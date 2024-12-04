Paul George Sidelined On Wednesday
2 days agoAccording to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (rest) will not play against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The 34-year-old posted 29 points in Tuesday's NBA Cup victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He also played 37 minutes, so the team is staying cautious by sitting him in the second game of a back-to-back. With Joel Embiid (knee, personal) also out, Tyrese Maxey could receive more scoring opportunities. Jared McCain may also move back to the starting lineup and should likely see an uptick in fantasy production.
Source: Tim Bontemps
