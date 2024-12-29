George Kirby 2025 Player Outlook: Strong SP Option, But Elite Command Masks Lower Strikeout Rate
2 weeks agoSeattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby was an All-Star in 2023, yet despite not earning an appearance to 2024's Midsummer Classic, his final numbers were virtually the same as the year before. After going 13-10 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 20.2% K-BB%, and opponent BA of .245 over 190 2/3 IP in '23, the righty went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 20.1% K-BB%, and an opponent BA of .242 over 191 IP in '24. Consistent, projectable numbers are an appealing fantasy attribute, and Kirby looks set to at least come close to repeating those numbers in 2025 with a SIERA on par with his ERA and a FIP that was markedly lower (3.26). As a word of caution, though, his 20.1% K-BB% is somewhat misleading due to elite command. The 26-year-old had a 99th-percentile walk rate (3.0%) but only a 50th-percentile strikeout rate (23.0%) which translated to an 8.43 K/9. While Kirby is a solid fantasy rotation piece, his teammate Bryce Miller finished higher for fantasy in 2024, offers better strikeout ratios, and can be had much later at pick 79. Nevertheless, Kirby is ranked 40 overall at RotoBaller, similar to his NFBC ADP of 39.