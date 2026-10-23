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Top Fantasy Football QB Rankings (Weeks 7, 8, 9, 10) - Quarterback Streamers and Starts (2026)

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Aaron Rodgers - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB Waiver Wire Streamers

Quarterback is the highest-scoring position in fantasy football, yet it's also not terribly difficult to have success streaming the position.

It's very difficult to predict which quarterbacks will finish in the top 10 at their position ahead of time due to a variety of factors.

Looking at strength of schedule is a great way to find good QBs to stream, as the position is very matchup-dependent. So let's break down the best QB streamers for the next four weeks, with an emphasis on Week 7 and Week 8!

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QB Strength of Schedule: Weeks 7-10

This piece breaks down four good streaming quarterbacks over the next four weeks, split into different buckets based on how you should hold or start them.

Some of these players will have just one good matchup upcoming, while others have multiple favorable defenses to face in the next four weeks. We'll also mention at the end two future options to look into and two options to avoid.

  • “TemporaryStreamer: QB with a good matchup in Week 7
  • “Part-TimeStreamer: QB with multiple nice matchups in a row
  • “RecruitStreamer: QB with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
  • Fool’s GoldStreamer: QB that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided 

 

Week 7 QB Streamers

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (Temporary Streamer)

  • Week 7 Opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Yahoo Rostership: 47%
  • Over-Under: 44.5
  • Line: PIT -3

Rodgers overall has been great to start the season fantasy-wise, making him feel like the ideal streaming option at QB this week.

He will be looking to put on a show for the French crowd, potentially connecting with DK Metcalf and rising rookie Germie Bernard on some big plays.

Both the Steelers and Saints have volatile offenses, meaning a shootout could be in the cards, but the Steelers have a much better defense than the Saints, so their offense should have the upper hand.

The Saints are middle of the pack against quarterbacks in fantasy so far through six weeks, and the matchup feels extra juicy after New Orleans allowed J.J. McCarthy and Jameis Winston to combine for 25+ fantasy points last week.

Rodgers is just a temporary streamer due to a slightly harder matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 and a bye in Week 9.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Temporary Streamer)

  • Week 7 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
  • Yahoo Rostership: 23%
  • Over-Under: 44.5
  • Line: TB +3.5

If you miss out on Rodgers and are feeling a little bold, Baker Mayfield is an interesting streaming option in Week 7, coming back from injury.

He was originally expected to miss this week, but practiced fully at Wednesday's practice.

The Panthers are similar to the Saints in that they have a volatile offense and solid but vulnerable defense, making Mayfield feel like a reasonable option in a potential shootout.

Jalon Daniels has kept the Tampa offense afloat, and the passing options and running game have looked better over time. That could be a recipe for a big return day for Mayfield.

He can't be anything more than a temporary streamer, as crafting a long-term plan around an older QB coming back from injury who struggled to start the year does not seem wise.

However, if Mayfield can come back motivated to prove himself in his best matchup so far this season, he could become more than a temporary streamer as well, as he has decent matchups the next two weeks as well against the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 7 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • Yahoo Rostership: 60% 
  • Over-Under: 41.5
  • Line: MIN -6.5

His ownership is a bit high at this point to be considered a streamer quarterback, but Kyler Murray has a great matchup each of the next three weeks. If he is still available, he should be snatched up immediately.

The Vikings offense should finally be at full strength coming off a Week 6 bye, making Murray a short-term breakout candidate.

Murray is a great option in Week 7, but it is really Week 8 and Week 9 where he will be most valuable to fantasy managers.

He takes on the Indianapolis Colts' suspect defense this week, and then faces the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills the following two weeks. The Lions and Bills rank first and third, respectively, in worst defenses at defending quarterbacks in fantasy this season.

If Murray can provide similar rushing output to his 10-carry, 51-yard performance in Week 5, then both his floor and ceiling are high the next three weeks.

Geno Smith, New York Jets (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 7 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Yahoo Rostership: 12%
  • Over-Under: 39.5
  • Line: NYJ -4.5

Going up against the worst team in the NFL in theory means Geno Smith and the Jets should score more points than usual in Week 7.

The Dolphins defense currently ranks as the eighth-best matchup for fantasy quarterbacks, making him a good starting option in deeper leagues.

Smith will look to take advantage of Garrett Wilson and emerging rookie Omar Cooper Jr. to produce his second boom week of the season (first one against the Detroit Lions in Week 3). Breece Hall should also be returning soon, which will help the offense improve as a whole.

However, this week isn't even the main reason to pick up Smith. In Week 8 and Week 10, he has even better matchups, going up against the sixth-worst Las Vegas Raiders defense against fantasy QBs and the third-worst-ranked Buffalo Bills defense.

He shouldn't be streamed in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but three juicy matchups in the next four weeks make him a nice part-time addition.

For those skeptical of his recent struggles, waiting until Week 9 to pick up Smith when the offense is even healthier is a reasonable plan.

 

Recruit QB Streamers

If you have a short-term plan for quarterbacks already figured out, here are some options to get ahead of the curve that you could start in Week 8 and beyond:

  • Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (for Week 8 against Dallas Cowboys): 33% Yahoo Rostership
  • Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (for Week 9 + 10 against Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins): 25% Yahoo Rostership

 

Fool’s Gold QB Streamers to Avoid

Here are two quarterbacks that have great matchups on paper but should be considered too risky to view as potential streaming options as of now.

  • Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles (faces Cowboys, Commanders, Giants next 3 weeks): 6% Yahoo Rostership
  • J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants (faces Texans in Week 7, ranked 10th-easiest defense): 6% Yahoo Rostership

 

QB Streaming Action Plan

There are multiple solid options most weeks for quarterbacks you can stream, but here are four that have excellent upcoming matchups and are rostered in less than 60 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.

  • Week 7: Stream Aaron Rodgers versus the New Orleans Saints
  • Week 8: Stream Jacoby Brissett versus the Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 9: Stream Daniel Jones versus the Dallas Cowboys
  • Week 10: Stream Geno Smith versus the Buffalo Bills

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