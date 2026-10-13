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Is Jadarian Price The Starting Running Back For The Seahawks When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

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Jadarian Price - Fantasy Football Rankings, Rookie Rankings

Will Jadarian Price start for the Seattle Seahawks when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Jadarian Price return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.

In This Article hide
Will Jadarian Price Start For The Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was a massive fantasy football darling in dynasty and even redraft circles after he was selected by the reigning Super Bowl champions late in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Price wasn't the starting RB for his team in college -- that was now-Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love -- but he put together an excellent body of work as a backup. And his film suggested he could be a starting back in the NFL.

So when he was chosen in the first round, it was assumed he would quickly gain the No. 1 RB role and retain it for the full season. So far, things have worked out differently, as Price is dealing with an injury that's caused him to miss significant time. So will he be the starter when he returns? What's his fantasy football outlook this season?

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Will Jadarian Price Start For The Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?

Price was technically in the starting role at the beginning of the season. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, that didn't result in much production. Price's role was limited, with just 12 touches in his first game and 15 in Week 2. His snap share suggested things were even worse.

He declined from a mediocre 48 percent snap share in Week 1 to just 34 percent a week later. And in Week 3, hardly played thanks to an injury he suffered in Week 2. It's concerning that he was feared to potentially be out for the rest of the season before Seattle confirmed that he would likely return this year.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, an aggravation of the ailment is what landed Price on IR. He has a designation to return, so we'll need to wait and see the team's injury reports after his practice window is opened. We won't know much more until then.

 

Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook

Price's upside case gets even muddier when you consider that one of the team's top-2 RBs from last season, Zach Charbonnet (knee), didn't play in the first few weeks and is set to come back at some point this season. He could return before Price does.

Seattle successfully employed a committee back system last year with Charbonnet and RB Kenneth Walker III. Walker is on an absolute tear with the Kansas City Chiefs right now, and looks like one of the best RBs in the NFL. Yet the Seahawks still opted to give significant touches to Charbonnet.

He is not expected to play this week, but could return as early as Week 7 or Week 8. Then, as he ramps up his touches and grinds back to full health, Price will return at some point. It's hard to imagine the rookie becoming a must-start fantasy RB1.

