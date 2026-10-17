Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Tiers (2026-2027): 9-Category League Drafts

Updated fantasy basketball rankings (categories), tiers, sleepers, breakouts for 2026-2027 drafts. Use these draft rankings for 9-category leagues and drafts.
The 2026-2027 NBA season is just about ready to kick off, and we're back today with our updated fantasy basketball draft rankings for category leagues. It's important to stay on top of the latest news, injuries, and rankings to dominate those drafts.
These rankings are geared towards fantasy basketball category leagues and 9-category league drafts. You can find other types of rankings like points rankings below, and other helpful and free fantasy basketball draft tools and resources:
- Fantasy basketball rankings hub (all formats)
- Fantasy basketball projections
- Fantasy basketball mock draft simulator
- Fantasy basketball draft cheat sheets
- Who Should I Draft? Fantasy basketball tool
- Punting strategy: fantasy basketball drafts
- Free mobile app: 24x7 news, alerts, injury updates
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2026-2027 Fantasy Basketball Rankings: 9-Category Leagues
|Rank
|Tier
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|P-Rank
|1
|1
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|DEN
|C1
|2
|1
|Victor Wembanyama
|F
|SA
|PF1
|3
|1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|G
|OKC
|PG1
|4
|1
|Luka Doncic
|G
|LAL
|PG2
|5
|2
|Jayson Tatum
|F
|BOS
|SF1
|6
|2
|Cade Cunningham
|G
|DET
|PG3
|7
|2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|F
|MIA
|PF2
|8
|2
|Tyrese Maxey
|G
|PHI
|PG4
|9
|2
|Anthony Edwards
|G
|MIN
|SG1
|10
|2
|Scottie Barnes
|F
|TOR
|SF2
|11
|2
|Cooper Flagg
|F
|DAL
|PF3
|12
|2
|Tyrese Haliburton
|G
|IND
|PG5
|13
|2
|Donovan Mitchell
|G
|CLE
|SG2
|14
|2
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|F
|NY
|PF4
|15
|2
|Kevin Durant
|F
|HOU
|PF5
|16
|3
|Austin Reaves
|G
|LAL
|SG3
|17
|3
|Jalen Johnson
|F
|ATL
|PF6
|18
|3
|Jamal Murray
|G
|DEN
|PG6
|19
|3
|LaMelo Ball
|G
|MIN
|PG7
|20
|3
|Amen Thompson
|G
|HOU
|SG4
|21
|3
|Evan Mobley
|F
|CLE
|PF7
|22
|3
|Trey Murphy III
|F
|NO
|SF3
|23
|3
|Kawhi Leonard
|F
|TOR
|SF4
|24
|3
|Chet Holmgren
|C
|OKC
|C2
|25
|3
|Walker Kessler
|C
|LAL
|C3
|26
|3
|Lauri Markkanen
|F
|UTA
|PF8
|27
|3
|Derrick White
|G
|BOS
|SG5
|28
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|MIA
|C4
|29
|4
|Anthony Davis
|C
|WSH
|C5
|30
|4
|Brandon Miller
|F
|CHA
|SF5
|31
|4
|Devin Booker
|G
|PHX
|SG6
|32
|4
|Stephen Curry
|G
|GS
|PG8
|33
|4
|James Harden
|G
|CLE
|SG7
|34
|4
|Alperen Sengun
|C
|HOU
|C6
|35
|4
|Donovan Clingan
|C
|POR
|C7
|36
|4
|Jalen Duren
|C
