Terry McLaurin Catches Seven Passes, Scores Twice In Victory
3 weeks agoWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught seven of his 10 targets for 73 yards and two touchdowns during their victory over the New Orleans Saints. McLaurin's first score of the game came on a three-yard reception in the first quarter. Then in the second quarter, McLaurin found the back of the end zone on a 16-yard reception. McLaurin's 10 targets were six more than any other Washington pass-catcher. His 73 yards also paced all Washington wideouts. This game extended McLaurin's touchdown streak to three games and his multi-touchdown streak to two. Given his abilities in the red zone and high target share, fantasy managers should feel confident viewing McLaurin as a high-end WR1 during the remainder of the season. He will face the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend, who have allowed the seventh-most PPR points to opposing wideouts.
Source: ESPN.com
