Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe Have Path To Closer Role
3 weeks agoAccording to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, both Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe have a viable path to operate as the closer during the 2025 season. With Devin Williams being traded to the New York Yankees, the ninth-inning role in Milwaukee is currently vacated. When Williams missed time during the first half of last summer with a back injury, Megill and Uribe both saw ample opportunities. Megill converted 20 saves, while Uribe only tallied three. However, Uribe was given the first save opportunity of the season but struggled to hold the job. Megill generated a solid 2.83 xERA, while Uribe posted a high 4.78 xERA. In addition, southpaw Aaron Ashby could also be a sleeper candidate for the role as he posted a stellar 1.37 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across his final 19 2/3 innings of relief last summer. For now, Megill should be viewed as the frontrunner and the name to target in early drafts.
Source: MLB.com
