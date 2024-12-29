Javonte Williams Gets Zero Carries
2 weeks agoDenver Broncos running back Javonte Williams didn't see much action during Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Williams failed to see a carry in the backfield with Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime getting the touches. The only thing Williams did on offense was catch two passes for zero yards, so a dud from the 24-year-old. Williams hasn't been much of a fantasy asset this season and is unlikely to bring much to the table in this three-back committee.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN