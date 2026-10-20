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When Is Rashee Rice Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Rashee Rice - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Rashee Rice coming back? Will Rashee Rice play again this season? Read about Rashee Rice's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Rashee Rice Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy managers drafted Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, hoping that he would get the target share needed to re-establish himself as a potential top-10 fantasy wide receiver after showing that potential to start the 2024 season.

Rice was starting to see his role creep up gradually during the start of the season before an injury in Week 4 took him off the field. Unfortunately, a Week 5 bye week wasn’t enough to get him healthy enough to return in Week 6.

How long will Rashee Rice be out? Is he going to play in Week 7? Read below to find out.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Rashee Rice Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Rashee Rice started slow in 2026, but was gradually seeing his role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense tick upward through the first three weeks. Rice caught just two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, but totaled 15 targets, 11 receptions, and 171 receiving yards over the next two games while averaging a 78.0% snap share.

Unfortunately, the veteran wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury just six snaps into Week 4’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. There was initial optimism that Rice wouldn’t have to miss time thanks to a Week 5 bye week for Kansas City, but he did not practice and was ultimately ruled out before Week 6’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid expressed optimism that Rice would be available for Week 7’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fantasy managers will want to watch his practice participation closely heading into that game.

 

Rashee Rice Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy managers hoped that 2026 would be a bounce-back year for Rashee Rice. Rice had a strong rookie season in 2023 (102 targets, 79 receptions, 938 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns), but was limited to just 12 games in 2024 and 2025.

The results were encouraging on the field, but he struggled to be more than a volume-based point scorer out of the slot.

Unfortunately, Rice got off to a slow start to the 2026 season after a tumultuous offseason. Rice underwent minor knee surgery in May to clean up his right knee after reporting swelling during the offseason. Shortly after, Rice was forced to serve a 30-day jail sentence for violating probation, meaning he would have to rehab in jail.

He ultimately returned to his normal role to start the NFL season, but was falling short of expectations in fantasy. Rice was the WR24 in PPR points per game (12.6) while averaging a modest 16.3% target share and a career-low 2.35 yards per route run in the Chiefs’ run-heavy offense. He had just one week where he finished as a top-24 wide receiver in fantasy.

The most encouraging signs for Rice were the fact that his target share continued to grow each week until his injury. His 11.88 yards per target was also a career-high, and his 6.94 average depth of target was his highest since 2023.

Fantasy managers need to hope that a healthy Rice returns to a Chiefs’ offense that is more willing to lean on the play-action passing attack now that they have established a devastating rushing attack led by Kenneth Walker III. That would allow Rice to hopefully earn enough target volume to consistently be a top-20 fantasy option.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DK Metcalf, Rashee Rice, Emeka Egbuka, and Rome Odunze. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7  for DK Metcalf, Rashee Rice, Emeka Egbuka, and Rome Odunze:

DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DK Metcalf
vs
Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Tyler Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Rashee Rice
DK Metcalf
vs
Braelon Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Trey McBride
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Jacobs
DK Metcalf
vs
Dameon Pierce
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DK Metcalf
vs
D'Andre Swift
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Saquon Barkley
DK Metcalf
vs
Germie Bernard
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
vs
Emanuel Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Bowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Travis Kelce
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
Dallas Goedert
DK Metcalf
vs
Javonte Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Downs
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Keenan Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Kendrick Bourne
DK Metcalf
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Demario Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Washington
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
DK Metcalf
vs
Brandin Cooks
Rashee Rice
vs
Tyler Warren
Rashee Rice
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashee Rice
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rashee Rice
vs
Chase Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashee Rice
vs
Sam Laporta
Rashee Rice
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Woody Marks
Rashee Rice
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Germie Bernard
Rashee Rice
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashee Rice
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Kelce
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rashee Rice
vs
George Kittle
Rashee Rice
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rashee Rice
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Hunter Henry
Rashee Rice
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rashee Rice
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rashee Rice
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Demario Douglas
Rashee Rice
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashee Rice
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashee Rice
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tony Pollard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Denzel Boston
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Germie Bernard
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Carnell Tate
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tyler Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Travis Kelce
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chase Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Sam Laporta
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rome Odunze
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Woody Marks
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Michael Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tre Tucker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DK Metcalf
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Downs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Devonta Smith
Emeka Egbuka
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Coker
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Hunter Henry
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kendre Miller
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Kittle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Keenan Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mark Andrews
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Braelon Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Blake Corum
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Trey McBride
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Samaje Perine
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Jacobs
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Zay Flowers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Malik Nabers
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Matthew Golden
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Demario Douglas
Emeka Egbuka
vs
KC Concepcion
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jordan Addison
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rome Odunze
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rome Odunze
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rome Odunze
vs
Hunter Henry
Rome Odunze
vs
Germie Bernard
Rome Odunze
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendre Miller
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Mark Andrews
Rome Odunze
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Samaje Perine
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Demario Douglas
Rome Odunze
vs
Chase Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Woody Marks
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Dontayvion Wicks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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a Game-Time Call Monday
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"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
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Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
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Delivers Another Assist Sunday
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