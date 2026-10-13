Is Jadarian Price The Starting Running Back For The Seahawks When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

Will Jadarian Price start for the Seattle Seahawks when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Jadarian Price return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) was a massive fantasy football darling in dynasty and even redraft circles after he was selected by the reigning Super Bowl champions late in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Price wasn't the starting RB for his team in college -- that was now-Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love -- but he put together an excellent body of work as a backup. And his film suggested he could be a starting back in the NFL.
So when he was chosen in the first round, it was assumed he would quickly gain the No. 1 RB role and retain it for the full season. So far, things have worked out differently, as Price is dealing with an injury that's caused him to miss significant time. So will he be the starter when he returns? What's his fantasy football outlook this season?Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Will Jadarian Price Start For The Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?
Price was technically in the starting role at the beginning of the season. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, that didn't result in much production. Price's role was limited, with just 12 touches in his first game and 15 in Week 2. His snap share suggested things were even worse.
He declined from a mediocre 48 percent snap share in Week 1 to just 34 percent a week later. And in Week 3, hardly played thanks to an injury he suffered in Week 2. It's concerning that he was feared to potentially be out for the rest of the season before Seattle confirmed that he would likely return this year.
Seahawks are placing first-round pick, RB Jadarian Price, on injured reserve due to the chest injury he aggravated at practice this week. Price now will miss a minimum of four weeks. https://t.co/NMnuArghq3
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2026
According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, an aggravation of the ailment is what landed Price on IR. He has a designation to return, so we'll need to wait and see the team's injury reports after his practice window is opened. We won't know much more until then.
Jadarian Price Fantasy Football Outlook
Price's upside case gets even muddier when you consider that one of the team's top-2 RBs from last season, Zach Charbonnet (knee), didn't play in the first few weeks and is set to come back at some point this season. He could return before Price does.
Seattle successfully employed a committee back system last year with Charbonnet and RB Kenneth Walker III. Walker is on an absolute tear with the Kansas City Chiefs right now, and looks like one of the best RBs in the NFL. Yet the Seahawks still opted to give significant touches to Charbonnet.
Mike Macdonald was very measured in his words about Zach Charbonnet playing this week.
The plan remains that he will not play.
My read is that Macdonald wants him to play, but they need to get doctors and likely the player's agent on board. https://t.co/04pAaxVCk1
— Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) October 12, 2026
He is not expected to play this week, but could return as early as Week 7 or Week 8. Then, as he ramps up his touches and grinds back to full health, Price will return at some point. It's hard to imagine the rookie becoming a must-start fantasy RB1.
Charbonnet handled a lot of goal-line work last season, and is about 10 pounds heavier than Price. It's hard to see Seattle kicking aside the vet to give the rookie a massive role on the offense. Price is a risky low-end RB2 when he comes back -- he has upside, but the volume likely won't be there.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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