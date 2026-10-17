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Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Tiers (2026-2027): 9-Category League Drafts

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Karl-Anthony Towns - Fantasy Basketball Rankings, NBA DFS Lineup Picks

Updated fantasy basketball rankings (categories), tiers, sleepers, breakouts for 2026-2027 drafts. Use these draft rankings for 9-category leagues and drafts.

In This Article hide
2026-2027 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 9-Category Leagues
Fantasy Basketball Outlooks
More Fantasy Basketball Analysis

The 2026-2027 NBA season is just about ready to kick off, and we're back today with our updated fantasy basketball draft rankings for category leagues. It's important to stay on top of the latest news, injuries, and rankings to dominate those drafts.

These rankings are geared towards fantasy basketball category leagues and 9-category league drafts. You can find other types of rankings like points rankings below, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources:

With that being said, good luck with your fantasy basketball drafts. Let's win some leagues!

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2026-2027 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 9-Category Leagues

Rank Tier Player Pos Team P-Rank
1 1 Nikola Jokic C DEN C1
2 1 Victor Wembanyama F SA PF1
3 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander G OKC PG1
4 1 Luka Doncic G LAL PG2
5 2 Jayson Tatum F BOS SF1
6 2 Cade Cunningham G DET PG3
7 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo F MIA PF2
8 2 Tyrese Maxey G PHI PG4
9 2 Anthony Edwards G MIN SG1
10 2 Scottie Barnes F TOR SF2
11 2 Cooper Flagg F DAL PF3
12 2 Tyrese Haliburton G IND PG5
13 2 Donovan Mitchell G CLE SG2
14 2 Karl-Anthony Towns F NY PF4
15 2 Kevin Durant F HOU PF5
16 3 Austin Reaves G LAL SG3
17 3 Jalen Johnson F ATL PF6
18 3 Jamal Murray G DEN PG6
19 3 LaMelo Ball G MIN PG7
20 3 Amen Thompson G HOU SG4
21 3 Evan Mobley F CLE PF7
22 3 Trey Murphy III F NO SF3
23 3 Kawhi Leonard F TOR SF4
24 3 Chet Holmgren C OKC C2
25 3 Walker Kessler C LAL C3
26 3 Lauri Markkanen F UTA PF8
27 3 Derrick White G BOS SG5
28 4 Bam Adebayo C MIA C4
29 4 Anthony Davis C WSH C5
30 4 Brandon Miller F CHA SF5
31 4 Devin Booker G PHX SG6
32 4 Stephen Curry G GS PG8
33 4 James Harden G CLE SG7
34 4 Alperen Sengun C HOU C6
35 4 Donovan Clingan C POR C7
36 4 Jalen Duren C DET C8
37 4 Jalen Williams F OKC SF6
38 4 Desmond Bane F ORL SF7
39 4 Josh Giddey G CHI SG8
40 4 Franz Wagner F ORL SF8
41 4 Kyrie Irving G DAL PG9
42 4 Domantas Sabonis C SAC C9
43 4 Onyeka Okongwu C ATL C10
44 5 Trae Young G WSH PG10
45 5 OG Anunoby F NY SF9
46 5 Jalen Brunson G NY PG11
47 5 Jaren Jackson Jr. F UTA PF9
48 5 Matas Buzelis F CHI SF10
49 5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker G ATL SG9
50 5 Cameron Boozer F MEM PF10
51 5 LeBron James F PHI SF11
52 5 Joel Embiid C PHI C11
53 5 Darius Garland G LAC PG12
54 5 Paul George F BOS SF12
55 5 Dyson Daniels G ATL PG13
56 5 Dejounte Murray G NO SG10
57 5 Michael Porter Jr. F BKN SF13
58 5 Deni Avdija F POR SF14
59 5 Jaden McDaniels F MIN PF11
60 6 Keyonte George G UTA SG11
61 6 Kel'el Ware C MIL C12
62 6 Naz Reid C CHA C13
63 6 Ivica Zubac C IND C14
64 6 Jaylen Brown G PHI SG12
65 6 Ty Jerome G MEM PG14
66 6 Zach Edey C MEM C15
67 6 Paolo Banchero F ORL PF12
68 6 Ryan Rollins G MIL SG13
69 6 Pascal Siakam F IND PF13
70 6 Dylan Harper G SA PG15
71 6 De'Aaron Fox G SA PG16
72 6 Payton Pritchard G BOS PG17
73 6 Tyler Herro G MIL SG14
74 6 Stephon Castle G SA SG15
75 6 Caleb Wilson F CHI PF14
76 6 Ausar Thompson F DET SF15
77 6 Alex Sarr F WSH PF15
78 6 Zion Williamson F NO PF16
79 7 Norman Powell G CHI SG16
80 7 Day'Ron Sharpe C BKN C16
81 7 Jarrett Allen C CLE C17
82 7 Rudy Gobert C MIN C18
83 7 Kon Knueppel G CHA SG17
84 7 Immanuel Quickley G TOR PG18
85 7 Damian Lillard G POR PG19
86 7 Andrew Wiggins F MIA SF16
87 7 Mikal Bridges F NY SF17
88 7 Collin Murray-Boyles F TOR PF17
89 7 Julius Randle F BKN PF18
90 8 Yaxel Lendeborg F GS PF19
91 8 VJ Edgecombe G PHI SG18
92 8 Ajay Mitchell G OKC PG20
93 8 Josh Hart F NY SF18
94 8 Khaman Maluach C PHX C19
95 8 Keegan Murray F SAC PF20
96 8 Coby White G CHA SG19
97 8 Jalen Suggs G ORL SG20
98 8 Cedric Coward G MEM SG21
99 8 Jabari Smith Jr. F HOU PF21
100 8 Neemias Queta C BOS C20
101 8 Isaiah Hartenstein C OKC C21
102 8 Darryn Peterson G UTA SG22
103 9 Myles Turner C MIL C22
104 9 AJ Dybantsa F WSH SF19
105 9 Darius Acuff Jr. G SAC PG21
