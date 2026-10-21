Is Jonah Coleman The Starting Running Back For The Broncos When He Returns? (Week 7 Update)

Will Jonah Coleman start for the Denver Broncos when he returns? Dan Fornek breaks down the Jonah Coleman return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 7.
Jonah Coleman was a popular late-round pick in fantasy drafts as a day-three rusher with the potential to take on a role in a good Denver Broncos offense.
Fantasy managers got a glimpse of Coleman’s ability to make an impact in Week 2. The rookie running back saw an expanded role due to injuries in the backfield and parlayed it into a top-12 running back finish for that week. Unfortunately, he also suffered an ankle injury that landed him on the injured reserve.
Coleman is eligible to return from free agency in Week 7, but he will return to a backfield that features two other good players. Will Coleman be the starter when he returns? Can he be trusted in fantasy? Read below to find out.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Jonah Coleman Start For The Denver Broncos When He Returns?
Jonah Coleman didn’t play much for the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but took on a larger role of the team’s backfield in Week 2 thanks to injuries. Second-year running back RJ Harvey missed that week’s game with a hamstring injury, while J.K. Dobbins started the game before being ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Coleman impressed in his first significant game action, handling 10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 19 yards against a good Jacksonville Jaguars defense. Unfortunately, both Broncos fans and fantasy managers couldn’t see if Coleman could build upon his strong debut after the rookie suffered a high-ankle sprain that required him to be placed on the injured reserve.
The rookie Jonah Coleman gives the Broncos a fourth quarter lead 🐴
JAXvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wpnL52qLn8
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
The backfield has been split between Dobbins and Harvey during Coleman’s four-game absence. In that time, Dobbins has dominated touches (63 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns with eight receptions for 27 yards) while Harvey has added more of a presence as a pass catcher (18 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown with 19 receptions for 140 yards).
Neither player has been especially effective during this stretch as a ball carrier, but both have had fantasy-relevant weeks thanks to their ability to find the end zone.
Coleman is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 7, but the team has not indicated if they are going to activate him at this time. If he does return, it will likely be into a dreaded three-headed backfield situation.
If that scenario emerges, Coleman and Dobbins likely take the early-down rushing role and pass-catching duties, with Harvey doing most of his damage as a pass catcher. From a fantasy perspective, that gives Harvey the cleanest path to fantasy production, but realistically caps the upside of all three players.
Jonah Coleman Fantasy Football Outlook
Jonah Coleman was a non-factor in Week 1 (zero touches on three snaps played) before recording an RB9 finish in PPR scoring (14.8 points) in his second game. However, Coleman needed both Harvey and Dobbins to miss significant time in that game to hit those totals.
It’s possible that when Coleman returns, he gradually takes on more of the backfield work for a Denver offense that is still trying to find its way in 2026. However, it is far more likely he’s stuck as a rotational piece in a terrible timeshare for fantasy managers.
Coleman is absolutely worth stashing on your bench in all formats since we have seen what happens when the backfield in Denver condenses, but fantasy managers should not expect immediate production
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!