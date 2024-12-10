X
College Football QB Power Rankings: All 12 Quarterbacks In The CFB Playoffs

3 days ago by
Dillon Gabriel - College Football Rankings, NCAA CFB DFS Lineup Picks
We have finally made it. The first 12-team College Football Playoff field is set and the first game will be kicking off on Friday, December 20. Amid all of the chaos and controversy with the selections and the format, the average college football fan is beyond ecstatic for this month-long event.

While every position on a football team is important, the household names are always at the quarterback position. Quarterback play will be pivotal in these 11 games over the next month, and it will only grow increasingly important each round as we inch closer to crowning a national champion.

Fortunately, quarterback health for the playoff contenders has been solid. Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke and Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt each missed a game, Texas’ Quinn Ewers missed a few games, and Georgia’s Carson Beck is dealing with an elbow injury (more on that to come) -- but most of these signal-callers will be at full strength heading into the dance.

12. Maddux Madsen, QB, Boise State

Ranked last on this list, Maddux Madsen has always been the underdog. He heard the noise as Boise State landed former five-star recruit Malachi Nelson this offseason, but he didn’t let it deter him and won the starting quarterback job. 

From there, it’s been strictly business. Madsen threw for 2,714 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions on the year. The story of Boise State’s season is the greatness of running back Ashton Jeanty, leaving Madsen to play second fiddle in the offense.

His game management has been excellent in Mountain West play, but it is worth noting that he completed just 42% of his passes in the early season loss to Oregon. Against the top dogs, the Broncos won’t be able to solely rely on Jeanty and will need Madsen to step up and make some throws.

 

11. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt has been a sensation in his first year as a starting quarterback. Just 19 years old, Leavitt threw for 2,663 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions while leading Arizona State to a surprise College Football Playoff appearance. He lost just one game on the season as he was inactive in the loss to Cincinnati and he has done a phenomenal job at managing the offense. 

Leavitt doesn’t wow you with his stats or with his play, but he makes all the right reads and plays like a veteran rather than a quarterback in his first year as a starter. His inexperience is the reason he is ranked so low here, but Leavitt is playing some great ball right now and will have the chance to prove himself on a national stage in the Peach Bowl against the winner of the Texas-Clemson game.

 

10. Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Speaking of interceptions, Carson Beck has been a turnover machine in 2024. The senior has thrown for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions this season. He has had some boom performances, but the bust performances are just as glaring.

In addition to his inconsistencies, Beck suffered an elbow injury in the SEC Championship that caused backup Gunner Stockton to play the second half.

There is currently no update on whether or not Beck will be ready on January 1 for the Sugar Bowl against the Notre Dame-Indiana winner, and there likely won’t be an update until we approach kickoff in the new year. It seems unlikely that he will play, leaving Stockton to make his first career start.

 

9. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Drew Allar certainly has improved since last season, but the junior quarterback still struggles with turnovers in big games. This season, he threw for 2,894 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Six of those interceptions came against USC, Ohio State, and Oregon, easily the three biggest games that the Nittany Lions played this season.

This season, it's been a mix of jaw-dropping throws, both positively and negatively, for the young quarterback. While Penn State has the benefit of hosting SMU, with Boise State awaiting in the Fiesta Bowl, Allar will need to perform better if it wants to make the semifinals.

 

8. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

Transferring after five seasons at Ohio University, Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke stepped up from MACtion into Big Ten play and didn’t waver. Rourke has been incredible in a game-manager role for the Hoosiers this season. He threw for 2,827 yards, a career-high 27 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. 

The knock on him is he threw for just 68 yards in the loss against Ohio State. Rourke will need to be at his best in order to be able to knock off Notre Dame on the road and it remains to be seen if he can perform on a truly big stage.

 

7. Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava is one of the youngest but one of the most talented signal-callers in the field. Iamaleava could very well be a first-round prospect at this time next season, and his play on December 21 as the Volunteers visit Columbus could be a massive determining factor in how he is viewed by NFL scouts.

In his first year at the helm of the offense, Iamaleava threw for 2,512 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 311 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Volunteers have won games through defense and the ground game and Iamaleava has not been asked to be much more than a game manager, but he is one of the most talented quarterbacks that this field has to offer and has the potential to elevate his play down the stretch.

 

6. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU

Kevin Jennings moves around in the pocket like Lamar Jackson. The SMU redshirt sophomore quarterback is exciting to watch and will always keep opposing defenses on their toes. Jennings threw for 3,050 yards, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season while also scrambling for 379 yards and five scores.

Jennings has been a difference-maker for the Mustangs this season. His talent is evident when watching him play and he has the swagger it takes to go into Happy Valley and pull off an upset.

 

5. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Cade Klubnik had not lived up to the hype that surrounded him as a five-star recruit, and then 2024 happened. Klubnik threw for 3,303 yards, 33 touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 458 yards and seven scores. 

Ever since struggling in the season opener against Georgia, Klubnik has elevated his play and led Clemson back into the College Football Playoff against all odds. The season that he has had this year has him in NFL Draft conversations, and he now has the opportunity to significantly raise his stock as the Tigers travel to Austin to take on a tough Longhorns team.

 

4. Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

The former Kansas State quarterback has statistically strung together the best season of his career while quarterbacking the Ohio State Buckeyes. Will Howard has thrown for 2,860 yards, 27 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season. While his latest game left a sour taste in Buckeye fans’ mouths, Howard has put together an impressive season.

His experience and leadership will go a long way in determining just how deep of a run this Ohio State team can make into the playoff. Howard’s best statistical game came against Oregon earlier in the season when he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He may get another crack at beating the unbeaten Ducks should the Buckeyes escape a gritty Tennessee team in Columbus.

 

3. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

Riley Leonard has done a great job leading the Fighting Irish after transferring from Duke this season. The senior has thrown for 2,092 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions while adding 721 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. 

He pairs with running back Jeremiyah Love to form the most dangerous rushing attacks that the field has to offer. Leonard’s leadership and effectiveness as a dual threat will make the Irish, who have been steamrolling opponents recently, a very tough out.

 

2. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Quinn Ewers missed a month early in the season but still managed to throw for 2,665 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2024. Ewers is the strongest NFL prospect in the field and will look to showcase his cannon arm, starting in the first round against Clemson.

The junior has shown up in big games over his three years as the Longhorns quarterback, and he will look to bolster his draft stock while guiding his team throughout the playoff.

 

1. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Dillon Gabriel will turn 24 years old before he takes a snap in the College Football Playoff. Gabriel is the most experienced quarterback in the field, having started since the 2019 season at UCF, and he is also having the best season of any quarterback in the field.

Oregon’s signal-caller is one of four Heisman finalists after throwing for 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season. Dan Lanning’s offensive system has greatly benefited the former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback, as he completed a career-high 73% of his passes this season.

The veteran has been the perfect plug-and-play for Lanning post-Bo Nix and rarely makes mistakes for the lone undefeated team in college football.