|DET
|C8
|37
|4
|Jalen Williams
|F
|OKC
|SF6
|38
|4
|Desmond Bane
|F
|ORL
|SF7
|39
|4
|Josh Giddey
|G
|CHI
|SG8
|40
|4
|Franz Wagner
|F
|ORL
|SF8
|41
|4
|Kyrie Irving
|G
|DAL
|PG9
|42
|4
|Domantas Sabonis
|C
|SAC
|C9
|43
|4
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|ATL
|C10
|44
|5
|Trae Young
|G
|WSH
|PG10
|45
|5
|OG Anunoby
|F
|NY
|SF9
|46
|5
|Jalen Brunson
|G
|NY
|PG11
|47
|5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|F
|UTA
|PF9
|48
|5
|Matas Buzelis
|F
|CHI
|SF10
|49
|5
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|G
|ATL
|SG9
|50
|5
|Cameron Boozer
|F
|MEM
|PF10
|51
|5
|LeBron James
|F
|PHI
|SF11
|52
|5
|Joel Embiid
|C
|PHI
|C11
|53
|5
|Darius Garland
|G
|LAC
|PG12
|54
|5
|Paul George
|F
|BOS
|SF12
|55
|5
|Dyson Daniels
|G
|ATL
|PG13
|56
|5
|Dejounte Murray
|G
|NO
|SG10
|57
|5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|F
|BKN
|SF13
|58
|5
|Deni Avdija
|F
|POR
|SF14
|59
|5
|Jaden McDaniels
|F
|MIN
|PF11
|60
|6
|Keyonte George
|G
|UTA
|SG11
|61
|6
|Kel'el Ware
|C
|MIL
|C12
|62
|6
|Naz Reid
|C
|CHA
|C13
|63
|6
|Ivica Zubac
|C
|IND
|C14
|64
|6
|Jaylen Brown
|G
|PHI
|SG12
|65
|6
|Ty Jerome
|G
|MEM
|PG14
|66
|6
|Zach Edey
|C
|MEM
|C15
|67
|6
|Paolo Banchero
|F
|ORL
|PF12
|68
|6
|Ryan Rollins
|G
|MIL
|SG13
|69
|6
|Pascal Siakam
|F
|IND
|PF13
|70
|6
|Dylan Harper
|G
|SA
|PG15
|71
|6
|De'Aaron Fox
|G
|SA
|PG16
|72
|6
|Payton Pritchard
|G
|BOS
|PG17
|73
|6
|Tyler Herro
|G
|MIL
|SG14
|74
|6
|Stephon Castle
|G
|SA
|SG15
|75
|6
|Caleb Wilson
|F
|CHI
|PF14
|76
|6
|Ausar Thompson
|F
|DET
|SF15
|77
|6
|Alex Sarr
|F
|WSH
|PF15
|78
|6
|Zion Williamson
|F
|NO
|PF16
|79
|7
|Norman Powell
|G
|CHI
|SG16
|80
|7
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|C
|BKN
|C16
|81
|7
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|CLE
|C17
|82
|7
|Rudy Gobert
|C
|MIN
|C18
|83
|7
|Kon Knueppel
|G
|CHA
|SG17
|84
|7
|Immanuel Quickley
|G
|TOR
|PG18
|85
|7
|Damian Lillard
|G
|POR
|PG19
|86
|7
|Andrew Wiggins
|F
|MIA
|SF16
|87
|7
|Mikal Bridges
|F
|NY
|SF17
|88
|7
|Collin Murray-Boyles
|F
|TOR
|PF17
|89
|7
|Julius Randle
|F
|BKN
|PF18
|90
|8
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|F
|GS
|PF19
|91
|8
|VJ Edgecombe
|G
|PHI
|SG18
|92
|8
|Ajay Mitchell
|G
|OKC
|PG20
|93
|8
|Josh Hart
|F
|NY
|SF18
|94
|8
|Khaman Maluach
|C
|PHX
|C19
|95
|8
|Keegan Murray
|F
|SAC
|PF20
|96
|8
|Coby White
|G
|CHA
|SG19
|97
|8
|Jalen Suggs
|G
|ORL
|SG20
|98
|8
|Cedric Coward
|G
|MEM
|SG21
|99
|8
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|F
|HOU
|PF21
|100
|8
|Neemias Queta
|C
|BOS
|C20
|101
|8
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|C
|OKC
|C21
|102
|8
|Darryn Peterson
|G
|UTA
|SG22
|103
|9
|Myles Turner
|C
|MIL
|C22
|104
|9
|AJ Dybantsa
|F
|WSH
|SF19
|105
|9
|Darius Acuff Jr.
