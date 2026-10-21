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Is Jordan Mason The Starting Running Back For The Vikings When He Returns? (Week 7 Update)

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Jordan Mason - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Draft Rankings

Will Jordan Mason start for the Minnesota Vikings when he returns? Zach Thompson breaks down the Jordan Mason return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 7.

In This Article hide
Will Jordan Mason Start For The Minnesota Vikings When He Returns?
Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) had a great training camp and preseason, and there was a lot of preseason hype that he would be the top running back for the team this season. He had 15 carries for 59 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Packers and looked like he may be ready to deliver on the hype. 

Unfortunately, he suffered a thumb injury and had to be placed on short-term injured reserve. The team opened his 21-day practice window and designated him to return from IR before the Week 7 game against the Colts, which is the earliest he could return.

Mason was in a timeshare with Aaron Jones Sr. before his injury, and in his absence, rookie Demond Claiborne and veteran DeeJay Dallas picked up more work. So, will Mason be the starter when he returns to action?

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Will Jordan Mason Start For The Minnesota Vikings When He Returns?

Mason did not get the official "start" in Week 1, coming off the bench behind Jones. He only played one fewer snap than Jones in Week 1, and he ended up with more carries (15) than Jones and with more rushing yards (59), including this 28-yard run.

Mason lost weight coming into the season but looked faster and more effective in preseason and training camp. His injury wasn't related to his lower half, so he should have fresh legs and be ready to step back into a timeshare with Jones.

Neither Dallas nor Claiborne had much success in their roles. Claiborne totaled six carries for 13 yards and added eight receiving yards on two catches. Dallas was a little more involved in the passing game with four catches for 34 yards but only had 10 rushing yards on his three carries.

The veteran Jones has taken most of the work, playing 73.2% of snaps this season and running for 418 yards and two touchdowns on his 97 carries. He added 12 catches for 72 receiving yards and did lose one fumble.

With such a heavy workload for the 31-year-old veteran, the Vikings are sure to get Mason back involved as quickly as they can. While Jones will likely remain the preferred third-down and passing-down back, Mason could take over most of the work on early downs as soon as he's ready to go.

 

Jordan Mason Fantasy Football Outlook

Mason will likely take over early down work and will be a low-end RB2 when he's back to full speed. If Jones gets banged up and misses time, Mason would have an even higher upside, possibly even as a low-end RB1 if he's getting all the work.

The Vikings come off their Week 6 bye week with a favorable matchup against the Colts, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season. After a tougher matchup against the Lions in Week 8, the Vikings have three straight matchups against teams in the top 10 of fantasy points allowed to running backs as they take on the Bills, Packers, and 49ers.

With a favorable schedule ahead, Mason should be at least a FLEX play in most of those matchups. If you can add him from the waiver wire or in a trade before he comes back, he can be a huge part of your plan through the bye weeks.

On the other side of the timeshare, Aaron Jones Sr. will take a huge hit to his value since he will no longer be the only option in the backfield. Selling high on him could be a good strategy before his workload decreases.

 

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones Sr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones Sr. compared to others:

Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
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Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Mason
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Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
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Emanuel Wilson
Jordan Mason
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Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Mason
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Mason
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Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Germie Bernard
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Dameon Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jameson Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashee Rice
Jordan Mason
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Mason
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Mason
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Mason
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Tee Higgins
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Devonta Smith
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Mason
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jordan Mason
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Mayer
Jordan Mason
vs
Trey McBride
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Mason
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Mason
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jordan Mason
vs
Drake London
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Darren Waller
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Bowers
Jordan Mason
vs
Cade Otton
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Mason
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jordan Mason
vs
Zay Flowers
Jordan Mason
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordan Mason
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Mason
vs
Brandin Cooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Darnell Washington
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jordan Mason
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Malachi Fields
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordan Mason
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jordan Mason
vs
George Holani
Jordan Mason
vs
AJ Barner
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jordan Mason
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jordan Mason
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Justice Hill
Jordan Mason
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jordan Mason
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Jalen Royals
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian Kirk
Jordan Mason
vs
Evan Engram
Jordan Mason
vs
Bam Knight
Jordan Mason
vs
Efton Chism III
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jordan Mason
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Gunnar Helm
Jordan Mason
vs
Eli Raridon
Jordan Mason
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Troy Franklin
Jordan Mason
vs
Kaelon Black
Jordan Mason
vs
Ted Hurst
Jordan Mason
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Watkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Jordan Mason
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Cody White
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jordan Mason
vs
Noah Fant
Jordan Mason
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Jordan Mason
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Zachariah Branch
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Bell
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jordan Mason
vs
Tez Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Noah Gray
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Goodson
Jordan Mason
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Bryce Lance
Jordan Mason
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jordan Mason
vs
Cole Kmet
Jordan Mason
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Seth McGowan
Jordan Mason
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Tory Horton
Jordan Mason
vs
CJ Donaldson
Jordan Mason
vs
Mason Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Darius Cooper
Jordan Mason
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Corey Kiner
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Wright
Jordan Mason
vs
Devin Singletary
Jordan Mason
vs
Audric Estime
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Badie
Jordan Mason
vs
Sione Vaki
Jordan Mason
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jordan Mason
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jordan Mason
vs
Sean Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Hunter Luepke
Jordan Mason
vs
Dylan Laube
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
Julius Chestnut
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jordan Mason
vs
Brashard Smith
Jordan Mason
vs
Rasheen Ali
Jordan Mason
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jordan Mason
vs
Tahj Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan James
Jordan Mason
vs
Adam Prentice
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Ricard
Jordan Mason
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chase Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Drake London
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
George Holani
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Watson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
AJ Barner
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Justice Hill
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Royals
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bam Knight
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jauan Jennings
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cody White
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jacob Cowing
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Noah Fant
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Zachariah Branch
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Chris Bell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tez Johnson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Noah Gray
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Goodson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Bryce Lance
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jalen Brooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Cyrus Allen
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tory Horton
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
CJ Donaldson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Mason Taylor
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Corey Kiner
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Audric Estime
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tyler Badie
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sione Vaki
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Trevor Etienne
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Sean Tucker
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Hunter Luepke
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Dylan Laube
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Davis
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Julius Chestnut
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jaydon Blue
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Brashard Smith
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Rasheen Ali
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Demond Claiborne
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jacob Saylors
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tahj Brooks
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jordan James
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Adam Prentice
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Patrick Ricard
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Carlos Washington Jr.

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Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Terrance Ferguson

Not Expected to be Ready Next Week
Davante Adams

Officially Lands on Injured Reserve
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Kyle Monangai

Misses Another Practice on Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
NFL

NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Terry McLaurin

Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

"Looks Great"
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
J.J. McCarthy

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
Najee Harris

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Mike Evans

Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
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