Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 15 fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for the 2024 fantasy football season. Every week, I'll go through the best and worst fantasy defenses. Since this is the first week of the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues, I will be ranking every defense from No. 1 to No. 32.
With the fantasy football playoffs finally here, starting the right defenses will never be more important. In most cases, playing the wrong defenses could be the difference between a first-round exit or a potential championship.
So, here are defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 15. Below, you will find our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings for 2024:
- Quarterback fantasy football rankings
- Running back fantasy football rankings
- Wide receiver fantasy football rankings
- Tight end fantasy football rankings
- Kicker fantasy football rankings
- FLEX fantasy football rankings
- Defense (D/ST) fantasy football rankings
- Superflex fantasy football rankings
- IDP fantasy football rankings
- Dynasty fantasy football rankings
Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Baltimore Ravens
|at NYG
|66%
|14.5
|1
|2
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. CHI
|94%
|18.5
|1
|3
|Washington Commanders
|at NO
|23%
|17.5
|1
|4
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. NE
|36%
|20
|1
|5
|Denver Broncos
|vs. IND
|68%
|20.25
|1
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at CLE
|85%
|20.5
|1
|7
|New York Jets
|at JAX
|43%
|18.5
1. Baltimore Ravens D/ST at NYG
BAL favored by 14.5, Total ~43.5
The Ravens will come in as the No. 1 fantasy defense in Week 15 against the Giants. Although it has struggled on the defensive end for most of the year, this is a unit that has played much better in recent weeks. Baltimore has totaled at least three sacks in four of the past five games and currently ranks third in total sacks (43) this season.
Now, this defense will go up against a Giants offense that ranks toward the bottom of the league in several categories, including yards per game (301.1), points per game (14.9), and sacks allowed (42). So, this Ravens defense should be in for a strong fantasy day. This unit has totaled at least two sacks in every game this season, and New York quarterbacks have been sacked 12 times over the past three games.
2. Minnesota Vikings D/ST vs. CHI
MIN favored by 6.5, Total ~43.5
The Vikings have been the best fantasy defensive option this season. They currently rank first in points at the position while averaging 11 fantasy points per game. A large reason for Minnesota's defensive success has been because of sacks and takeaways. This unit ranks fourth in sacks (40) and second in takeaways (27). It also is the only defense in the NFL to force a turnover in every game this season.
Nah these two are wiiiiiiild@cambeezy_ @NoExcuses_23 pic.twitter.com/CGpyzjQWDr
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 8, 2024
So, the Vikings defense will be a must-start in Week 15 against the Bears. Chicago has given up the most sacks (59) through 14 weeks, and Caleb Williams has been sacked 33 times over the last six weeks (5.5 times sacked per game). That means this could be a high-sack game for Minnesota, considering this unit ranks sixth in pass-rush win rate this season.
3. Washington Commanders D/ST at NO
WSH favored by 7.5, Total ~42.5
The Saints will be without Derek Carr (hand), Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee), and Taysom Hill (knee) in this game. As a result, the Commanders defense will be a top-3 play this weekend. Washington has totaled multiple sacks in 10 of the past 11 games, and this New Orleans offensive line ranks 31st in pass-block win rate this season.
While it remains to be seen if Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler will start for the Saints in Week 15, it doesn't matter much who draws the start against this Washington defense. In three starts without Carr this season, New Orleans quarterbacks were sacked 16 times. So, make sure to get this Commanders defense in your lineup this week, especially since it ranks sixth in pass-rush win rate.
4. Arizona Cardinals D/ST vs. NE
ARI favored by 6.5, Total ~46.5
The Cardinals defense had a rough showing last week against the Seahawks, allowing 30 points and not totaling a sack. However, this unit will still be a strong defensive option in Week 15 against the Patriots. New England has allowed 43 sacks this season (tied for the fourth most), and Drake Maye has been sacked at least three times in three straight games. Maye has also thrown an interception in five consecutive contests.
As a result, this Cardinals defense will be a top-5 play this weekend. Arizona has totaled 19 sacks over the past four games and is only allowing 17.1 points per game since Week 7. That makes this unit an appealing option in most leagues in Week 15.
