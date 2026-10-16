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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Aidin Ebrahimi's Week 6 Picks (2026)

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Aidin Ebrahimi's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Drake Maye, Jaylen Warren, Drake London, Caleb Williams, and Isaiah Likely.

In This Article hide
Drake Maye Re-Enters the MVP Discussion
Jaylen Warren Solves Tampa Bay's Run Defense
Drake London Continues His Ascension
Caleb Williams Has a Dominant Return
Isaiah Likely Has His Third TE1 Performance in Six Weeks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We're now five weeks into the NFL season, and we're already seeing some movement in the trade market. Crazy, isn't it?

I'm back with another weekly bold predictions article after a one-week absence. Week 4's article went well, with Drake Maye, Derrick Henry, and Chris Olave having good weeks. J.J. McCarthy would have to wait until Week 5 to get some playing time, while Darren Waller did not "turn back the clock." Now, we will look at five of my boldest predictions for Week 6. Some of these predictions are bolder than the others, and there's a high chance that none of them will even come to fruition. But hey, what's the fun in going for the obvious picks every single week?

Without further ado, let's dive in and find out why my Week 6 bold predictions include Drake Maye, Jaylen Warren, Drake London, Caleb Williams, and Isaiah Likely.

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Drake Maye Re-Enters the MVP Discussion

I have a perfect hit rate on Drake Maye predictions so far: first predicting him to struggle against the Jaguars as a Week 3 "landmine," and for him to bounce back in Week 4 against the Bills.

He finished as Week 4's overall QB1, and replicated that feat the next week with an even more dominant performance against the Raiders.

It's quite clear that Maye is a momentum-based player. Once you give him a run of "easy" games, or games against familiar opponents such as AFC East teams, he will build a huge wave of momentum.

That momentum will cause him to play incredibly well until he has a bad game against an exceptional defense, which will cause him to slump for a while.

This cycle will likely repeat itself for many years until Maye reaches seasoned veteran status, which is why Week 6 will be a perfect opportunity for him to re-enter the MVP discussion, having finished second in MVP voting last season.

Aaron Glenn's Jets defense has finally solidified itself in 2026, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards (and fourth-fewest net passing yards) so far this season.

However, the competition they've faced has been less than stellar, as they've played the likes of Cam Ward, Tyson Bagent, and Deshaun Watson.

The only two "world-class" QBs they've played were Jordan Love (who lost two offensive linemen in the game against the Jets) and Jared Goff, who completed 78.1% of his passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and a 122.5 passer rating.

Maye has a quite interesting history with the Jets. He made his NFL debut against them, coming off the bench in relief of Jacoby Brissett in Week 3 of the 2024 season. He suffered his first NFL injury, a concussion, in his third career start, which came against, you guessed it, the Jets.

In his only two full games against the Jets, both in 2025, Maye completed 44 of 55 passes for 537 yards, six touchdowns, no picks, and a stellar 143.7 passer rating.

Maye still needs a couple more outstanding performances to wash away the stink of his first three weeks. After all, he still has the same number of total touchdowns as turnovers.

Maye's chances for a third straight overall QB1 performance will skyrocket if A.J. Brown plays this week, as the superstar wideout returned to practice on Wednesday.

 

Jaylen Warren Solves Tampa Bay's Run Defense

Todd Bowles, the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in Buccaneers history, managed to "cool down" the hot seat with a shocking victory on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Bucs fans have always questioned Bowles' mentality, but he's done a solid job with the team's run defense so far this season.

The Bucs have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards so far in 2026, successfully holding every running back they've faced (including Chase Brown, Aaron Jones Sr., and Javonte Williams) to fewer than 60 rushing yards. However, this run defense will face its biggest test in Week 6, going up against Jaylen Warren.

Warren is on an insane run of form, as he just became the third running back in Steelers history to have a three-game single-season stretch with over 490 yards from scrimmage (the other two RBs being James Conner and Le'Veon Bell).

I predict Warren, who is currently the PPR RB8 (and has been since Week 16 of the 2025 season), to have a huge game and potentially become the first running back to rush for over 100 yards against the Bucs since TreVeyon Henderson last season.

 

Drake London Continues His Ascension

Drake London is having the season of a lifetime. After a tough first two weeks with Cooper Rush as the team's QB1, London caught fire once Michael Penix Jr. returned.

London, who signed a four-year, $141 million contract extension with the Falcons in the offseason, has put up 408 yards in three consecutive games, all in prime time.

Can Penix right the ship? The Falcons' season, once believed to have been lost, hinges entirely on that one question.

There's no doubt that the Penix-to-London connection is legit. In Penix's 15 career starts, London has caught 103 passes for 1,570 yards and eight touchdowns.

Of course, Penix's injury at the end of the Falcons vs. Ravens game, which opened the door for Tua Tagovailoa to throw a game-losing interception, is a bit concerning. But Penix is determined to play this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported HC Kevin Stefanski expects Penix to start this week, while the quarterback told Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney that he will "work his tail off" to get back because he has "sat out enough" in his career.

London's slow start to the season means he's "only" the overall PPR WR14 right now, but he will move up the rankings quickly if he can replicate his recent performances against the Bears, who have allowed the 13th-most receiving yards to wideouts so far this season and just got torn to shreds by the Packers' deep passing offense. I expect him to finally score his first touchdown of the season as well.

 

Caleb Williams Has a Dominant Return

Speaking of the Falcons vs. Bears game, it has all the makings of a classic shootout, much like the Week 1 Panthers vs. Bears game. That was the last time Caleb Williams started and finished a game, as he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 and hasn't played since.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Williams was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and his return was "coming." HC Ben Johnson was still hesitant to name Williams as the Week 6 starter, but most signs are pointing toward that direction.

The Falcons have the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL, and although both QBs might be hobbled, it will still be an interesting watch with Williams motivated to perform well in his return.

The last meeting between Williams and Penix was a 94-point shootout between Washington and USC, with the pair accounting for seven total touchdowns.

 

Isaiah Likely Has His Third TE1 Performance in Six Weeks

Despite Jaxson Dart's injury and Jameis Winston's inconsistent play, Isaiah Likely has started the 2026 season on fire. Likely, who signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Giants following four seasons with the Ravens, has finished as the PPR TE1 in Weeks 1 and 5.

Likely's 56.8 yards per game so far this season has more than doubled his previous average in Baltimore (24.9). If he keeps up his current pace, he is set to crush his career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns at around the midway point of this season.

The New Orleans Saints have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to TEs (356) so far this season. With games against the Eagles, Commanders, Colts, Lions, and Cowboys on the horizon following the team's Week 8 bye, Likely can make an unlikely (no pun intended) run at finishing the year as the overall TE1.

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