106 9 Egor Demin G BKN PG22
107 9 Cameron Johnson F DEN PF22
108 9 Tobias Harris F SA SF20
109 9 John Collins F DET PF23
110 9 Cason Wallace G OKC PG23
111 9 Grayson Allen F CHA SF21
112 9 Andrew Nembhard G IND PG24
113 10 Fred VanVleet G HOU PG25
114 10 Kyshawn George F WSH SF22
115 10 Derik Queen C NO C23
116 10 CJ McCollum G ATL PG26
117 10 Jalen Green G PHX SG23
118 10 Zach LaVine G SAC SG24
119 10 Toumani Camara F POR SF23
120 10 Pelle Larsson G MIA SG25
121 10 Miles Bridges F PHX SF24
122 10 P.J. Washington Jr. F DAL PF24
123 10 Kevin Porter Jr. G MIL PG27
124 10 Jaime Jaquez Jr. F MIL SF25
125 10 Devin Vassell G SA SG26
126 11 Anthony Black G ORL PG28
127 11 Sandro Mamukelashvili F LAL PF25
128 11 RJ Barrett G TOR SG27
129 11 Paul Reed F DET PF26
130 11 Brandin Podziemski G GS SG28
131 11 Jalen Smith F CHI PF27
132 11 DeMar DeRozan F DEN SF26
133 11 Ayo Dosunmu G MIN PG29
134 11 Jared McCain G OKC PG30
135 11 Nicolas Claxton C BKN C24
136 11 Tari Eason F HOU SF27
137 11 Gui Santos F GS SF28
138 12 Peyton Watson F CLE SF29
139 12 Reed Sheppard G HOU PG31
140 12 Moussa Diabate F CHA PF28
141 12 Rui Hachimura F LAC PF29
142 12 Ben Simmons G SAC PG32
143 12 Davion Mitchell G MIA PG33
144 12 Jrue Holiday G POR PG34
145 12 Aaron Gordon F DEN PF30
146 12 Isaiah Jackson F LAC PF31
147 12 Ace Bailey F UTA SF30
148 12 Jakob Poeltl C TOR C25
149 12 Jaxson Hayes C UTA C26
150 12 Yves Missi C NO C27
151 13 Oso Ighodaro F PHX PF32
152 13 Wendell Carter Jr. C ORL C28
153 13 Collin Sexton G LAL PG35
154 13 Bobby Portis Jr. F MIA PF33
155 13 Aaron Nesmith F IND PF34
156 13 Collin Gillespie G PHX PG36
157 13 Daniel Gafford C DAL C29
158 13 Saddiq Bey F NO PF35
159 13 Tre Jones G CHI PG37
160 13 Robert Williams III C POR C30
161 13 Joan Beringer C MIN C31
162 13 Morez Johnson Jr. F DAL PF36
163 13 Mitchell Robinson C BOS C32
164 13 Quentin Grimes G LAL SG29
165 13 Keaton Wagler G LAC SG30
166 13 Ja Morant G POR PG38
167 14 Jeremiah Fears G NO PG39
168 14 Dillon Brooks F PHX SF31
169 14 Al Horford C GS C33
170 14 Jay Huff C IND C34
171 14 Kyle Filipowski F UTA PF37
172 14 Santi Aldama F DAL PF38
173 14 GG Jackson F MEM PF39
174 14 Brayden Burries G MIL SG31
175 14 Zaccharie Risacher F DAL SF32
176 14 Tristan da Silva F ORL PF40
177 14 Christian Braun G DEN SG32
178 14 Nikola Vucevic C ORL C35
179 14 Jonathan Kuminga F MIN PF41
180 14 Bilal Coulibaly G WSH SG33
181 14 Scotty Pippen Jr. G MEM PG40
182 14 Sam Merrill G CLE SG34
183 14 Brook Lopez C LAC C36
184 14 Mikel Brown Jr. G BKN PG41
185 14 Ryan Kalkbrenner C CHA C37
186 14 Jerami Grant F MEM PF42
187 15 Derrick Jones Jr. F LAC SF33
188 15 Julian Champagnie F SA SF34
189 15 Jaylon Tyson G CLE SG35
190 15 Leonard Miller F CHI PF43
191 15 Dylan Cardwell C SAC C38
192 15 Naji Marshall F DAL SF35
193 15 Cam Spencer G MEM SG36
194 15 Keldon Johnson F SA SF36
195 15 Jamal Shead G TOR PG42
196 15 Precious Achiuwa F SAC PF44
197 15 Nique Clifford F SAC SF37
198 15 Isaiah Stewart C MEM C39
199 15 De'Anthony Melton G GS SG37
200 15 Scoot Henderson G POR PG43
201 15 Nate Ament F MIL SF38
202 16 Sergio de Larrea F DAL SF39
203 16 Dru Smith G MIA PG44
204 16 Maxime Raynaud C SAC C40
205 16 Duncan Robinson F DET SF40
206 16 Klay Thompson G MIA SG38
207 16 Hannes Steinbach C CHA C41
208 16 Aday Mara C OKC C42
209 16 Isaiah Joe G DET SG39
210 16 Marcus Smart G HOU PG45
211 16 Ron Holland II F DET SF41
212 16 Isaiah Collier G UTA PG46
213 16 Adem Bona C PHI C43
214 16 Luke Kornet C SA C44
215 16 Moussa Cisse C DAL C45
216 16 Marvin Bagley III F DEN PF45
217 17 Daniss Jenkins G DET PG47
218 17 Jake LaRavia F LAL PF46
219 17 Max Christie G DAL SG40
220 17 Miles McBride G NY PG48
221 17 Max Strus G LAC SG41
222 17 Baylor Scheierman G BOS SG42
223 17 Jaylen Wells F MEM SF42
224 17 Jock Landale C ATL C46
225 17 Terrence Shannon Jr. G MIN SG43
226 17 Keon Ellis G BKN SG44
227 18 Hugo Gonzalez F BOS SF43
228 18 Carter Bryant F SA SF44
229 18 Tre Johnson G WSH SG45
230 18 Dennis Schroder G CHA PG49
231 18 Bub Carrington G WSH PG50
232 18 Ja'Kobe Walter G TOR SG46
233 18 Jordan Poole G NO PG51
234 18 Royce O'Neale F CHA PF47
235 18 Andre Drummond C NY C47
236 19 Tim Hardaway Jr. F MIA SF45
237 19 Allen Graves F TOR PF48
238 19 Sam Hauser F BOS SF46
239 19 T.J. McConnell G IND PG52
240 19 Ziaire Williams F LAL SF47
241 19 Danny Wolf F BKN PF49
242 19 Justin Champagnie G WSH SG47
243 19 Javonte Green G DET SG48
244 19 Luke Kennard G PHX SG49
245 19 Brice Sensabaugh F UTA SF48
246 19 Bennedict Mathurin G NO SG50
247 19 AJ Green G MIL SG51
248 19 Moses Moody G GS SG52
249 19 Aaron Wiggins G ATL SG53
250 19 Noah Clowney F BKN PF50

