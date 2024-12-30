Mason Rudolph Manages Just One Touchdown In Titans' Loss
2 weeks agoTennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph completed 19-of-31 passes for 193 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 20-13 loss to the Jaguars Sunday. Rudolph tacked on another 23 yards rushing on five carries. It was an underwhelming day for the Titans QB as he failed to take advantage of a terrible Jacksonville pass defense, marking his sixth straight game with at least one turnover. It was also the first time in five games that Rudolph could not find the end zone more than once. It will be another divisional matchup in Week 18 as Tennessee hosts a Texans team allowing the 10th-most points to fantasy quarterbacks this season.
Source: NFL
