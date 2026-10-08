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NFL DFS Cash Games: Week 5 Core Pieces and Value Plays (Premium)

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Jacoby Brissett - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings, QB Streamers, NFL DFS Picks

Jamie Calandro breaks down his DFS cash game rankings and top game value picks at every position for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
DFS Cash Game Locks
DFS Cash Game Values

I knew I spoke too soon last week, as Week 4 was easily my worst one in cash on DraftKings (aided and abetted by duds from Parker Washington, Jeremiyah Love, and Garrett Wilson. FanDuel was a much bigger success even with those two, as I was able to cash in on big games from Nico Collins and Zay Flowers. This week we get our first taste of the byes, as Kansas City and Carolina are off. While this doesn't technically affect DFS players, it does remove a game or two from the main slate, which can ultimately condense ownership somewhat.

You'll also see my rankings article come out every Friday afternoon, which will feature highlights from my rankings that will be up on the site. This is on the heels of my No. 3 overall ranking last year on FantasyPros, so we'll try to keep that success going this year. I'll also be in our RotoBaller Discord channel all morning on Sundays.

This article will help you identify players to include in your cash game lineup, enabling you to save money and allocate it to premium options. Remember that cash lineups are all about safety and volume, not risk and reward. Please check our Discord for updates as practice reports come in throughout the week and a clearer picture emerges. Check out our other great NFL DFS articles and NFL DFS tools to help you win big!

 

DFS Cash Game Locks 

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB - DET ($9,800 DK/$10,000 FD)

Jahmyr Gibbs is finally appropriately priced on both sites, but that should not stop anyone from locking him into cash. There are more than enough values to make it work easily, and Gibbs is living up to every bit of his 1.01 draft spot. He ranks fifth in rushing yards, but leads the league in targets, receiving yards, red zone touches, and total TDs.

Arizona stops the run well, but Gibbs is a unicorn that transcends every matchup and has overall RB1 upside every week. This game features a whopping total of 54.5 and needs to be prioritized in DFS. If Amon-Ra St. Brown is your "top Detroit player" at 2k less, that's fine, but make sure you have at least one (and both are great if you can fit them).

Honorable mentions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Trey McBride

 

DFS Cash Game Values

Jacoby Brissett, QB - ARI ($5,500 DK/$6,800 FD)

Jacoby Brissett is going to be the most popular QB this week, and rightfully so. He's cheap, he's quarterbacking in the highest-totaled game on the slate, and he's thrown the ball 87 times over the past two weeks with four TD passes. Brissett hasn't played the best, so he may not last the whole season. This week, however, is a great chance to put up gaudy numbers.

The Lions have absolutely hemorrhaged production to QBs, allowing 327 YPG, which is by far the most in the league. They've also allowed the most FPPG and the fourth-highest passer rating. Brissett has Michael Wilson and Trey McBride to sling it to all day, and it would take an injury for him not to pay off this cheap price tag. The WORST fantasy QB finish the Lions have allowed this year is QB7, so Brissett's ceiling is sky-high.

RotoBaller's own Frank Ammirante is also all-in on Brissett:


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CeeDee Lamb

Questionable to Return on Thursday With Quad Injury
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Mike Evans

Misses Practice, Expected to Play at Seattle
Saquon Barkley

Not Expected to Play in Week 5 in London
Alvin Kamara

Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Ashton Jeanty

Listed as Limited With Pair of Injuries
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Kyle Monangai

Dealing with Turf Toe, Hopeful to Play Through Injury
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Chris Olave

Limited in Practice on Thursday with Foot Injury
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Omarion Hampton

Chargers Haven't Lost Faith in Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers

Returns to Practice on Thursday
Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase Back at Practice as he Works Through Concussion Protocol
DJ Moore

Bills Not Ruling Out DJ Moore for Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Zachary L'Heureux Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Day'Ron Sharpe

Day'Ron Sharpe Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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