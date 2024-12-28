Welcome to the FPL Gameweek 19 rankings, RotoBallers! Gameweek 18 only ended yesterday, but there's no rest during the holiday season in FPL. Another deadline is upon us, and lineup decisions must be made.
The biggest games of Gameweek 19 belong to West Ham versus Liverpool on Sunday evening and Manchester United hosting Newcastle United on Monday night. Also, the Leicester-Man City game is 30 minutes earlier than other kickoffs, so don't get caught out!
The Gameweek 19 deadline for the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season is Sunday, December 29, at 8:00 a.m. ET, when Leicester hosts Man City. Also, check out the rest of our excellent soccer coverage as the squad gets you all set for every EPL and UCL slate with our DFS lineup picks and betting picks.
Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 19 Rankings
Our weekly rankings highlight players who could be worth a punt in your Fantasy Premier League squad. While the rankings will be filled with familiar names, a low-owned player with an easy fixture will rise through the charts.
For each gameweek, we will provide our top 15 goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards. These can also be applied as DFS rankings for your weekend contests. Take advantage of our Friday updates to account for any injuries or team news breaking later in the week.
FPL Gameweek 18 High Scorers
Goalkeeper: Bart Verbruggen, BHA; Jordan Pickford, EVE - 9 points
Defender: Jurrien Timber, ARS; Jan Paul van Hecke, BHA; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, WHU - 9 points
Midfielder: Joelinton, NEW - 13 points
Forward: Cody Gakpo, LIV; Matheus Cunha, WOL - 12 points
FPL Goalkeepers - Gameweek 19 Rankings
|Ranking
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Pred. Pts.
|Clean Sheet %
|1
|A.Becker
|LIV
|WHU
|3.78
|35%
|2
|Raya
|ARS
|BRE
|3.77
|36%
|3
|Henderson
|CRY
|SOU
|3.76
|38%
|4
|Sánchez
|CHE
|IPS
|3.71
|36%
|5
|Pickford
|EVE
|NFO
|3.65
|31%
|6
|Sels
|NFO
|EVE
|3.51
|29%
|7
|Martinez
|AVL
|BHA
|3.48
|26%
|8
|Leno
|FUL
|BOU
|3.48
|24%
|9
|Forster
|TOT
|WOL
|3.40
|23%
|10
|Arrizabalaga
|BOU
|FUL
|3.15
|19%
|11
|Verbruggen
|BHA
|AVL
|3.06
|15%
|12
|Flekken
|BRE
|ARS
|3.01
|10%
|13
|Muric
|IPS
|CHE
|2.93
|8%
|14
|Dúbravka
|NEW
|MUN
|2.88
|21%
|15
|Onana
|MUN
|NEW
|2.63
|20%
FPL Defenders - Gameweek 19 Rankings
|Ranking
|Name
|Team
|Opp.
|Pred. Pts
|Clean Sheet %
|Attacking Return %
|1
|Alexander-Arnold
|LIV
|WHU
|4.24
|35%
|36%
|2
|Muñoz
|CRY
|SOU
|4.20
|38%
|24%
|3
|Gvardiol
|MCI
|LEI
|3.99
|37%
|21%
|4
|Gabriel
|ARS
|BRE
|3.92
|36%
|15%
|5
|Mitchell
|CRY
|SOU
|3.78
|38%
|19%
|6
|Saliba
|ARS
|BRE
|3.66
|36%
|10%
|7
|Chalobah
|CRY
|SOU
|3.60
|38%
|10%
|8
|Virgil
|LIV
|WHU
|3.56
|35%
|14%
|9
|Martinez
|AVL
|BHA
|3.48
|26%
|8%
|10
|Pedro Porro
|TOT
|WOL
|3.36
|23%
|34%
|11
|J.Timber
|ARS
|BRE
|3.34
|36%
|16%
|12
|Gusto
|CHE
|IPS
|3.29
|36%
|24%
|13
|Colwill
|CHE
|IPS
|3.27
|36%
|14%
|14
|Mykolenko
|EVE
|NFO
|3.16
|31%
|11%
|15
|Tarkowski
|EVE
|NFO
|3.16
|31%
|9%
FPL Midfielders - Gameweek 19 Rankings
|Ranking
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Pred. Pts.
|Goal %
|Assist %
|1
|Palmer
|CHE
|IPS
|7.59
|45%
|42%
|2
|M.Salah
|LIV
|WHU
|7.21
|50%
|34%
|3
|Son
|TOT
|WOL
|6.32
|45%
|34%
|4
|Eze
|CRY
|SOU
|5.20
|33%
|34%
|5
|Ødegaard
|ARS
|BRE
|4.99
|30%
|30%
|6
|De Bruyne
|MCI
|LEI
|4.90
|27%
|41%
|7
|Foden
|MCI
|LEI
|4.31
|31%
|36%
|8
|Maddison
|TOT
|WOL
|4.16
|30%
|40%
|9
|I.Sarr
|CRY
|SOU
|4.12
|27%
|25%
|10
|Kulusevski
|TOT
|WOL
|4.11
|21%
|29%
|11
|Diogo J.
|LIV
|WHU
|4.09
|41%
|25%
|12
|Martinelli
|ARS
|BRE
|3.97
|31%
|25%
|13
|Rogers
|AVL
|BHA
|3.91
|26%
|25%
|14
|Mbeumo
|BRE
|ARS
|3.91
|24%
|18%
|15
|Luis Díaz
|LIV
|WHU
|3.85
|34%
|29%
FPL Forwards - Gameweek 19 Rankings
|Ranking
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Pred. Pts
|Goal %
|Assist %
|1
|Haaland
|MCI
|LEI
|7.11
|61%
|26%
|2
|Solanke
|TOT
|WOL
|5.35
|48%
|22%
|3
|Watkins
|AVL
|BHA
|4.73
|46%
|20%
|4
|N.Jackson
|CHE
|IPS
|4.64
|46%
|23%
|5
|Isak
|NEW
|MUN
|4.58
|41%
|17%
|6
|Mateta
|CRY
|SOU
|4.43
|44%
|18%
|7
|Havertz
|ARS
|BRE
|4.15
|39%
|20%
|8
|Evanilson
|BOU
|FUL
|3.69
|33%
|13%
|9
|Raúl
|FUL
|BOU
|3.69
|39%
|15%
|10
|Wood
|NFO
|EVE
|3.68
|29%
|9%
|11
|João Pedro
|BHA
|AVL
|3.66
|32%
|17%
|12
|Strand Larsen
|WOL
|TOT
|3.51
|31%
|14%
|13
|Cunha
|WOL
|TOT
|3.47
|31%
|20%
|14
|Højlund
|MUN
|NEW
|3.44
|32%
|14%
|15
|Calvert-Lewin
|EVE
|NFO
|3.17
|34%
|12%
