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Is Jonah Coleman The Starting Running Back For The Broncos When He Returns? (Week 7 Update)

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

Will Jonah Coleman start for the Denver Broncos when he returns? Dan Fornek breaks down the Jonah Coleman return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 7.

In This Article hide
Will Jonah Coleman Start For The Denver Broncos When He Returns?
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jonah Coleman was a popular late-round pick in fantasy drafts as a day-three rusher with the potential to take on a role in a good Denver Broncos offense.

Fantasy managers got a glimpse of Coleman’s ability to make an impact in Week 2. The rookie running back saw an expanded role due to injuries in the backfield and parlayed it into a top-12 running back finish for that week. Unfortunately, he also suffered an ankle injury that landed him on the injured reserve.

Coleman is eligible to return from free agency in Week 7, but he will return to a backfield that features two other good players. Will Coleman be the starter when he returns? Can he be trusted in fantasy? Read below to find out.

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Will Jonah Coleman Start For The Denver Broncos When He Returns?

Jonah Coleman didn’t play much for the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but took on a larger role of the team’s backfield in Week 2 thanks to injuries. Second-year running back RJ Harvey missed that week’s game with a hamstring injury, while J.K. Dobbins started the game before being ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Coleman impressed in his first significant game action, handling 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 19 yards against a good Jacksonville Jaguars defense. Unfortunately, both Broncos fans and fantasy managers couldn’t see if Coleman could build upon his strong debut after the rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain that required him to be placed on the injured reserve.

The backfield has been split between Dobbins and Harvey during Coleman’s four-game absence. In that time, Dobbins has dominated touches (63 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns with eight receptions for 27 yards) while Harvey has added more of a presence as a pass catcher (18 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown with 19 receptions for 140 yards).

Neither player has been especially effective during this stretch as a ball carrier, but both have had fantasy-relevant weeks thanks to their ability to find the end zone.

Coleman is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 7, but the team has not indicated if they are going to activate him at this time. If he does return, it will likely be into a dreaded three-headed backfield situation.

If that scenario emerges, Coleman and Dobbins likely take the early-down rushing role and pass-catching duties, with Harvey doing most of his damage as a pass catcher. From a fantasy perspective, that gives Harvey the cleanest path to fantasy production, but realistically caps the upside of all three players.

 

Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook

Jonah Coleman was a non-factor in Week 1 (zero touches on three snaps played) before recording an RB9 finish in PPR scoring (14.8 points) in his second game. However, Coleman needed both Harvey and Dobbins to miss significant time in that game to hit those totals.

It’s possible that when Coleman returns, he gradually takes on more of the backfield work for a Denver offense that is still trying to find its way in 2026. However, it is far more likely he’s stuck as a rotational piece in a terrible timeshare for fantasy managers.

Coleman is absolutely worth stashing on your bench in all formats since we have seen what happens when the backfield in Denver condenses, but fantasy managers should not expect immediate production

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start for Week 7?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman compared to others:

