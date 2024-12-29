Michael Harris II 2025 Player Outlook: A 20/20 Season In The Offing After Underwhelming 2024
2 weeks agoAfter 115 wRC+ and 137 wRC+ campaigns to begin his career, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II had a down 2024, posting just a 99 wRC+. The drop in production was partly due to a poor month of May (.200/.250/.270) in addition to missing two months with a hamstring strain. But the former third-round draft pick finished strong, slashing .316/.344/.579 with eight home runs, a .389 wOBA, and a 150 wRC+ in September. Looking closer, there are other reasons for optimism as his 20.0% K% was better than average, his xBA was .288, and the xwOBA was .345. The left-handed hitter may also benefit from Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return which should bump him from the leadoff spot, as Harris is a career .270 hitter from atop the lineup but a .293 hitter when hitting sixth through ninth. With 600 at-bats, the former NL Rookie of the Year will capture his first 20/20 season after narrowly missing it in his first two seasons. He'll only be 24 years old in 2025 and should continue to improve, however, the Georgia native is currently ranked at 39 overall at RotoBaller, right around his NFBC ADP of 40, so he's fairly priced.