|G
|SAC
|PG21
|106
|9
|Egor Demin
|G
|BKN
|PG22
|107
|9
|Cameron Johnson
|F
|DEN
|PF22
|108
|9
|Tobias Harris
|F
|SA
|SF20
|109
|9
|John Collins
|F
|DET
|PF23
|110
|9
|Cason Wallace
|G
|OKC
|PG23
|111
|9
|Grayson Allen
|F
|CHA
|SF21
|112
|9
|Andrew Nembhard
|G
|IND
|PG24
|113
|10
|Fred VanVleet
|G
|HOU
|PG25
|114
|10
|Kyshawn George
|F
|WSH
|SF22
|115
|10
|Derik Queen
|C
|NO
|C23
|116
|10
|CJ McCollum
|G
|ATL
|PG26
|117
|10
|Jalen Green
|G
|PHX
|SG23
|118
|10
|Zach LaVine
|G
|SAC
|SG24
|119
|10
|Toumani Camara
|F
|POR
|SF23
|120
|10
|Pelle Larsson
|G
|MIA
|SG25
|121
|10
|Miles Bridges
|F
|PHX
|SF24
|122
|10
|P.J. Washington Jr.
|F
|DAL
|PF24
|123
|10
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|G
|MIL
|PG27
|124
|10
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|F
|MIL
|SF25
|125
|10
|Devin Vassell
|G
|SA
|SG26
|126
|11
|Anthony Black
|G
|ORL
|PG28
|127
|11
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|F
|LAL
|PF25
|128
|11
|RJ Barrett
|G
|TOR
|SG27
|129
|11
|Paul Reed
|F
|DET
|PF26
|130
|11
|Brandin Podziemski
|G
|GS
|SG28
|131
|11
|Jalen Smith
|F
|CHI
|PF27
|132
|11
|DeMar DeRozan
|F
|DEN
|SF26
|133
|11
|Ayo Dosunmu
|G
|MIN
|PG29
|134
|11
|Jared McCain
|G
|OKC
|PG30
|135
|11
|Nicolas Claxton
|C
|BKN
|C24
|136
|11
|Tari Eason
|F
|HOU
|SF27
|137
|11
|Gui Santos
|F
|GS
|SF28
|138
|12
|Peyton Watson
|F
|CLE
|SF29
|139
|12
|Reed Sheppard
|G
|HOU
|PG31
|140
|12
|Moussa Diabate
|F
|CHA
|PF28
|141
|12
|Rui Hachimura
|F
|LAC
|PF29
|142
|12
|Ben Simmons
|G
|SAC
|PG32
|143
|12
|Davion Mitchell
|G
|MIA
|PG33
|144
|12
|Jrue Holiday
|G
|POR
|PG34
|145
|12
|Aaron Gordon
|F
|DEN
|PF30
|146
|12
|Isaiah Jackson
|F
|LAC
|PF31
|147
|12
|Ace Bailey
|F
|UTA
|SF30
|148
|12
|Jakob Poeltl
|C
|TOR
|C25
|149
|12
|Jaxson Hayes
|C
|UTA
|C26
|150
|12
|Yves Missi
|C
|NO
|C27
|151
|13
|Oso Ighodaro
|F
|PHX
|PF32
|152
|13
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|ORL
|C28
|153
|13
|Collin Sexton
|G
|LAL
|PG35
|154
|13
|Bobby Portis Jr.
|F
|MIA
|PF33
|155
|13
|Aaron Nesmith
|F
|IND
|PF34
|156
|13
|Collin Gillespie
|G
|PHX
|PG36
|157
|13
|Daniel Gafford
|C
|DAL
|C29
|158
|13
|Saddiq Bey
|F
|NO
|PF35
|159
|13
|Tre Jones
|G
|CHI
|PG37
|160
|13
|Robert Williams III
|C
|POR
|C30
|161
|13
|Joan Beringer
|C
|MIN
|C31
|162
|13
|Morez Johnson Jr.
