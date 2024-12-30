Tyrone Tracy Jr. Inefficient In Giants' Big Win
2 weeks agoNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for just 59 yards on 20 carries during Sunday's Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also caught two of his three targets for 14 yards through the air. Outside of a big 40-yard run, Tracy had an unproductive and inefficient showing as the Giants adopted a pass-heavy approach in their upset victory against Indianapolis. On a positive note, though, Tracy had four times as many carries as Devin Singletary, so there's no debate that the rookie remains New York's No. 1 running back going forward. He'll look to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles next week, but it won't be easy. In his last outing against the Eagles, he rushed for just 23 yards on six carries despite playing two-thirds of the offensive snaps.
Source: RotoBaller
