. Daniel Suarez 1 10 129.918 16. Riley Herbst 1 10 129.909 17. John Hunter Nemechek 1 10 129.848 18. Brad Keselowski 31 40 129.827 19. Alex Bowman 1 10 129.827 20. Corey Heim 1 10 129.809 21. Michael McDowell 1 10 129.733 22. Todd Gilliland 1 10 129.723 23. Zane Smith 24 33 129.659 24. Chase Elliott 1 10 129.562 25. Ross Chastain 1 10 129.499 26. Cole Custer 1 10 129.398 27. Connor Zilisch 1 10 129.262 28. Austin Hill 2 11 129.237 29. AJ Allmendinger 1 10 129.216 30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 10 129.102 31. Noah Gragson 1 10 129.004 32. Shane Van Gisbergen 32 41 128.950 33. Ryan Preece 40 49 128.739 34. Cody Ware 30 39 128.539 35. Ty Gibbs 37 46 128.532 36. Ty Dillon 1 10 128.473 37. Chris Buescher 25 34 127.807

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