The Tampa Bay Rays have sent minor-league pitcher Sean Harney to the New York Mets in exchange for international signing pool money. The right-handed pitcher was drafted by the Rays in the eighth round of the 2022 draft and has yet to make his major league debut. The 26-year-old spent the bulk of 2024 at High-A but finished the season at Double-A, which was the second time he reached that level. For his minor league career, the righty owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and has 124 strikeouts in 124 2/3 IP. There isn't an expectation that he'll see the majors this season, but if he did it would most likely be as a middle reliever, so there isn't any immediate fantasy impact here.