Al Horford Questionable For Friday With Toe Sprain
14 hours agoBoston Celtics center Al Horford (toe) is listed as questionable for Friday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Horford is dealing with a left toe sprain that forced him to miss Monday's game against Miami, though he was able to suit up after in Wednesday's victory over the Detroit Pistons. Given that Horford was able to suit up it points towards a good possibility he suits up on Friday. The 38-year-old has averaged 9.7 PPG and 5.1 RPG, providing iffy fantasy value. He's not a must start on Friday but those in deeper leagues that need rebounding help may want to consider him more than other fantasy managers.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report