|F
|DAL
|PF36
|163
|13
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|BOS
|C32
|164
|13
|Quentin Grimes
|G
|LAL
|SG29
|165
|13
|Keaton Wagler
|G
|LAC
|SG30
|166
|13
|Ja Morant
|G
|POR
|PG38
|167
|14
|Jeremiah Fears
|G
|NO
|PG39
|168
|14
|Dillon Brooks
|F
|PHX
|SF31
|169
|14
|Al Horford
|C
|GS
|C33
|170
|14
|Jay Huff
|C
|IND
|C34
|171
|14
|Kyle Filipowski
|F
|UTA
|PF37
|172
|14
|Santi Aldama
|F
|DAL
|PF38
|173
|14
|GG Jackson
|F
|MEM
|PF39
|174
|14
|Brayden Burries
|G
|MIL
|SG31
|175
|14
|Zaccharie Risacher
|F
|DAL
|SF32
|176
|14
|Tristan da Silva
|F
|ORL
|PF40
|177
|14
|Christian Braun
|G
|DEN
|SG32
|178
|14
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|ORL
|C35
|179
|14
|Jonathan Kuminga
|F
|MIN
|PF41
|180
|14
|Bilal Coulibaly
|G
|WSH
|SG33
|181
|14
|Scotty Pippen Jr.
|G
|MEM
|PG40
|182
|14
|Sam Merrill
|G
|CLE
|SG34
|183
|14
|Brook Lopez
|C
|LAC
|C36
|184
|14
|Mikel Brown Jr.
|G
|BKN
|PG41
|185
|14
|Ryan Kalkbrenner
|C
|CHA
|C37
|186
|14
|Jerami Grant
|F
|MEM
|PF42
|187
|15
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|F
|LAC
|SF33
|188
|15
|Julian Champagnie
|F
|SA
|SF34
|189
|15
|Jaylon Tyson
|G
|CLE
|SG35
|190
|15
|Leonard Miller
|F
|CHI
|PF43
|191
|15
|Dylan Cardwell
|C
|SAC
|C38
|192
|15
|Naji Marshall
|F
|DAL
|SF35
|193
|15
|Cam Spencer
|G
|MEM
|SG36
|194
|15
|Keldon Johnson
|F
|SA
|SF36
|195
|15
|Jamal Shead
|G
|TOR
|PG42
|196
|15
|Precious Achiuwa
|F
|SAC
|PF44
|197
|15
|Nique Clifford
|F
|SAC
|SF37
|198
|15
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|MEM
|C39
|199
|15
|De'Anthony Melton
|G
|GS
|SG37
|200
|15
|Scoot Henderson
|G
|POR
|PG43
|201
|15
|Nate Ament
|F
|MIL
|SF38
|202
|16
|Sergio de Larrea
|F
|DAL
|SF39
|203
|16
|Dru Smith
|G
|MIA
|PG44
|204
|16
|Maxime Raynaud
|C
|SAC
|C40
|205
|16
|Duncan Robinson
|F
|DET
|SF40
|206
|16
|Klay Thompson
|G
|MIA
|SG38
|207
|16
|Hannes Steinbach
|C
|CHA
|C41
|208
|16
|Aday Mara
|C
|OKC
|C42
|209
|16
|Isaiah Joe
|G
|DET
|SG39
|210
|16
|Marcus Smart
|G
|HOU
|PG45
|211
|16
|Ron Holland II
|F
|DET
|SF41
|212
|16
|Isaiah Collier
|G
|UTA
|PG46
|213
|16
|Adem Bona
|C
|PHI
|C43
|214
|16
|Luke Kornet
|C
|SA
|C44
|215
|16
|Moussa Cisse
|C
|DAL
|C45
|216
|16
|Marvin Bagley III
|F
|DEN
|PF45
|217
|17
|Daniss Jenkins
|G
|DET
|PG47
|218
|17
|Jake LaRavia
|F
|LAL
|PF46
|219
|17
|Max Christie
|G
|DAL
|SG40
|220
|17
|Miles McBride
|G
|NY
|PG48
|221
|17
|Max Strus
|G
|LAC
|SG41
|222
|17
|Baylor Scheierman
|G
|BOS
|SG42
|223
|17
|Jaylen Wells
|F
|MEM
|SF42
|224
|17
|Jock Landale
|C
|ATL
|C46
|225
|17
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|G
|MIN
|SG43
|226
|17
|Keon Ellis
|G
|BKN
|SG44
|227
|18
|Hugo Gonzalez
|F
|BOS
|SF43
|228
|18
|Carter Bryant
|F
|SA
|SF44
|229
|18
|Tre Johnson
|G
|WSH
|SG45
|230
|18
|Dennis Schroder
|G
|CHA
|PG49
|231
|18
|Bub Carrington
|G
|WSH
|PG50
|232
|18
|Ja'Kobe Walter
|G
|TOR
|SG46
|233
|18
|Jordan Poole
|G
|NO
|PG51
|234
|18
|Royce O'Neale
|F
|CHA
|PF47
|235
|18
|Andre Drummond
|C
|NY
|C47
|236
|19
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|F
|MIA
|SF45
|237
|19
|Allen Graves
|F
|TOR
|PF48
|238
|19
|Sam Hauser
|F
|BOS
|SF46