Charbonnet handled a lot of goal-line work last season, and is about 10 pounds heavier than Price. It's hard to see Seattle kicking aside the vet to give the rookie a massive role on the offense. Price is a risky low-end RB2 when he comes back -- he has upside, but the volume likely won't be there.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Emanuel Wilson, George Holani compared to others:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emanuel Wilson
vs
AJ Barner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cade Otton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darnell Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Mayer
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darius Cooper
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cody White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Noah Fant
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Holani
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Evan Engram
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Efton Chism III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mason Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Eli Raridon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ty Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cole Kmet
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Troy Franklin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sean Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Noah Gray
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dawson Knox
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Skyy Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Cameron
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Theo Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Treylon Burks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Austin Hooper
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Foster Moreau
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Badie
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dylan Laube
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ray Davis
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Dillon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan James
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Julius Chestnut
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alec Ingold
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brashard Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Audric Estime
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kalel Mullings
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Patrick Ricard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rasheen Ali
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bam Knight
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Adam Prentice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carson Steele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zavier Scott
George Holani
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Holani
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Holani
vs
Makai Lemon
George Holani
vs
Antonio Williams
George Holani
vs
Cooper Kupp
George Holani
vs
Evan Engram
George Holani
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
George Holani
vs
Efton Chism III
George Holani
vs
Noah Fant
George Holani
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Holani
vs
Cody White
George Holani
vs
Kaelon Black
George Holani
vs
Emmett Johnson
George Holani
vs
Jaylin Noel
George Holani
vs
Darius Cooper
George Holani
vs
Austin Ekeler
George Holani
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
George Holani
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Holani
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
George Holani
vs
Mason Taylor
George Holani
vs
Kimani Vidal
George Holani
vs
Eli Raridon
George Holani
vs
Demario Douglas
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Williams
George Holani
vs
Justice Hill
George Holani
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Holani
vs
Malachi Fields
George Holani
vs
Ty Johnson
George Holani
vs
Michael Mayer
George Holani
vs
Cole Kmet
George Holani
vs
Raheim Sanders
George Holani
vs
Ted Hurst
George Holani
vs
Rachaad White
George Holani
vs
Charlie Kolar
George Holani
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
George Holani
vs
Troy Franklin
George Holani
vs
Rico Dowdle
George Holani
vs
Roschon Johnson
George Holani
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Holani
vs
Sean Tucker
George Holani
vs
Darnell Washington
George Holani
vs
Kayshon Boutte
George Holani
vs
Brandin Cooks
George Holani
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
George Holani
vs
Tyjae Spears
George Holani
vs
Jacob Cowing
George Holani
vs
Keaton Mitchell
George Holani
vs
Darnell Mooney
George Holani
vs
Cade Otton
George Holani
vs
Noah Gray
George Holani
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Holani
vs
Jahan Dotson
George Holani
vs
Rashod Bateman
George Holani
vs
Dawson Knox
George Holani
vs
AJ Barner
George Holani
vs
Kaleb Johnson
George Holani
vs
Kalif Raymond
George Holani
vs
Kyle Williams
George Holani
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
George Holani
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
George Holani
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Holani
vs
Skyy Moore
George Holani
vs
Najee Harris
George Holani
vs
Josh Cameron
George Holani
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Holani
vs
Theo Johnson
George Holani
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Holani
vs
Treylon Burks
George Holani
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Holani
vs
Austin Hooper
George Holani
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Holani
vs
Brycen Tremayne
George Holani
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Holani
vs
Jonnu Smith
George Holani
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Holani
vs
CJ Donaldson
George Holani
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
George Holani
vs
Laquon Treadwell
George Holani
vs
Dameon Pierce
George Holani
vs
Foster Moreau
George Holani
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Bond
George Holani
vs
Keon Coleman
George Holani
vs
Jalen Brooks
George Holani
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Holani
vs
Jerry Jeudy
George Holani
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
George Holani
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
George Holani
vs
Darren Waller
George Holani
vs
Elic Ayomanor
George Holani
vs
Blake Corum
George Holani
vs
Devontez Walker
George Holani
vs
Kendrick Bourne
George Holani
vs
Jalen Royals
George Holani
vs
Brenton Strange
George Holani
vs
Matthew Hibner
George Holani
vs
Tyler Higbee
George Holani
vs
Tim Patrick
George Holani
vs
Alvin Kamara
George Holani
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
George Holani
vs
Mark Andrews
George Holani
vs
Reggie Virgil
George Holani
vs
RJ Harvey
George Holani
vs
Tommy Tremble
George Holani
vs
Omarion Hampton
George Holani
vs
Bo Melton
George Holani
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Holani
vs
Daniel Bellinger
George Holani
vs
Kendre Miller
George Holani
vs
Sam Roush
George Holani
vs
J.K. Dobbins
George Holani
vs
John Metchie III
George Holani
vs
Hunter Henry
George Holani
vs
Brandon Smith
George Holani
vs
Keenan Allen
George Holani
vs
Tyler Goodson
George Holani
vs
Germie Bernard
George Holani
vs
Blake Whiteheart
George Holani
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Holani
vs
Calvin Ridley
George Holani
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Holani
vs
Zachariah Branch
George Holani
vs
Colston Loveland
George Holani
vs
Luke Farrell
George Holani
vs
Jeremiyah Love
George Holani
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
George Holani
vs
Emeka Egbuka
George Holani
vs
Tez Johnson
George Holani
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Holani
vs
John Bates
George Holani
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Holani
vs
Seth McGowan
George Holani
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Holani
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
George Holani
vs
Rome Odunze
George Holani
vs
Konata Mumpfield
George Holani
vs
Devaughn Vele
George Holani
vs
Tyler Badie
George Holani
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Holani
vs
Tory Horton
George Holani
vs
Tre Tucker
George Holani
vs
Elijah Arroyo
George Holani
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Holani
vs
Elijah Higgins
George Holani
vs
Woody Marks
George Holani
vs
Mitchell Evans
George Holani
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Holani
vs
Bryce Lance
George Holani
vs
Tony Pollard
George Holani
vs
Nate Adkins
George Holani
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Holani
vs
Davis Allen
George Holani
vs
Carnell Tate
George Holani
vs
KaVontae Turpin
George Holani
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Holani
vs
Dylan Laube
George Holani
vs
Denzel Boston
George Holani
vs
Adam Trautman
George Holani
vs
Travis Kelce
George Holani
vs
Corey Kiner
George Holani
vs
DJ Moore
George Holani
vs
Nate Boerkircher
George Holani
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Holani
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
George Holani
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Holani
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
George Holani
vs
Josh Downs
George Holani
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Holani
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
George Holani
vs
Terry Mclaurin
George Holani
vs
Ray Davis
George Holani
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Holani
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
George Holani
vs
Devonta Smith
George Holani
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Holani
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Holani
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Holani
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Holani
vs
Kyren Williams
George Holani
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Holani
vs
Derrick Henry
George Holani
vs
Javonte Williams
George Holani
vs
James Cook III
George Holani
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Holani
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Holani
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Holani
vs
Bucky Irving
George Holani
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Holani
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Holani
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Holani
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
George Holani
vs
Braelon Allen
George Holani
vs
A.J. Dillon
George Holani
vs
Hunter Luepke
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Davis
George Holani
vs
Ameer Abdullah
George Holani
vs
Jordan James
George Holani
vs
Julius Chestnut
George Holani
vs
Alec Ingold
George Holani
vs
Brashard Smith
George Holani
vs
Audric Estime
George Holani
vs
Kalel Mullings
George Holani
vs
Patrick Ricard
George Holani
vs
Rasheen Ali
George Holani
vs
Bam Knight
George Holani
vs
Adam Prentice
George Holani
vs
Carson Steele
George Holani
vs
Kene Nwangwu
George Holani
vs
Zavier Scott

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in Line for Opening-Night Start
Nico Sturm

Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Davante Adams

Remains an Enormous Weapon Around the Goal Line
Matthew Stafford

Huge Effort Comes Up Short in Week 5
James Cook III

Touchdowns Make Up for Fumbling Issues in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Smothered with Dozens of Targets in Loss
Josh Allen

Snaps Overtime Losing Streak with Elite Rushing Performance
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Alexandre Sarr

Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nick Bosa

"Has a Chance" to Play Against Commanders
DJ Moore

Inactive on Monday Night Against Rams
Matt Duchene

Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
John Tavares

Rejoins Practice
Connor Bedard

Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Jake Sanderson

Still Sidelined Monday
Luke Evangelista

Expected to Play Monday
Jacob Markstrom

Fine Despite Early Exit
Rasmus Dahlin

Won't Play Tuesday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Dealing With Ankle Injury on Short Week
Rico Dowdle

Steelers Expect Rico Dowdle to Return in Week 6
Malik Willis

Dolphins Not Considering Benching Malik Willis
Saquon Barkley

Has Chance to Return Against Panthers
DeVonta Smith

Could Return After Two-Game Absence
Deebo Samuel Sr.

"Going to Miss" A Couple of Weeks With Hamstring Strain
Michael Penix Jr.

Optimistic He Will Play in Week 6
Micah Parsons

Packers Not Expecting Micah Parsons to Practice This Week
David Montgomery

Considered "Week-to-Week"
A.J. Brown

Has Chance to Resume Practicing This Week
Will Shipley

Could Miss Multiple Weeks With Plantar Fascia Tear
Alexis Lafrenière

Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Mark Jankowski

Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Tyler Herro

Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Alex Ovechkin

Scores First Goal of the Season
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Cam York

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Cooper Flagg

Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Jordan Staal

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Brandon Miller

Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
TOR

Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Kyrie Irving

Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Washington Wizards

Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Alondes Williams

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
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