RotoBaller staff's fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and start 'em sit 'em picks for Week 6 of 2026. Expert lineup advice from Robert Lorge, Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, and Thunder Dan Palyo.
Don't let injuries and underperforming players bring you down! Every week is a new challenge in fantasy football, and our RotoBaller analysts are back to break down potential sleepers and busts ahead of the remaining Week 6 games.
We do this every week! The goal is to give you the confidence you need to make tough calls, moving a player with a muddy projection in OR out of your starting lineup to maximize your score for the week.
These fantasy football sleepers, avoids, and busts come from top RotoBaller contributors Andrew Ball, Brandon Murchison, Robert Lorge, and me. Good luck in your Week 6 matchups, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 6 Fantasy Football Sleepers - Start 'Em Picks
Corey Kiner, RB - NE vs. NYJ (Murchison)
Kiner just showed some real juice with 52 yards on six carries (including a 32-yarder) after TreVeyon Henderson went down in the Raiders blowout, and now he’s locked in as the clear No. 2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson with the high-ankle sprain set to sideline Henderson for multiple weeks (potentially).
The Patriots are 7.5-point home favorites against a Jets run defense that’s been average at best, so even if Stevenson handles the bulk of the work, you’re looking at a realistic 6-10 touch floor in a positive game script. He’s still sitting there in virtually all leagues because nobody’s paying attention to the third-stringer, which is exactly why he can quietly sneak into a deep flex or handcuff spot before the rest of the waiver wire catches on.
MarShawn Lloyd, RB - GB vs. DAL (Lorge)
Lloyd is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, finding paydirt twice and scoring 16.2 PPG in half-PPR. In Weeks 1-3, Green Bay didn't have a single offensive lineman with a run-blocking grade above 60 per PFF. In Weeks 4-5, two were above 60, and a third was 59.4.
Their offensive line still isn't good, but it's improved from catastrophic to playably bad. That is significant. In the first half of Week 5, Lloyd had averaged 5.3 yards per carry on six carries. In the second half, Green Bay built a big lead, and Chicago sold out to stop the run. Week 6 brings an excellent matchup for Lloyd.
Dallas is allowing 23.6 half-PPR PPG to running backs this season. That's the fourth-highest. This game also has a 52.5 over/under on FanDuel. Points are going to be scored, giving Lloyd another great chance to score.
Dameon Pierce, RB - PHI vs. CAR (Ball)
I felt a lot better about Dameon Pierce before Jalen Hurts (blood clot) was ruled out. Ultimately, there aren’t many other options for the Eagles to turn to.
The one-time fantasy darling is the unexpected relevant player of the 2026 season. Pierce handled every running back opportunity after Will Shipley (foot) departed the London game. Saquon Barkley (hamstring) isn’t practicing. It’s the Pierce show on Sunday.
Dameon Pierce POWERS his way for a first down 💪
CINvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/iPdjzR4nZT
— NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2026
The Panthers are the second-worst run defense in football and allow the third-most fantasy points to the position. Even Tanner McKee and Pierce should be able to do some damage against this defense.
Tre Tucker, WR - LV vs. BUF (Murchison)
Tucker has quietly stacked four catches in each of the last four games after that 119-yard, one-score outburst in Week 2, and he’s still only rostered in about 40 percent of leagues because the box scores have stayed modest.
Now he draws a Bills secondary that has given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers in the league, in a high-total home game where the Raiders figure to throw it around. The volume has been steady as the clear WR1 opposite Brock Bowers, so if he hits even one of those deep shots he’s already shown he can convert, this is the kind of low-ownership flex that can sneak into the box score before anyone else bothers to grab him.
Blake Corum, RB - LAR vs. ARI (Ball)
Kyren Williams has been a fantasy stalwart in two forms. Either his rushing attack contributes to an early Los Angeles lead, or his receiving skillset helps the Rams stage a comeback. Against Arizona, odds are that it’s the first scenario.
That will open up carries for Blake Corum, who is coming off the best game of his season. The Cardinals have allowed 32.4 points per game, which leads to plenty of game script-induced handoffs. It’s a perfect opportunity for Los Angeles to shift some of the responsibility from their starter to the backup.
Josh Downs, WR - IND vs. TEN (Lorge)
Downs has busted the last two weeks, scoring just 3.1 and 6.2 half-PPR points. In the two weeks prior, he scored 10.7 and 10.2 half-PPR points. Tennessee has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, specifically slot receivers, where Downs primarily lines up.
