Bucky Irving Remains Sidelined On Thursday
18 hours agoCorrecting a previous report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving (hip, back) remained sidelined during Thursday's practice. Fantasy managers should pay close attention to Friday's injury report as the rookie may be in danger of missing Sunday's tilt. Irving left last weekend's game with these injuries but was able to return to the field eventually. In this game, Irving posted a season-high 152 yards with a touchdown. However, seeing him remain sidelined during the first two practices of the week is not a positive sign of his availability this weekend. Over the past two weeks, the Oregon product has established itself as the lead option in the Tampa Bay running back room. If Irving were to sit out on Sunday, Rachaad White would likely be the top option, with Sean Tucker as the No.2 facing the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Source: Tampa Bay Buccaneers