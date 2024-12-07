Jauan Jennings With WR3 Projections In Week 14
5 days agoSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings faces a tough matchup in Week 14 when the team hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Given the snowy conditions in Buffalo last week, Jennings did a commendable job, tying for the team lead in targets with five, and posting 56 of the 49ers' anemic 94 yards passing. Things are rough in San Francisco's offense right now, with an injury-riddled backfield and offensive line, which will continue to slightly dampen Jennings' prospects against Chicago. The main reason for pessimism, however, is the Bears' elite pass defense, which is fourth-best in the NFL at limiting half-PPR performances to fantasy wide receivers. In addition, the Bears run Cover-3 at the second-highest rate in the NFL and Jennings loses almost a full yard per route run against Cover-3. Consider Jennings a high-end WR3/FLEX at best in Week 14.
Source: Pro Football Reference