This game has some sneaky shootout potential, as both teams possess below-average defenses. I expect Downs to get back on track with another 6-8 catches and 65+ receiving yards. He's got a great chance to find the end zone for the first time this season.
Efton Chism III, WR - NE vs. NYJ (Thunder Dan)
If you missed out on the Germie Bernard waiver bonanza this week, I think Chism has some appeal in PPR formats.
He has 10 targets in the last two weeks, and saw his target share increase all the way to 19% last week against the Raiders. He's an underappreciated player who now has a significant role with Mack Hollins on IR. I think he can get you 10 points in PPR leagues and is a decent bye-week flex play.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Avoids - Sit 'Em Picks
Emeka Egbuka, WR - TB vs. PIT (Ball)
Look — we didn’t even want to start Emeka Egbuka a week ago against a cupcake Dallas matchup. Quite honestly, those who did were bailed out by a rushing touchdown.
Emeka Egbuka caps off the 2-play, 86-yard drive to open the 2nd half 🔥 https://t.co/KmcoM1z2YM
— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2026
Otherwise, the second-year receiver would have appeared on bust lists across the fantasy football world again. He took six catches for just 38 yards.
Jalon Daniels isn’t throwing downfield, likely by design. He’s averaging six air yards per attempt. Pittsburgh isn’t the best pass defense, but they’re markedly better than Dallas.
Brenton Strange, TE - JAX vs. HOU (Lorge)
Strange has been hot as of late, scoring 16.5 and 13.8 half-PPR points. He has 16 targets, 14 receptions, and 163 yards over the last two weeks. However, in Week 6, the Jaguars will face the Houston Texans, who have been stingy against opposing tight ends.
Houston has allowed the sixth-fewest points to tight ends this season. This will be a highly competitive divisional game played in London, which could create a lower-scoring game. After two big weeks, Strange has gotten steamed up into the top 12, but I wouldn't be surprised if he struggles to keep it going against a very strong defense looking to get back on track.
Tyler Allgeier, RB - ARI at LAR (Lorge)
It sounds like Jeremiyah Love may miss this contest. Even if he can suit up, he'll likely remain limited due to an ankle injury, based on head coach Mike LaFleur's comments.
The Rams are coming off a tough loss to the Bills and will surely look to bounce back. I suspect the Rams will get up on the Cardinals early and put them behind, which doesn't line up with Allgeier's skill set. The Rams have allowed the 14th-fewest points to running backs this season. With or without Love, I expect Allgeier to struggle. If Love is out, Allgeier will likely rank in the top 24, and I suspect he won't meet those expectations.
Week 6 Potential Busts
You might not be able to sit these players unless you're in a very shallow league. But temper your expectations accordingly.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB - JAX vs. HOU (Murchison)
Tuten just piled up a career-high 22 carries for 72 yards against Philly, but the 3.3 average and zero touchdowns showed how little explosiveness he’s been able to manufacture once defenses load the box. Now he draws a Houston front that ranks near the top of the league in rush yards and yards per carry allowed, so the same grinding volume is a lot less likely to turn into anything usable.
With only a handful of targets all season and no real receiving floor to fall back on, you’re basically banking on a goal-line score that the Texans have been stingy about giving up. Not to mention the fact that the Jaguars continue to rely on Chris Rodriguez Jr. around the goal line. It's not the best outlook for Tuten in Week 6.
Woody Marks, RB - HOU at JAX (Ball)
Opportunities are everything in fantasy football, and Woody Marks will get plenty of opportunities on Sunday. David Montgomery (groin) is out, meaning the frustrating backfield split is going toward Marks.
There’s just one problem: The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the fewest rushing yards (42 per game) to the position.
They are susceptible to running back pass catchers, although it’s heavily weighted by Chase Brown’s 11 catches. Marks isn’t the most efficient runner (3.6 yards per carry in his career), so fantasy managers will be relying heavily on receiving work. That makes Marks more of a low-end RB2.
Terry McLaurin, WR - WAS at SF (Murchison)
McLaurin just caught all four of his targets for 62 yards in his return from the hamstring, but that was still only four looks, and the volume has been anything but steady outside of one big game against Seattle. Now he heads to San Francisco on Monday night against a 5-0 49ers defense that has been one of the stingiest units in the league against the pass, and Washington’s offense has yet to show it can sustain drives on the road.
With Stefon Diggs also in the mix (assuming he can return from injury) and the Commanders sitting at 1-3-1, you’re basically hoping for a couple of splash plays that haven’t shown up consistently, which is a thin way to treat a guy still getting ranked like a locked WR2.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!