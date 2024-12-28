Welcome to the FPL Gameweek 19 rankings, RotoBallers! Gameweek 18 only ended yesterday, but there's no rest during the holiday season in FPL. Another deadline is upon us, and lineup decisions must be made.

The biggest games of Gameweek 19 belong to West Ham versus Liverpool on Sunday evening and Manchester United hosting Newcastle United on Monday night. Also, the Leicester-Man City game is 30 minutes earlier than other kickoffs, so don't get caught out!

The Gameweek 19 deadline for the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season is Sunday, December 29, at 8:00 a.m. ET, when Leicester hosts Man City. Also, check out the rest of our excellent soccer coverage as the squad gets you all set for every EPL and UCL slate with our DFS lineup picks and betting picks.

Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 19 Rankings

Our weekly rankings highlight players who could be worth a punt in your Fantasy Premier League squad. While the rankings will be filled with familiar names, a low-owned player with an easy fixture will rise through the charts.

For each gameweek, we will provide our top 15 goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards. These can also be applied as DFS rankings for your weekend contests. Take advantage of our Friday updates to account for any injuries or team news breaking later in the week.

FPL Gameweek 18 High Scorers

Goalkeeper: Bart Verbruggen, BHA; Jordan Pickford, EVE - 9 points

Defender: Jurrien Timber, ARS; Jan Paul van Hecke, BHA; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, WHU - 9 points

Midfielder: Joelinton, NEW - 13 points

Forward: Cody Gakpo, LIV; Matheus Cunha, WOL - 12 points

FPL Goalkeepers - Gameweek 19 Rankings

Ranking Name Team Opp Pred. Pts. Clean Sheet % 1 A.Becker LIV WHU 3.78 35% 2 Raya ARS BRE 3.77 36% 3 Henderson CRY SOU 3.76 38% 4 Sánchez CHE IPS 3.71 36% 5 Pickford EVE NFO 3.65 31% 6 Sels NFO EVE 3.51 29% 7 Martinez AVL BHA 3.48 26% 8 Leno FUL BOU 3.48 24% 9 Forster TOT WOL 3.40 23% 10 Arrizabalaga BOU FUL 3.15 19% 11 Verbruggen BHA AVL 3.06 15% 12 Flekken BRE ARS 3.01 10% 13 Muric IPS CHE 2.93 8% 14 Dúbravka NEW MUN 2.88 21% 15 Onana MUN NEW 2.63 20%

FPL Defenders - Gameweek 19 Rankings

Ranking Name Team Opp. Pred. Pts Clean Sheet % Attacking Return % 1 Alexander-Arnold LIV WHU 4.24 35% 36% 2 Muñoz CRY SOU 4.20 38% 24% 3 Gvardiol MCI LEI 3.99 37% 21% 4 Gabriel ARS BRE 3.92 36% 15% 5 Mitchell CRY SOU 3.78 38% 19% 6 Saliba ARS BRE 3.66 36% 10% 7 Chalobah CRY SOU 3.60 38% 10% 8 Virgil LIV WHU 3.56 35% 14% 9 Martinez AVL BHA 3.48 26% 8% 10 Pedro Porro TOT WOL 3.36 23% 34% 11 J.Timber ARS BRE 3.34 36% 16% 12 Gusto CHE IPS 3.29 36% 24% 13 Colwill CHE IPS 3.27 36% 14% 14 Mykolenko EVE NFO 3.16 31% 11% 15 Tarkowski EVE NFO 3.16 31% 9%

FPL Midfielders - Gameweek 19 Rankings

Ranking Name Team Opp Pred. Pts. Goal % Assist % 1 Palmer CHE IPS 7.59 45% 42% 2 M.Salah LIV WHU 7.21 50% 34% 3 Son TOT WOL 6.32 45% 34% 4 Eze CRY SOU 5.20 33% 34% 5 Ødegaard ARS BRE 4.99 30% 30% 6 De Bruyne MCI LEI 4.90 27% 41% 7 Foden MCI LEI 4.31 31% 36% 8 Maddison TOT WOL 4.16 30% 40% 9 I.Sarr CRY SOU 4.12 27% 25% 10 Kulusevski TOT WOL 4.11 21% 29% 11 Diogo J. LIV WHU 4.09 41% 25% 12 Martinelli ARS BRE 3.97 31% 25% 13 Rogers AVL BHA 3.91 26% 25% 14 Mbeumo BRE ARS 3.91 24% 18% 15 Luis Díaz LIV WHU 3.85 34% 29%

FPL Forwards - Gameweek 19 Rankings

Ranking Name Team Opp Pred. Pts Goal % Assist % 1 Haaland MCI LEI 7.11 61% 26% 2 Solanke TOT WOL 5.35 48% 22% 3 Watkins AVL BHA 4.73 46% 20% 4 N.Jackson CHE IPS 4.64 46% 23% 5 Isak NEW MUN 4.58 41% 17% 6 Mateta CRY SOU 4.43 44% 18% 7 Havertz ARS BRE 4.15 39% 20% 8 Evanilson BOU FUL 3.69 33% 13% 9 Raúl FUL BOU 3.69 39% 15% 10 Wood NFO EVE 3.68 29% 9% 11 João Pedro BHA AVL 3.66 32% 17% 12 Strand Larsen WOL TOT 3.51 31% 14% 13 Cunha WOL TOT 3.47 31% 20% 14 Højlund MUN NEW 3.44 32% 14% 15 Calvert-Lewin EVE NFO 3.17 34% 12%

