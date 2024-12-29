X
2 weeks agoAfter 115 wRC+ and 137 wRC+ campaigns to begin his career, Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II had a down 2024, posting just a 99 wRC+. The drop in production was partly due to a poor month of May (.200/.250/.270) in addition to missing two months with a hamstring strain. But the former third-round draft pick finished strong, slashing .316/.344/.579 with eight home runs, a .389 wOBA, and a 150 wRC+ in September. Looking closer, there are other reasons for optimism as his 20.0% K% was better than average, his xBA was .288, and the xwOBA was .345. The left-handed hitter may also benefit from Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return which should bump him from the leadoff spot, as Harris is a career .270 hitter from atop the lineup but a .293 hitter when hitting sixth through ninth. With 600 at-bats, the former NL Rookie of the Year will capture his first 20/20 season after narrowly missing it in his first two seasons. He'll only be 24 years old in 2025 and should continue to improve, however, the Georgia native is currently ranked at 39 overall at RotoBaller, right around his NFBC ADP of 40, so he's fairly priced.--Jarod Rupp - RotoBaller

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Suggs15 mins ago

Diagnosed With A Low Back Strain
Moritz Wagner21 mins ago

Has Surgery And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
Royce O'Neale56 mins ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Zay Flowers1 hour ago

Not Practicing Friday, Highly Unlikely To Play Saturday
Tari Eason1 hour ago

Tagged As Doubtful For Thursday
Santi Aldama2 hours ago

Questionable Thursday Against The Rockets
Keyonte George4 hours ago

To Miss A Third Consecutive Game
John Collins4 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Onyeka Okongwu4 hours ago

Questionable For Meeting With Suns
Trae Young4 hours ago

Probable Thursday
Jaren Jackson Jr.4 hours ago

May Sit On Thursday Due To Thigh Soreness
Desmond Bane4 hours ago

Might Miss Another Game With An Ankle Issue
Ja Morant4 hours ago

Questionable For Thursday
Draymond Green4 hours ago

Iffy For Thursday's Action
Stephen Curry4 hours ago

Questionable Thursday
Garrett Crochet5 hours ago

Boston Discussing Long-Term Deal
Matthew Tkachuk5 hours ago

Tallies Two Helpers In Victory
Petr Mrazek6 hours ago

Stands Tall Against Colorado
Connor Bedard6 hours ago

Tallies Goal, Assist On Wednesday
Logan Thompson6 hours ago

Leads The Way In Overtime Victory
Pierre-Luc Dubois6 hours ago

Scores Twice On Wednesday
Jeff Petry6 hours ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Khris Middleton17 hours ago

Available For Wednesday's Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo17 hours ago

Cleared For Wednesday
Damian Lillard17 hours ago

Upgraded To Available On Wednesday
Nikola Jokic18 hours ago

Unavailable On Wednesday
Miles McBride18 hours ago

Ruled Out For Wednesday
Karl-Anthony Towns18 hours ago

To Play On Wednesday
Andre Drummond19 hours ago

Sidelined On Wednesday
Trent Miner20 hours ago

Set For First Career Start On Wednesday
Beck Malenstyn20 hours ago

To Remain Out On Thursday
Jiri Kulich20 hours ago

Out Week-To-Week
Thatcher Demko20 hours ago

Unavailable Wednesday
Elias Pettersson20 hours ago

A Game-Time Call Against Capitals
Jonathan Drouin20 hours ago

Out Wednesday
Aaron Ekblad20 hours ago

A Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Davis Thompson21 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
PGA21 hours ago