5. Denver Broncos D/ST vs. IND
DEN favored by 3.5, Total ~43.5
The Broncos could be higher up on this list. They rank first in sacks (47), top-7 in pressure rate, third in pass-rush win rate, and tied for eighth in takeaways (18). This unit has also totaled at least three sacks in four straight games. But this feels like the right spot for it on this list against the Colts in Week 15.
Although Anthony Richardson turns over the ball at a high level, the young quarterback doesn't take many sacks. This Colts offensive line has allowed only two sacks over the last three games. Still, this Broncos defense should be in for a strong fantasy day against an Indianapolis offense that ranks 30th in pass-block win rate this season.
6. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST at CLE
KC favored by 5, Total ~45.5
The Chiefs have been somewhat of a disappointing fantasy option in recent weeks. They scored only six fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 13 and only two fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 12. However, this defense will have a high enough fantasy floor in Week 15 against the Browns to be a top-6 play this weekend.
Opposing defenses are averaging 10.8 fantasy points per game against Cleveland's offense, and that offensive line has allowed the second-most sacks (53) this season. That's great news for a Chiefs defense that ranks top-10 in pressure rate and 13th in pass-rush win rate. Jameis Winston has also thrown nine interceptions over his last five games.
7. New York Jets D/ST at JAX
NYJ favored by 3.5, Total ~40.5
The Jets defense has surely had its fair share of struggles in recent weeks, but this unit will be a solid start in most formats this weekend against the Jaguars. Mac Jones hasn't looked great under center this season and has turned over the ball six times in his three starts. In those three games, Jacksonville has scored seven points, six points, and 10 points.
Therefore, fantasy managers should feel confident about starting this Jets defense in Week 15. It ranks tied for seventh in sacks (37), top-7 in pressure rate, and 14th in pass-rush win rate this season. Given that Jacksonville will also not likely be able to put up many points in this game, this New York unit will be a high-floor option in fantasy this week.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|at LV
|9%
|20
|2
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at TEN
|34%
|21.25
|2
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. PIT
|94%
|18.75
8. Atlanta Falcons D/ST at LV
ATL favored by 4.5, Total ~44.5
The Falcons are another defense that has a great matchup in Week 15. This defense will go up against a Raiders offense that will likely be starting Desmond Ridder on Monday night. While Las Vegas hasn't ruled out Aidan O'Connell for this game, it remains a long shot that he will be able to suit up after suffering a knee injury in last week's loss.
As a result, this Atlanta defense will be a fine defensive option in most cases this week, especially against a Raiders offensive line that has allowed 43 sacks this season (tied for the fourth most).
But also keep in mind that the Falcons rank bottom-3 in pressure rate, 32nd in sacks per game (1.5), and 29th in pass-rush win rate. So, this unit will fall just inside the top 10 in this week's rankings.
The Falcons secondary was supposed to be the strength of this defense…..
pic.twitter.com/Cq21Zz1MZ3
— Carrie (@carrielynnxox) December 8, 2024
9. Cincinnati Bengals D/ST at TEN
CIN favored by 5, Total ~47.5
The Bengals defense will have plenty of fantasy potential in Week 15 against the Titans. Opposing defenses are averaging over 12 fantasy points per game against this Tennessee offense, and Will Levis has been sacked 24 times over the past five games. However, Cincinnati isn't higher on this list due to some troubles on the defensive end this season.
The Bengals rank 28th in yards allowed per game, 31st in points allowed per game, and 25th in pass-rush win rate. So, that's why Cincinnati finds itself in Tier 2 in Week 15. Nonetheless, this unit will be a solid play in most cases this weekend. The Titans have allowed the third-most sacks (45), and this offense is averaging only 17.5 points per game this season (third fewest in the NFL).
10. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs. PIT
PHI favored by 5.5, Total ~42.5
The Eagles have been a completely different defense since their Week 5 bye. They have allowed only 14.7 points per game over the last nine games while totaling at least three sacks in six of those nine contests.
So, this Philadelphia defense has some potential in Week 15 against a Steelers offense that could be without George Pickens, who is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
On top of that, this Steelers offensive line has given up at least three sacks in four of the past six games. So, this Eagles defense will be a top-10 play in Week 15. This unit ranks top-12 in pressure rate, tied for seventh in sacks (37), and seventh in pass-rush win rate. That makes them an appealing option in most leagues this weekend.
