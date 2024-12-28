Oneil Cruz Looks For First 30/30 Season In 2025
2 weeks agoThe Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz looks to build a career season in 2025. Cruz is moving from shortstop to center field, hoping that playing center field will allow Cruz to stay healthy. Cruz hit .259 with 21 home runs, 76 RBI, 22 stolen bases, and 72 runs in 2024, a season in which he tallied 599 plate appearances and 146 games, both career highs. Cruz made a significant adjustment last season to begin hitting lefties better, shortening his swing and hitting .329 from June through September, according to Jeff Zimmerman. Cruz is in the 95th percentile or above in exit velocity, hard-hit, and barrel percentage. A healthy Cruz with a full season of at-bats and a new approach towards left-handed pitching could yield a 30/30 season for the veteran. Cruz should hit third which should maximize his ability to knock in runs. His current ADP of 42 puts him squarely in the third-round conversation in 15-team leagues. Cruz could be a great player to roster with both shortstop and outfield eligibilities depending on your team build.