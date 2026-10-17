Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Tiers (2026-2027): 9-Category League Drafts

October 17, 2026

Updated fantasy basketball rankings (categories), tiers, sleepers, breakouts for 2026-2027 drafts. Use these draft rankings for 9-category leagues and drafts.

The 2026-2027 NBA season is just about ready to kick off, and we're back today with our updated fantasy basketball draft rankings for category leagues. It's important to stay on top of the latest news, injuries, and rankings to dominate those drafts.

These rankings are geared towards fantasy basketball category leagues and 9-category league drafts. You can find other types of rankings like points rankings below, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources:

With that being said, good luck with your fantasy basketball drafts. Let's win some leagues!

2026-2027 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 9-Category Leagues

Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Ben Simmons, G, Kings

Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line in just his second exhibition appearance after sitting out all of last season.

Simmons started alongside rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is expected to remain in the first unit for Wednesday's opener against the Clippers. If Simmons keeps getting this kind of run, the assists and rebounds should be useful. The bigger question is whether he can stay healthy enough to hold the role.

Tyrese Maxey, G, 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 30 minutes. He also went 7-for-7 at the line, though four turnovers took some shine off the night.

Maxey averaged a career-high 28.3 points and 3.1 threes last season, but touches will be harder to come by with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid sharing the floor. The volume could dip, though more clean catch-and-shoot looks may help offset some of that loss.

Damantas Sabonis, F/C, Kings

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and 5-for-10 at the line while committing five turnovers. The workload was the bigger takeaway after Sabonis played only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery on a torn left meniscus.

With Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Dylan Cardwell (calf) sidelined to begin the season, Sabonis should get plenty of work inside, while Precious Achiuwa looks set to handle most of the backup center minutes.

Scottie Barnes, F, Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 23 points in Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the New York Knicks, adding three rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 28 minutes. He shot 9-for-15 from the field and made four of five three-point attempts.

Barnes shot just 30.4 percent from three last season, so one hot preseason night doesn't erase the concern. But if the jumper becomes even a little more reliable, it would round out an already strong fantasy profile built on assists, steals, and blocks.

Josh Hart, G/F, Knicks

New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Head coach Mike Brown said he doesn't expect Hart's right ankle soreness to keep him out after the 31-year-old missed Thursday's preseason finale against Toronto.

Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals last season, making him a steady source of production across several categories. Barring a setback, he should return to his usual role Tuesday. Mohamed Diawara could pick up extra minutes if Hart isn't ready to handle his normal workload.

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