 

Fantasy Basketball Outlooks

Ben Simmons, G, Kings

Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line in just his second exhibition appearance after sitting out all of last season.

Simmons started alongside rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is expected to remain in the first unit for Wednesday's opener against the Clippers. If Simmons keeps getting this kind of run, the assists and rebounds should be useful. The bigger question is whether he can stay healthy enough to hold the role.

 

Tyrese Maxey, G, 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 30 minutes. He also went 7-for-7 at the line, though four turnovers took some shine off the night.

Maxey averaged a career-high 28.3 points and 3.1 threes last season, but touches will be harder to come by with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid sharing the floor. The volume could dip, though more clean catch-and-shoot looks may help offset some of that loss.

 

Damantas Sabonis, F/C, Kings

Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and 5-for-10 at the line while committing five turnovers. The workload was the bigger takeaway after Sabonis played only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery on a torn left meniscus.

With Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Dylan Cardwell (calf) sidelined to begin the season, Sabonis should get plenty of work inside, while Precious Achiuwa looks set to handle most of the backup center minutes.

 

Scottie Barnes, F, Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 23 points in Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the New York Knicks, adding three rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 28 minutes. He shot 9-for-15 from the field and made four of five three-point attempts.

Barnes shot just 30.4 percent from three last season, so one hot preseason night doesn't erase the concern. But if the jumper becomes even a little more reliable, it would round out an already strong fantasy profile built on assists, steals, and blocks.

 

Josh Hart, G/F, Knicks

New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Head coach Mike Brown said he doesn't expect Hart's right ankle soreness to keep him out after the 31-year-old missed Thursday's preseason finale against Toronto.

Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals last season, making him a steady source of production across several categories. Barring a setback, he should return to his usual role Tuesday. Mohamed Diawara could pick up extra minutes if Hart isn't ready to handle his normal workload.

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