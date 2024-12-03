Austin Reaves Listed As Questionable For Wednesday
3 days agoLos Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (pelvis) is listed as questionable and could miss his third consecutive contest on Tuesday due to a left pelvic contusion. If the 26-year-old is unable to suit up against the Heat, D'Angelo Russell will likely be in the starting five after he posted 20 points, three rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 109-80 loss to the Timberwolves.
Source: NBA Injury Report
