Week 17 DraftKings NFL DFS Lineup Picks - Main Slate (2024): Jordan Love, Bucky Irving, Brian Thomas Jr., and more

2 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News
In This Article hide
1. DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 17 DFS Picks
2. DraftKings Running Backs - Week 17 DFS Picks
3. DraftKings Wide Receivers - Week 17 DFS Picks
4. DraftKings Tight Ends - Week 17 DFS Picks
5. More Weekly DFS Analysis

Hello, RotoBallers, and welcome to our Week 17 article for the DraftKings Main Slate! With multiple games taking place on Christmas Day and Saturday this week, we get just eight games to choose from on the Sunday Main Slate. It makes for some interesting decisions as we near the end of the NFL's regular season.

These DraftKings lineup recommendations are based on matchups, projected DK points and ownership, overall upside/talent levels, and opportunity, as well as factors such as Vegas odds, home-field advantage, and more. There are quite a few great plays available on DK for Week 17, and this article includes a couple of my favorite options for each position.

Also, be sure to check out our weekly FanDuel DFS lineup picks and lots of other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win MORE in 2024! Good luck with your DraftKings DFS lineups -- let's dominate this Week 17 slate together!

Featured Promo: Get any DFS Premium Bundle for for 10% off using code BALLER! Win more with expert advice from proven winners and exclusive DFS tools. Get instant access to RotoBaller's Lineup Optimizers, Research Stations, daily picks and VIP chat rooms across 10 sports! Go Premium, Win More!

 

DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 17 DFS Picks

Jordan Love - GB at MIN ($6,200)

Content feeding the ball to Josh Jacobs in recent weeks, Green Bay's run-heavy philosophy has done no favors for Jordan Love's DFS production. However, I don't know that it will have that luxury this week against a Minnesota defense that's been the NFL's most prominent pass-funnel unit in 2024.

The Vikings have relinquished the league's third-fewest rushing yards, but have been torched for the NFL's third-most passing yards this season. Sooner or later, the Packers will have to put this game in Love's hands.

He logged season-highs in DraftKings points (34.2), passing yards (389), and TDs (four) against Brian Flores' unit in Week 4. Though his DFS output has been muted over the past month, this matchup holds spike potential for Love and he deserves serious GPP consideration.

Mason Rudolph - TEN at JAX ($5,000)

The absence of multiple games from the Main Slate can perhaps be felt most at the QB position. Outside of Josh Allen -- who comes in with a whopping $8,500 price tag -- there isn't a true "slam dunk" superstar available for us. As a result, I'm willing to dumpster dive a bit and consider a player like Mason Rudolph, who comes in with a backup-like price tag of just $5,000.

In his five games of meaningful action this season, Rudolph has averaged a solid, if unspectacular, 17.6 DraftKings points. Despite his talent level and paltry price tag, that sort of feels like his floor this week, thanks in large part to a juicy matchup against Jacksonville's dumpster-fire defense.

The Jags have allowed the NFL's most DK points to the QB position this season and are the only team in the league allowing more than eight yards per attempt to opposing QBs in 2024.

 

DraftKings Running Backs - Week 17 DFS Picks

Jonathan Taylor - IND at NYG ($7,900)

Fresh off amassing the second-most total yards of his career last week against the Titans, Taylor will look to follow up his bravura 218-yard, three-TD performance against the lowly New York Giants. Taylor's usage and production have been ramping up in recent weeks, as he's logged 22+ carries and 96+ rushing yards in three straight.

It's tough to envision JT failing if he draws a similar workload in Week 17. Playing out the string on what's been an abysmal season, the Giants defense has been consistently gashed by enemy running backs. New York has relinquished the league's fourth-most rushing yards (1,720) and DraftKings points (398.20) to the RB position this year.

Bucky Irving - CAR at TB ($6,700)

Fully recovered from a back injury that left him severely limited in Week 14, Irving's blossoming role as the Bucs lead back has solidified over the last two weeks. The dynamic rookie has handled touch counts of 17 and 18 across Tampa's last two, producing 205 total yards and a score on that strong volume.