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Dallas Cowboys
|at CAR
|40%
|22.5
|3
|12
|Green Bay Packers
|at SEA
|37%
|21.75
|3
|13
|Chicago Bears
|at MIN
|40%
|25
11. Dallas Cowboys D/ST at CAR
CAR favored by 1.5, Total ~43.5
Even though quarterback Bryce Young has played well in recent weeks, the Cowboys defense will still be a top-12 play in Week 15 against the Panthers. There's no doubt that this Dallas defense hasn't played well for most of the year, but things might be turning around for this unit heading into the fantasy football playoffs.
Since Micah Parsons returned from his multi-week ankle injury in Week 10, the Cowboys have totaled at least four sacks in three of those five games. This Dallas defense has also forced six turnovers over the past three games while scoring at least nine fantasy points in three of the past five weeks.
As a result, this unit still has potential this week against a Panthers offense that has scored above 25 points just once over the last six games.
12. Green Bay Packers D/ST at SEA
GB favored by 3, Total ~46.5
The Packers defense will come in at No. 12 on this list for Week 15. Opposing defenses are averaging 8.8 fantasy points per game against the Seahawks offense this season, and that makes Green Bay's defense a potential option in 12-plus team leagues this weekend.
Seattle's offensive line has already given up 40 sacks (ninth most in the NFL), and Geno Smith has been sacked at least three times in four of the past five games. Smith has also had a hard time protecting the football this season, as he has thrown the third-most interceptions (12) through 14 weeks. Given that the Packers also rank tied for third in takeaways (24), they are a sneaky option in Week 15.
13. Chicago Bears D/ST at MIN
MIN favored by 6.5, Total ~43.5
The Bears defense looked all out of sorts last week against the 49ers, and Matt Eberflus' departure could be a big reason for that. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for them in Week 15 against a Vikings offense that just scored 42 points a week ago. However, Chicago's defense does have some potential in 12-plus team leagues this weekend.
The Vikings have given up the eighth-most sacks this season, and Sam Darnold has been sacked 12 times over the last three games. Still, the Bears will be at the bottom of Tier 3 due to their recent play on that side of the ball. This unit has totaled only eight sacks since Week 10, and Minnesota scored 30 points against this defense just three weeks ago.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. DAL
|1%
|21
|4
|15
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. TB
|40%
|21.75
|4
|16
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. ATL
|3%
|24.5
|4
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. NYJ
|10%
|22
|4
|18
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at PHI
|97%
|23.75
Most of the defenses in Tier 4 should only be started in deeper formats. If all 13 defenses aren't available from the first three tiers, then the Panthers and Chargers are your next best choices.
The Panthers have totaled at least four sacks in three straight games and now will face a Cowboys offensive line that will be missing future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin. So, Carolina could be an option in deeper leagues. As for the Chargers, they have some potential in some leagues in Week 15. Baker Mayfield has thrown four interceptions and been sacked eight times across the last two games.
The other three defenses on this list are all riskier options. The Raiders will play a quarterback in Kirk Cousins who has struggled with turnovers in recent weeks, but this defense has forced just eight turnovers all season. The Jaguars don't pressure the quarterback at a high level, and the Steelers will go up against an Eagles offense that ranks eighth in points per game (26.3).
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|Indianapolis Colts
|at DEN
|15%
|24.25
|5
|20
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. LAR
|78%
|23
|6
|21
|Houston Texans
|vs. MIA
|48%
|22.5
|6
|22
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. KC
|37%
|25
|6
|23
|New England Patriots
|at ARI
|3%
|26.5
|6
|24
|Miami Dolphins
|at HOU
|62%
|25
|6
|25
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. GB
|27%
|24.75
|6
|26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at LAC
|68%
|24.75
|6
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|at DET
|79%
|28.25
|6
|28
|Detroit Lions
|vs. BUF
|68%
|26.25
|6
|29
|Los Angeles Rams
|at SF
|12%
|25.5
|6
|30
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. WSH
|81%
|25
|6
|31
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. CIN
|53%
|26.25
|6
|32
|New York Giants
|vs. BAL
|4%
|29
For the most part, fantasy managers should not be targeting any defenses from these two tiers. Most of these defenses are way too risky to start this week and should be avoided in most cases. 18 other defenses are better plays in Week 15.
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.