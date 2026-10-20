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When Is Kyle Monangai Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Kyle Monangai - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Draft Sleepers, Rankings

When is Kyle Monangai coming back? Will Kyle Monangai play again this season? Read about Kyle Monangai's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Kyle Monangai Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 season hasn't been kind to fantasy running back depth. There are 10 running backs who are averaging 18.0+ fantasy points per game, but only 25 total rushers who are averaging 10.0+ points per game.

The lack of solid RB2 options has led fantasy managers to churn the waiver wire each week, hoping that injuries and role changes allow somebody to emerge as a playable piece in fantasy. One player who has missed time and may come available on the waiver wire is Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai.

Is Kyle Monangai healthy? When will he return to the field? Let’s dive in.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Kyle Monangai Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Kyle Monangai was one of the big surprises in fantasy football as a rookie in 2025, carving out a significant role in Chicago’s backfield despite being drafted in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Based on his first four games, 2026 was going to be an even better year.

In Weeks 1 through 4, Monangai recorded 60 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns, while catching all five targets for 39 yards. The second-year running back had two 100-yard rushing efforts, including a dominant 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets in Week 4.


It was in that game that Monangai suffered a thumb and toe injury. Initial reports were optimistic and suggested that Monangai would miss little to no time with those injuries. Unfortunately, further scans after Week 4 indicated that the toe injury was worse than anticipated.

Monangai has missed both Weeks 5 and 6 recovering from his injury and was listed as a “did not participate” for practice on Monday 10/19. That is a bad sign for him to return in Week 7 since the Bears play the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

It is still encouraging that Chicago chose not to put Monangai on the injured reserve, a move that would have shut him down for a minimum of four games. However, it seems very likely at this point that he will miss three games, with a potential return in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

 

Kyle Monangai Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle Monangai was the RB13 in PPR points per game (14.8) over the first four weeks of the regular season, putting him just behind teammate D’Andre Swift (15.9) in fantasy scoring.

Monangai handled just 41.3% of Chicago’s backfield snap share during that stretch, but was arguably more efficient on the ground than Swift, leading the backfield in explosive run rate (14.0%), rushing success rate (51.7%), and rush yards over expected (93.0).

It will be hard for Monangai to be a consistent RB1 given Chicago’s preference to split their backfield workload and his lack of pass-catching ability, but he proved over the first four weeks he’s capable of being a high-end RB2, and more realistically, a solid top 24 weekly option in a run-first offense.

It’s fair to be cautiously optimistic about Monangai’s return since he’s missed several games due to a toe injury, which could affect his production even when he’s healthy enough to return. However, Chicago remains an offense to target in fantasy, and a healthy Monangai is a player worth targeting, especially since running mate D’Andre Swift is also nursing injuries of his own.

If Swift misses time, Monangai could be a weekly top 12 running back finisher once he returns to the field.

 

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Dameon Pierce, Tony Pollard, Kendre Miller, and Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Dameon Pierce, Tony Pollard, Kendre Miller, and Blake Corum:

Dameon Pierce
vs
Jameson Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Denzel Boston
Dameon Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashee Rice
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Germie Bernard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Luther Burden III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chase Brown
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dameon Pierce
vs
Sam Laporta
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dameon Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dameon Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
DK Metcalf
Dameon Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tee Higgins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rome Odunze
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Dameon Pierce
vs
Colston Loveland
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jalen Coker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Dameon Pierce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Braelon Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Trey McBride
Dameon Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Keenan Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bucky Irving
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Javonte Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dameon Pierce
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Denzel Boston
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Germie Bernard
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
A.J. Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tre Tucker
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Devonta Smith
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
Hunter Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
George Pickens
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Kendre Miller
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Braelon Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Keenan Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Trey McBride
Tony Pollard
vs
Mark Andrews
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Mark Andrews
Kendre Miller
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Blake Corum
Kendre Miller
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Downs
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Colston Loveland
Kendre Miller
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Rome Odunze
Kendre Miller
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendre Miller
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kendre Miller
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
vs
Travis Kelce
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Addison
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kendre Miller
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendre Miller
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kendre Miller
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kendre Miller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Germie Bernard
Kendre Miller
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kendre Miller
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kendre Miller
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kendre Miller
vs
Michael Mayer
Kendre Miller
vs
Tony Pollard
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendre Miller
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kendre Miller
vs
Jameson Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kendre Miller
vs
Carnell Tate
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashee Rice
Kendre Miller
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kendre Miller
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kendre Miller
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kendre Miller
vs
Kyren Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kendre Miller
vs
Derrick Henry
Kendre Miller
vs
Javonte Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kendre Miller
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kendre Miller
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kendre Miller
vs
Bucky Irving
Kendre Miller
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kendre Miller
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kendre Miller
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Chase Brown
Kendre Miller
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Blake Corum
vs
Juwan Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
Kendre Miller
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Higbee
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Hunter Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Demario Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Mayer
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Blake Corum
vs
Devaughn Vele
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Schultz
Blake Corum
vs
Germie Bernard
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Roschon Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Jawhar Jordan
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

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