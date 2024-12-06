Jared Goff Throws Three Touchdowns In Win Over Packers
56 mins agoDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw the ball 41 times and allowed six different pass catchers to haul in at least five receptions each during the 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The veteran signal-caller finished the game with 283 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on 32-for-41 throwing while adding four carries for seven yards on the ground. Two of his scores went to Tim Patrick which were his first two of the season. Goff will look to push this win streak to 12 against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
