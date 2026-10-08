October 8, 2026

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

I knew I spoke too soon last week, as Week 4 was easily my worst one in cash on DraftKings (aided and abetted by duds from Parker Washington, Jeremiyah Love, and Garrett Wilson. FanDuel was a much bigger success even with those two, as I was able to cash in on big games from Nico Collins and Zay Flowers. This week we get our first taste of the byes, as Kansas City and Carolina are off. While this doesn't technically affect DFS players, it does remove a game or two from the main slate, which can ultimately condense ownership somewhat.

You'll also see my rankings article come out every Friday afternoon, which will feature highlights from my rankings that will be up on the site. This is on the heels of my No. 3 overall ranking last year on FantasyPros, so we'll try to keep that success going this year. I'll also be in our RotoBaller Discord channel all morning on Sundays.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

DFS Cash Game Locks

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - DET ($9,800 DK/$10,000 FD)

Jahmyr Gibbs is finally appropriately priced on both sites, but that should not stop anyone from locking him into cash. There are more than enough values to make it work easily, and Gibbs is living up to every bit of his 1.01 draft spot. He ranks fifth in rushing yards, but leads the league in targets, receiving yards, red zone touches, and total TDs.

Jahmyr Gibbs is pacing for arguably the greatest season in running back history 🤯 https://t.co/7NQ78MdmuY — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 2, 2026

Arizona stops the run well, but Gibbs is a unicorn that transcends every matchup and has overall RB1 upside every week. This game features a whopping total of 54.5 and needs to be prioritized in DFS. If Amon-Ra St. Brown is your "top Detroit player" at 2k less, that's fine, but make sure you have at least one (and both are great if you can fit them).

Honorable mentions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trey McBride

DFS Cash Game Values

Jacoby Brissett, QB - ARI ($5,500 DK/$6,800 FD)

Jacoby Brissett is going to be the most popular QB this week, and rightfully so. He's cheap, he's quarterbacking in the highest-totaled game on the slate, and he's thrown the ball 87 times over the past two weeks with four TD passes. Brissett hasn't played the best, so he may not last the whole season. This week, however, is a great chance to put up gaudy numbers.

The Lions have absolutely hemorrhaged production to QBs, allowing 327 YPG, which is by far the most in the league. They've also allowed the most FPPG and the fourth-highest passer rating. Brissett has Michael Wilson and Trey McBride to sling it to all day, and it would take an injury for him not to pay off this cheap price tag. The WORST fantasy QB finish the Lions have allowed this year is QB7, so Brissett's ceiling is sky-high.

RotoBaller's own Frank Ammirante is also all-in on Brissett:

Frankie’s BOLD fantasy football predictions for Week 5 🔥 (via @FAmmiranteTFJ)

https://t.co/eR5OVn38K5 — RotoBaller (@RotoBaller) October 8, 2026



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