We have every reason to believe Irving can break the Week 17 Main Slate, as he draws a dream matchup against a Carolina squad that he torched for 30.5 DraftKings points in Week 13. The Panthers have been the NFL's worst team against the run this season by nearly every metric. They rank dead last in the league in DraftKings points (462.60), rushing yards (2,116), and yards per carry (5.10) allowed to the RB position in 2024.

 

Want more NFL DFS tools and content? Our NFL Premium package includes our DFS Cheat Sheets, Research Station, Lineup Optimizer, access to our Premium Discord Chatrooms where members can chat with our NFL analysts, and so much more. Check out this big win from RotoBaller's RealTalkRaph using our Premium tools - join in on the winning!

 

DraftKings Wide Receivers - Week 17 DFS Picks

Brian Thomas Jr. - TEN at JAX ($6,800)

In what was a loaded wide receiver 2024 draft class, Jacksonville's Brian Thomas Jr. has arguably been the best of the bunch. The combination of season-ending injuries to Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, as well as the Jaguars' horrendous defense, has led to WR1 volume -- and production -- from Thomas.

With Mac Jones under center, Thomas has target counts of 10, 12, 14, and 13 in Jacksonville's last four games. The rookie has capitalized on the opportunity by averaging 25.5 DraftKings points across those outings.

While the Week 17 matchup against the Titans won't look too pretty on paper, I'm willing to bet that Thomas stays hot against a Tennessee secondary that's collapsed a bit down the stretch and is allowing the NFL's highest catch rate (77.1%) to the WR position over the past month.

Adam Thielen - CAR at TB ($5,700)

This Bucs vs. Panthers matchup is one of the most desirable DFS environments on this slate and I'll look to pair pieces from both sides in multiple lineups. My top target from the Carolina offense is veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. The 34-year-old has been extremely productive for this rejuvenated Panthers offense down the stretch.

Since returning from an extended stay on injured reserve in Week 12, Thielen has been Bryce Young's top target. He's averaged six catches and just over 70 yards per game while also logging a pair of TDs on 8.5 targets per game. In the Bucs, the veteran slot man draws a terrific matchup. Tampa Bay has been torched for 2,377 yards and 15 TDs by opposing WRs this year.

 

DraftKings Tight Ends - Week 17 DFS Picks

T.J. Hockenson - GB at MIN ($4,500)

Though third in the Vikings' passing attack pecking order, Hockenson's 18.5% target share is nothing to sneeze at. His aDOT of 7.9 ranks 10th at the tight-end position this season and his average of 11.1 yards per reception is rock solid.

If the otherwise solid Packers defense has an Achilles' heel, it is defending the tight-end position. Green Bay is one of just nine NFL teams allowing over eight yards per target to opposing TEs this season while ranking bottom-10 in the league in receptions (85) and yards (892) allowed to the position. Hockenson is an affordable tight-end play with very real upside.

Chig Okonkwo - TEN at JAX ($3,600)

Free from the confines of the Will Levis experience, Chig Okonkwo has done some real work with Mason Rudolph as the Titans triggerman. Second on the team in targets in Rudolph passes with 33, Chiggy has earned 21 looks in Tennessee's last two with Rudolph at the helm of the offense. He's made the most of it, tallying 140 yards on 17 catches since Week 15.

Saying the Jaguars defense is a good matchup is a blanket statement across all positions, and that's also true of the TE spot. The Jags have been blistered for seven TDs while relinquishing the eighth-most DraftKings points in the NFL to opposing tight ends.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

More Weekly DFS Analysis

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)
NFL Week 18 Predictions: Picks, Analysis, and Motivations for Every Game
NFL DFS Lineup Picks For FanDuel, DraftKings - Vikings vs. Lions SNF Showdown (Week 18)
NFL DFS Value Plays: Week 18 Bargain Bin for DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo Includes Kyler Murray, Blake Corum, Garrett Wilson, and more
NFL DFS Must Avoids and Injuries for Week 18 (Premium Content)
Week 18 NFL DFS Stacks for DraftKings, FanDuel - Top Daily Fantasy Football Picks Include Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Jayden Daniels
PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Sunday Night Slate)
Week 18 DraftKings NFL DFS Lineup Picks - Sunday Main Slate: Baker Mayfield, Bijan Robinson, Mike Evans, and more
Wide Receiver Matchups to Target in Week 18 - Mike Evans, Drake London, DK Metcalf, Josh Downs, Olamide Zaccheaus
Late Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2024)



Patrick Mahomes - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Best Potential Matchups For Super Bowl LIX

The NFL playoffs have arrived, which means we're just a month away from Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. There are 14 teams that could play in the Super Bowl, with 49 potential combinations of teams that could play in the Super Bowl. While every potential matchup […]

Justin Herbert

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Super Wild Card Weekend (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Super Wild Card Weekend - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage […]

Marvin Mims Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Wild Card Round (2024)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for the Wild Card Round of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The […]

Zay Flowers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football WR Injury Reports: Wild Card Weekend Updates For Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, John Metchie III, Joshua Palmer

The (regular) fantasy football season is over but the DFS season rolls along. A few high-profile receivers may not make your lineups due to injury. To keep close tabs on all of the news across the NFL, make sure to favorite or bookmark the fantasy football player news page. Also, download the free RotoBaller fantasy […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

NFL Playoffs Rankings: Fantasy Football Draft Rankings and FFPC Playoff Challenge (2025)

Welcome, RotoBallers, to the 2025 NFL Playoffs and our continuing coverage of fantasy football playoff leagues. Fantasy football is still going strong during the NFL playoffs – including new drafts and contests forming before the Wild Card Weekend games. The NFL postseason starts with one of the most challenging and unique fantasy football playoff leagues […]

David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Will David Montgomery Play In The Postseason? Injury Update For Lions RB

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (knee) suffered an MCL injury in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. While it was initially reported that he would be placed on injured reserve and his season would be over, we haven't seen that yet. "Monty" has now played in 14 games this season, rushing 185 times for […]

Travis Kelce - Fantasy Football Tight Ends You Must Have in 2024

12 Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Of 2024

Unfortunately, the 2024 fantasy football season is over. Hopefully, fantasy players came away with the championship trophy. While the fantasy season just wrapped up, it’s never too early to prepare for next year. The first thing fantasy players should do is look back at the 2024 season and see where they went wrong. Therefore, let’s […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Playoff League Rankings for Fantasy Football: Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs, Mike Evans, Kyren Williams, Joe Mixon, Puka Nacua, Terry McLaurin

While the traditional fantasy football season is over, the start of the NFL playoffs brings various types of fantasy football contests geared toward the playoffs. Fantasy football is not over yet, so let's get to the action! Below are our 2025 fantasy football playoff league rankings to help you make the best decisions for your playoff […]

Nico Collins - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em - Wild Card Weekend Matchups Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another start'em and sit'em piece as we look ahead to Wild Card Weekend! If you are new here, this matchups analysis and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em article will look at the best and worst matchups of the week.  Whether you are looking for some DFS plays this weekend or are playing in a fantasy […]

Bucky Irving - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

All-Waiver Wire Fantasy Football Team - 2024 Undrafted Players Who Exceeded Expectations

The casual fantasy football managers draft a team and ride it out, hoping their selections push them into the playoffs. The savvy fantasy managers utilized the waiver wire to make a good team great. Every year, undrafted players go on to be fantasy football darlings. This season was no exception. Below is the All-Waiver Wire […]

Jayden Daniels - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

2024 Fantasy Football Awards - RotoBaller Writers Picks

Greetings and welcome to the official 2024 Fantasy Football Awards Show, presented by RotoBaller. These awards are voted on by RotoBaller's NFL writers, with some goofy ones thrown in alongside the expected. We are here to celebrate the good, the bad, and the downright frustrating. Once again, I'm your host, Nick Mariano. We won't have […]

J.K. Dobbins - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Injury Reports For NFL RBs: Wild Card Weekend Updates for J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, Blake Corum

Below is our fantasy football injuries report for running backs on Wild Card Weekend, as of January 8. The injury statuses for various NFL running backs are up in the air for Wild Card Weekend, including J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Gus Edwards, and Blake Corum. As the NFL playoffs get underway and fantasy football continues, […]

Puka Nacua - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Wild Card Weekend (2024)

The second season starts today. Whether you're into DFS or postseason tournaments, we have you covered. The NFL playoffs can be tricky to predict, as defenses tend to tighten up, leaving fantasy production few and far between. Heading into Wild Card Weekend, fantasy managers have 12 teams' worth of players to choose from. Depending on […]