J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Germie Bernard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tony Pollard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Denzel Boston
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devaughn Vele
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dameon Pierce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Likely
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jameson Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carnell Tate
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashee Rice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tucker Kraft
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Mason
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Travis Kelce
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Luther Burden III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dallas Goedert
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chase Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rome Odunze
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sam Laporta
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colston Loveland
J.K. Dobbins
vs
A.J. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Xavier Worthy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Woody Marks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tre Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Downs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
DK Metcalf
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tee Higgins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devonta Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Coker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendre Miller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Juwan Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Pickens
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Keenan Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Kittle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mark Andrews
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Warren
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Blake Corum
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Braelon Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Samaje Perine
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trey McBride
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kendrick Bourne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Josh Jacobs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Alvin Kamara
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Garrett Wilson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Higbee
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justin Jefferson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bucky Irving
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demario Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
D'Andre Swift
J.K. Dobbins
vs
KC Concepcion
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Saquon Barkley
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Addison
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Matthew Golden
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Nabers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
RJ Harvey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Drake London
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cam Skattebo
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Olave
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyjae Spears
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Nico Collins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brock Bowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rico Dowdle
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Watson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Courtland Sutton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Javonte Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Michael Mayer
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zay Flowers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
J.K. Dobbins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Derrick Henry
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyren Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dalton Schultz
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Roschon Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malik Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bijan Robinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darren Waller
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Puka Nacua
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cade Otton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Colby Parkinson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mike Gesicki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brandin Cooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylin Noel
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Washington
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kalif Raymond
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Makai Lemon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Caleb Douglas
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Malachi Fields
J.K. Dobbins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jake Ferguson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rashod Bateman
J.K. Dobbins
vs
George Holani
J.K. Dobbins
vs
AJ Barner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jahan Dotson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Konata Mumpfield
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Justice Hill
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cooper Kupp
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Royals
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Christian Kirk
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Evan Engram
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bam Knight
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Efton Chism III
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Nailor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Gunnar Helm
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Eli Raridon
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jauan Jennings
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Williams
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Troy Franklin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kaelon Black
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Ted Hurst
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kayshon Boutte
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan Watkins
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Elic Ayomanor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Emmett Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cody White
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacob Cowing
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Noah Fant
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Laquon Treadwell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Zachariah Branch
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Chris Bell
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tez Johnson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Noah Gray
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Goodson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dohnte Meyers
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Bryce Lance
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jerry Jeudy
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cole Kmet
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darnell Mooney
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jalen Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Seth McGowan
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Cyrus Allen
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tory Horton
J.K. Dobbins
vs
CJ Donaldson
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Mason Taylor
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Darius Cooper
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tommy Tremble
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Corey Kiner
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaylen Wright
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Devin Singletary
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Audric Estime
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tyler Badie
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sione Vaki
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Trevor Etienne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Sean Tucker
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Hunter Luepke
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Dylan Laube
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Isaiah Davis
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Julius Chestnut
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jaydon Blue
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Brashard Smith
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Rasheen Ali
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Demond Claiborne
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jacob Saylors
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Tahj Brooks
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Jordan James
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Adam Prentice
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Patrick Ricard
J.K. Dobbins
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyjae Spears
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Higbee
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Ryan Flournoy
RJ Harvey
vs
Keenan Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Schultz
RJ Harvey
vs
Juwan Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Roschon Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
T.J. Hockenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Darren Waller
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Cade Otton
RJ Harvey
vs
Tre Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Colby Parkinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Mike Gesicki
RJ Harvey
vs
Colston Loveland
RJ Harvey
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
RJ Harvey
vs
Rome Odunze
RJ Harvey
vs
Brandin Cooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Dallas Goedert
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylin Noel
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
vs
Kalif Raymond
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Likely
RJ Harvey
vs
Malachi Fields
RJ Harvey
vs
Devaughn Vele
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Ollie Gordon II
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashid Shaheed
RJ Harvey
vs
Germie Bernard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jake Ferguson
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashod Bateman
RJ Harvey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
RJ Harvey
vs
George Holani
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
AJ Barner
RJ Harvey
vs
Denzel Boston
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahan Dotson
RJ Harvey
vs
Dameon Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jameson Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Konata Mumpfield
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Justice Hill
RJ Harvey
vs
Rashee Rice
RJ Harvey
vs
Cooper Kupp
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Royals
RJ Harvey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Kirk
RJ Harvey
vs
Luther Burden III
RJ Harvey
vs
Evan Engram
RJ Harvey
vs
Chase Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Bam Knight
RJ Harvey
vs
Sam Laporta
RJ Harvey
vs
Efton Chism III
RJ Harvey
vs
A.J. Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
RJ Harvey
vs
Woody Marks
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Nailor
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Gunnar Helm
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Eli Raridon
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jauan Jennings
RJ Harvey
vs
Tee Higgins
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Devonta Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
Troy Franklin
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Coker
RJ Harvey
vs
Kaelon Black
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Ted Hurst
RJ Harvey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
RJ Harvey
vs
Kayshon Boutte
RJ Harvey
vs
George Pickens
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Watkins
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Elic Ayomanor
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Warren
RJ Harvey
vs
Emmett Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Braelon Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Cody White
RJ Harvey
vs
Trey McBride
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacob Cowing
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Jacobs
RJ Harvey
vs
Noah Fant
RJ Harvey
vs
Garrett Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Laquon Treadwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Jefferson
RJ Harvey
vs
Zachariah Branch
RJ Harvey
vs
Bucky Irving
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Bell
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
Tez Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Noah Gray
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Nabers
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Goodson
RJ Harvey
vs
Drake London
RJ Harvey
vs
Dohnte Meyers
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Olave
RJ Harvey
vs
Bryce Lance
RJ Harvey
vs
Nico Collins
RJ Harvey
vs
Jerry Jeudy
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Cole Kmet
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Bowers
RJ Harvey
vs
Darnell Mooney
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian Watson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Jalen Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Zay Flowers
RJ Harvey
vs
Seth McGowan
RJ Harvey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
RJ Harvey
vs
Cyrus Allen
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Tory Horton
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
CJ Donaldson
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Mason Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
RJ Harvey
vs
Darius Cooper
RJ Harvey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
RJ Harvey
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Tommy Tremble
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Whittington
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
RJ Harvey
vs
Corey Kiner
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaylen Wright
RJ Harvey
vs
Devin Singletary
RJ Harvey
vs
Audric Estime
RJ Harvey
vs
Tyler Badie
RJ Harvey
vs
Sione Vaki
RJ Harvey
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
RJ Harvey
vs
Trevor Etienne
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
RJ Harvey
vs
Sean Tucker
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Luepke
RJ Harvey
vs
Dylan Laube
RJ Harvey
vs
Isaiah Davis
RJ Harvey
vs
Julius Chestnut
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaydon Blue
RJ Harvey
vs
Brashard Smith
RJ Harvey
vs
Rasheen Ali
RJ Harvey
vs
Demond Claiborne
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacob Saylors
RJ Harvey
vs
Tahj Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan James
RJ Harvey
vs
Adam Prentice
RJ Harvey
vs
Patrick Ricard
RJ Harvey
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams Will Need a "Cleanup" Procedure on his Hamstring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Practices in Full, Could Return in Week 7
San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
New England Patriots

A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Chicago Bears

Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Green Bay Packers

Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Brandin Podziemski

Sidelined Against Lakers
T.J. McConnell

Out of Action on Wednesday
New York Giants

Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Aaron Nesmith

Ruled Out on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice Won't Practice on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson Still Absent From Practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Throwing With a Glove on During Practice
New York Jets

Breece Hall Won't Practice on Wednesday
Cleveland Browns

Browns Optimistic That Quinshon Judkins Will Play in Week 7
New York Giants

Giants Plan to Start J.J. McCarthy in Week 7
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Dylan Larkin

Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Jake McCabe

Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Anthony Black

Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
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