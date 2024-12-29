Colts Defense Gets Favorable Matchup At Perfect Time
2 weeks agoThe Indianapolis Colts defense/special teams gets a favorable matchup just in time for fantasy championships, taking on the New York Giants in Week 17. While the Colts have not been a very productive D/ST unit in fantasy football this season, that could change this Sunday with a favorable matchup against New York's poor offense. The Giants have scored the fewest points in the NFL this season, and they're a full two points per game behind the second-lowest team. They have also allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. The Colts are coming off decent showings against the Patriots, Broncos, and Titans, and they'll look to keep that momentum going against New York's Drew Lock-led squad. Heading into Sunday's action, RotoBaller's expert rankings have the Colts first among all defenses.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller