Kyle Schwarber Remains OBP, Home Run Gold
1 week agoThe Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber had a great season in 2024, hitting a surprising .248 with 38 home runs, 104 RBI, 115 runs, and five stolen bases while manning the designated hitter role. The batting average was a nice surprise (he hit .218 and .197 the two seasons prior) and was likely due to a 31% hit percentage. Schwarber seems likelier to hit 40 home runs than to repeat that high batting average. His .366 OBP ranked in the top ten in the National League, and he led the league with 106 walks. Schwarber should continue to bat leadoff and play in 150 games as he has the last three seasons. His current ADP of 66 puts him squarely in the fifth round of recent drafts. Look for Schwarber to continue his strong play in his age-32 season in 2025. One thing to consider is that he can only be used in the utility slot in many leagues.