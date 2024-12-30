Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
2 weeks agoAccording to a source, the San Francisco Giants have free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso "on their radar." Earlier this offseason, the Giants made a big splash by signing shortstop Willy Adames to the largest contract in their franchise history. The team was also heavily linked to starting pitcher Corbin Burnes but fell short in the bidding to their division foe in the Arizona Diamondbacks. After losing out on Burnes, the Giants may pivot that money to acquire another elite bat for their lineup. Last season, Alonso had a down year to his standards, hitting 34 home runs. During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Alonso went deep at least 40 times in each campaign. In addition, he held a .270/.329/.459 slash line with a strong .343 xwOBA. If the Giants are unable to acquire Alonso, LaMonte Wade Jr. would be penciled in as the Opening Day starter at first base.
Source: MLB.com