J.T. Poston Disappoints At The Sentry
Chris Kirk21 hours ago

Sputters At The Sentry
Billy Horschel21 hours ago

Looks Forward To Sony Open
Brian Harman21 hours ago

Gets 2025 Started With A Rough Start
PGA21 hours ago

Cameron Davis Finishes Strong At The Sentry
Keegan Bradley21 hours ago

Starts 2025 Season Well
NFL22 hours ago

Bill Belichick Has No Plans To Return To The NFL
Deebo Samuel Sr.22 hours ago

49ers Plan To Bring Deebo Samuel Sr. Back Next Year
Zay Flowers23 hours ago

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Braxton Garrett23 hours ago

To Miss 2025 Season Following Elbow Surgery
Taylor Pendrith1 day ago

Is A Dark-Horse Pick For Sony Open
Jalen Hurts1 day ago

Expected To Practice On Wednesday
Eric Cole1 day ago

Looking For Bounce-Back Performance At Sony Open
Zay Flowers1 day ago

A Long Shot To Play On Wild-Card Weekend
Sahith Theegala1 day ago

A Big Name To Stay Away From At Sony Open
Nick Dunlap1 day ago

Looks To Bounce Back At Sony Open
Tom Kim1 day ago

Making Season Debut At Sony Open
Hideki Matsuyama1 day ago

Looks To Make History At Waialae
Sean Monahan1 day ago

Exits Tuesday's Game Early
Filip Chytil1 day ago

Exits On Tuesday With Upper-Body Injury
Brock Faber1 day ago

Sustains Injury On Tuesday
Steven Stamkos1 day ago

Exits Early On Tuesday
Evgeni Malkin1 day ago

Sidelined With Upper-Body Injury
Josh Morrissey1 day ago

Day-To-Day With Lower Body Injury
Tanner Scott2 days ago

Mets Meet With Tanner Scott
Justin Verlander2 days ago

Signs One-Year Contract With San Francisco
NFL2 days ago

Ashton Jeanty Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Joey Daccord2 days ago

Activated From Injured Reserve
Colin Miller2 days ago

To Miss At Least Two Weeks
Tua Tagovailoa2 days ago

Dolphins Have "No Concern At All" About Tua Tagovailoa's Long-Term Health
Las Vegas Raiders2 days ago

Raiders Fire Head Coach Antonio Pierce
David Montgomery2 days ago

Expected To Return For Divisional Round
Tyreek Hill2 days ago

Dolphins Say Tyreek Hill Did Not Request A Trade
Brandon Woodruff2 days ago

Hopes To Be Ready By Opening Day
Zay Flowers2 days ago

Not At Tuesday's Practice
Luke Clanton2 days ago

A Player To Watch At Sony Open
Thomas Detry2 days ago

In Solid Form Ahead Of Sony Open
Russell Henley2 days ago

A Course Horse At Sony Open
Stephan Jaeger2 days ago

A Risky Option At Sony Open
Kurt Kitayama2 days ago

Makes 2025 Debut At Sony Open
Maverick McNealy2 days ago

Looks To Stay Hot In Hawaii
Sepp Straka2 days ago

A Safe Option At Sony Open
Michael Thorbjornsen2 days ago

A Dark Horse At Sony Open
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Retaining Brian Callahan As Head Coach
Tennessee Titans2 days ago

Titans Fire GM Ran Carthon
Brent Rooker2 days ago

Signs Five-Year Extension
Nolan Arenado3 days ago

Red Sox Emerge As Strong Candidate To Land Nolan Arenado
Christian Watson3 days ago

Packers Confirm Torn ACL For Christian Watson
Ezekiel Elliott3 days ago

Signing With Chargers
Michael Lorenzen3 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Kansas City
Gavin Lux3 days ago

Traded To Cincinnati
Kyler Murray3 days ago

"100 Percent" Chance That Kyler Murray Will Start For Cardinals In 2025
Brock Purdy3 days ago

Wants Contract Done Sooner Than Later
Christian McCaffrey3 days ago

"Definitely Close" To Being Fully Recovered
Jayden Daniels3 days ago

Commanders "Not Concerned" With Jayden Daniels' Leg Soreness
Amari Cooper3 days ago

Bills Hopeful Amari Cooper Will Be Available In Wild-Card Round
Luis Arraez3 days ago

Yankees Talking With Padres About Luis Arraez
Clayton Kershaw5 days ago

Intends To Pitch In 2025, Expected To Return To Los Angeles
Charlie Morton6 days ago

Signs One-Year Deal With Baltimore