|239
|19
|T.J. McConnell
|G
|IND
|PG52
|240
|19
|Ziaire Williams
|F
|LAL
|SF47
|241
|19
|Danny Wolf
|F
|BKN
|PF49
|242
|19
|Justin Champagnie
|G
|WSH
|SG47
|243
|19
|Javonte Green
|G
|DET
|SG48
|244
|19
|Luke Kennard
|G
|PHX
|SG49
|245
|19
|Brice Sensabaugh
|F
|UTA
|SF48
|246
|19
|Bennedict Mathurin
|G
|NO
|SG50
|247
|19
|AJ Green
|G
|MIL
|SG51
|248
|19
|Moses Moody
|G
|GS
|SG52
|249
|19
|Aaron Wiggins
|G
|ATL
|SG53
|250
|19
|Noah Clowney
|F
|BKN
|PF50
Fantasy Basketball Outlooks
Ben Simmons, G, Kings
Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line in just his second exhibition appearance after sitting out all of last season.
Simmons started alongside rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is expected to remain in the first unit for Wednesday's opener against the Clippers. If Simmons keeps getting this kind of run, the assists and rebounds should be useful. The bigger question is whether he can stay healthy enough to hold the role.
Tyrese Maxey, G, 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 30 minutes. He also went 7-for-7 at the line, though four turnovers took some shine off the night.
Maxey averaged a career-high 28.3 points and 3.1 threes last season, but touches will be harder to come by with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid sharing the floor. The volume could dip, though more clean catch-and-shoot looks may help offset some of that loss.
Damantas Sabonis, F/C, Kings
Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and 5-for-10 at the line while committing five turnovers. The workload was the bigger takeaway after Sabonis played only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery on a torn left meniscus.
With Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Dylan Cardwell (calf) sidelined to begin the season, Sabonis should get plenty of work inside, while Precious Achiuwa looks set to handle most of the backup center minutes.
Scottie Barnes, F, Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 23 points in Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the New York Knicks, adding three rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 28 minutes. He shot 9-for-15 from the field and made four of five three-point attempts.
Barnes shot just 30.4 percent from three last season, so one hot preseason night doesn't erase the concern. But if the jumper becomes even a little more reliable, it would round out an already strong fantasy profile built on assists, steals, and blocks.
Josh Hart, G/F, Knicks
New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Head coach Mike Brown said he doesn't expect Hart's right ankle soreness to keep him out after the 31-year-old missed Thursday's preseason finale against Toronto.
Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals last season, making him a steady source of production across several categories. Barring a setback, he should return to his usual role Tuesday. Mohamed Diawara could pick up extra minutes if Hart isn't ready to handle his normal workload.
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