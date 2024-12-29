Jameis Winston To Be Browns' Emergency QB
2 weeks agoCleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (shoulder) is expected to be listed among the team's inactives on Sunday but serve as the emergency quarterback, according to Ian Rapoport. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start the game at quarterback for Cleveland, while Bailey Zappe will serve as the backup. Winston will suit up for the game, but won't count against the team's 53-man roster. For fantasy purposes, the Browns' quarterback changes represent a clear downgrade for receivers Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore in the matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
Source: NFL Network
