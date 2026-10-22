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NHL Best Bets: Top Player Props & Novig Market Picks (Thursday, 10/22/26)

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Get Sean Goodwin's top NHL bets and player props for Thursday, 10/22/26. Expert picks powered by the Novig betting exchange -- see today's highest-value plays. Win more with RotoBaller's expert betting advice.

In This Article hide
What is Novig?
NHL Game Bets
Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus
NHL Prop Bets
Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller
NHL Prop Parlay
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

We went 2-for-4 on Tuesday and are aiming to return to the win column tonight. The 12-game slate offers several promising matchups, while others are best avoided. I have identified a few strong opportunities for this evening.

Today's picks will all use the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction site—Novig. If you're not familiar with the site or how prediction markets work, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig.

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app. Now, here are some of the top NHL bets and player props for Tuesday's games.

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.

The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!

 

NHL Game Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

San Jose Sharks (Moneyline) at Ottawa Senators (46%)

Last night the Senators welcomed their former captain back to Ottawa.

They had a lovely pregame ceremony where the crowd gave Tkachuk a standing ovation... just kidding; fans were relentless in their booing and chanting "Brady sucks" and other things I can't include in the article.

The Sens players were determined not to lose. They played it like a playoff game, and the atmosphere was just that, which for an October game this early in the season is unheard of, so what does this have to do with tonight's game against San Jose?

Well, this screams emotional letdown: having to play again tonight, the Sens matched what the Panthers like to do with their physicality, and now they have to play the young, fast San Jose team, I think, that's too much for the Sens on such a quick turnaround.

Based on that, I think the Sharks will win outright.

Utah Mammoth (Team total over 3.5 goals) at Seattle Kraken (49%) 

Tonight features a clash between two of the West’s top contenders. Utah was always expected to be among the elite, but Seattle’s rise to third in the Pacific with a 6-3-1 record has caught many off guard.

Here at rotoballer, we always dig deeper for the real story, and the stats tell a clear story.

In three home games, the Kraken have dominated the Flames 6-1, fallen to Vegas 6-2, and edged out Detroit 4-3 in a shootout. On the surface, their goals-against per 60 minutes is an impressive 1.6, but a closer look at the numbers tells a different story. Their expected goals against per 60 is nearly two goals higher at 3.4, with 31.98 scoring chances and 13.59 high-danger chances allowed per 60.

This suggests the Kraken are due for another home game where they surrender 4 or 5 goals, and I’m betting that starts tonight. Meanwhile, Utah has scored at least 4 goals in four of their six road games, with 1.91 goals-for per 60, but their expected goals for per 60 is a robust 3.63.

These stats give us a real edge in DFS, and I find they translate well to prop betting, too.

 

Novig Promo Code and Welcome Bonus

Use code BALLER to receive $25 in trade credits when you deposit $10.

You also get A FULL YEAR of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL), which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS, and more!

You can claim your welcome offer to Novig right now by clicking on the image below.

 

NHL Prop Bets

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 9:00 AM ET. Note that Novig odds are now displayed as percentages instead of American odds.

Fraser Minten (BOS) Anytime Goal (25%) at Nashville Predators

Minten is one of my favourite value-center plays tonight in DFS against the Predators.
The Predators are exactly what I expected: a middle-of-the-pack team that might flirt with a playoff spot but just isn't very good right now. They struggle against teams with speed, and Minten can absolutely fly. (watch the video)

In his first ten games this season, he's racked up 4 goals on 26 shots. Tonight, he faces a team that gives up the seventh-most shots in the NHL to centers. Minten is third on the Bruins in shots for per 60 (28.4) and leads the team in high-danger chances per 60 (18.2) through their first six road games. With the odds we're getting on Minten to score tonight, I'm all in.

Mikhail Sergachev (UTH) Assist at Seattle Kraken (55%)

Assists, or as we like to call them at Rotoballer, "Apples," are an interesting prop to bet on for NHL fans.

Chasing defensemen who can snag us an "Apple" has become my latest obsession, and it fits perfectly with DFS strategy.

We crave blueliners who shoot, quarterback the top power play, and log monster minutes. Sergachev is the total package. When he’s on the ice, Utah is almost always pinned in the other team's end.

He’s also lighting up the scoresheet, sitting third among NHL defensemen with 3 goals and 8 assists in just ten games. The Kraken have been leaving the point wide open, surrendering the fifth-most shots to defensemen this year. That’s why Sergachev is my number six defenseman on tonight’s slate!

Remember, all stats are based on 5-on-5 matchups, not power play minutes.

stats courtesy of @NatStatTrick

 

Novig Tools Exclusively at RotoBaller

Check out our "No-Vig" Calculator, and you can de-vig any line you want to see what the fair odds should be!

You can also shop for the best odds on bets and props at Novig using our new Prediction Finder Tool!

Win more on every winning market position with Novig, where you will consistently get a better return on your investment than traditional sportsbooks.

 

NHL Prop Parlay

Here’s tonight’s parlay with the plays I like for tonight’s slate; as always, mix and match to see what works for you.

If every leg hits, we are going to 16.95x our investment. Don't go overboard, but tossing a little change on the full parlay is a nice way to give our betting card a ceiling.

If you have any questions, please hit me up on X or join RotoBaller today and come talk some shop in our premium Discord channel!

Best of luck tonight, and let's have a winning season!

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