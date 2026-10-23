October 23, 2026

Andy's Week 5 fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 5 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Hey RotoBallers! Another week of NHL action is behind us, so it's time for another deep dive on the waiver wire. With nearly a month of data in the books, we can now better spot potential breakouts and prime streaming candidates.

This week, we will look at a young dinger in Detroit who is entering must-roster territory and two forwards in Toronto who have slid up to the top line. On the blue line, we will look at some volume options, and in the crease, spotlight two netminders who could be in line for more starts going forward.

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Forward Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

Note: It is crucial to understand your league settings when navigating the waiver wire. If your league prioritizes certain categories, managers should target available players accordingly.

All statistics (advanced and surface-level) are updated as of Thursday, October 22 AM.

Jack Roslovic, C/RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 30%

With John Tavares on the shelf, the Maple Leafs were forced to reshuffle their top six once again. Jack Roslovic is currently skating alongside young Easton Cowan and Auston Matthews on the top line, putting him firmly on the fantasy radar. In their limited time together (17.4 minutes), they have generated a sharp 4.13 xGoals For Per 60, which is the most among all Toronto forward lines this season.

The veteran winger currently holds a tidy 55.4% on-ice expected goals, a two-point jump from last season.

These underlying metrics are already showing in the box score, as he comes off a dominant three-point effort and has tallied eight points (four goals) over his last eight contests. In addition, in his last contest (October 20), Roslovic logged 2:21 PPTOI, his highest mark since opening week, suggesting he could be gradually earning a larger special-teams role.

While he will not provide a major boost in hits and blocks, Roslovic has generated at least 139 shots on goal in each of the last two seasons.

Easton Cowan, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Rostered - 30%

Not to be outdone is Roslovic's linemate. We discussed Cowan in our first waiver wire column of the season, and congratulations to those who have already stashed him. Fortunately, he is still on the waiver wire in just under 70% of Yahoo leagues, so managers can likely still pick him up again after Week 7.

As noted earlier, Cowan skates on the top forward line but also plays on the team's second power-play unit. Under the hood, he has generated a 54% Fenwick% and 58.2% On-Ice Expected Goals%.

His 5-on-5 line has been elite at generating points and, like Roslovic, is coming off a stellar three-point effort. While he is a non-factor in banger categories, he is averaging 2.0 shots per game over his last eight games.

Pavel Zacha, C/LW, Boston Bruins

Rostered -40%

Our next name is a target for shallower leagues. While Boston has shuffled its top-six forward lines early on, Pavel Zacha is slated to center David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka for now.

Entering Thursday's slate, this unit has spent just under 14 minutes on ice together, but Zacha should keep getting prime scoring chances skating alongside these wingers.

After being held off the scoresheet in his first four games of the campaign, Zacha has tallied five points (two goals) over his last five weeks, averaging 18:19 TOI/G with 2:43 PPTOI/G. Zacha continues to skate on the top power-play unit and has scored three of his points on the man advantage.

Those needing a boost to their power-play points while adding a skater who may see up to 18 minutes of ice time per game should target Zacha with confidence.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Detroit Red Wings

Rostered - 20%

I try to avoid repeating names in the main sections of this column, but this player deserves another mention. The young winger from Detroit was highlighted in last week's column at just 5% rostered, but that number has risen nearly 15 points over the past week, and rightfully so.

The former 15th overall pick has looked quite formidable in his first "extended" taste of NHL action, totaling six points over his last eight games. During this stretch, Brandsegg-Nygard has punched in two goals, logged 19 shots, and added an impressive 36 hits. Even when he isn't on the scoresheet, Brandsegg-Nygard is putting up a high total of hits, which raises his nightly floor.

Fortunately, he is being put in prime scoring opportunities, skating on the top forward line and second power-play unit. Per MoneyPuck.com, the young winger has generated a notable 63% Corsi% with a 66.5% On-Ice Expected Goals%. It is crucial to note the small sample, but he proving to be a must-roster asset in 12-team leagues going forward.

Below are his shot attempts in high-danger situations that a goalie stopped. The 21-year-old could be primed for an even greater scoring binge.

Jonathan Marchessault, LW/RW, Nashville Predators

Rostered - 5%

Despite skating on the team's third line, veteran winger Jonathan Marchessault is worth a look in deeper leagues, especially if you need some power-play points. Marchessault plays on the team's top power-play unit and has been productive there. Over his last four games, he has scored all three of his points (two goals) on the man advantage.

In fact, this Nashville unit ranks 12th in xGoals% (per MoneyPuck.com) and, in face-value metrics, is the second-best power-play unit, behind only Utah.

His 5-on-5 usage is frustrating, but his role on the top power-play provides him enough value in 12+ team leagues.

Simon Holmstrom, LW/RW, New York Islanders

Rostered - 3%

The 25-year-old hit the 19-goal mark in each of his last two seasons (20 goals in 2024) but could enjoy a "post-hype" breakout in 2026. In nine games, Holmstrom has already scored four goals and added a helper, including one on the power play.

However, usage could open the door to a career-best season. Currently, Holmstrom is on pace to log a yearly high in average power-play time on ice and is skating last on the team's top 5-on-5 line, alongside Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri.

While this line may not be the flashiest on paper, it's been elite under the hood, generating an eye-catching 83.9% On-Ice xGoals% with 6.14 xGoals For Per 60. As always, early-season sample sizes matter, but there is no doubt this group has been very effective on the ice.

In deep leagues, he is a great pickup for his usage alone, and if these metrics hold up, he could enjoy a 25+ goal campaign.

Tommy Novak, C/LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rostered - 13%

The Penguins got some major injury news on Thursday: Ben Kindel and Bryan Rust will go on injured reserve. Kindel suffered a vasovagal episode, per GM Kyle Dubas, while Bryan Rust will miss at least six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Tommy Novak was on the waiver wire earlier in the season, but his recent move to the second power-play unit likely sent him back to the waiver wire. However, he is now set to skate on the top 5-on-5 line and return to the No. 1 power-play unit.

In line rushes prior to Thursday's contest, Novak skated alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell.

Novak has been moved around the lineup a lot early on, but his 59% Corsi% and 57.1% On-Ice Expected Goals% suggest he should do well in a bigger role.

Noel Acciari, C/RW, Philadelphia Flyers

Rostered - 1%

Let's round this out with a deep name for our managers in 14-team bangers leagues. Noel Acciari has been an Ottawa Senators winger for much of his career, but he recently moved to Ottawa as the team looks to snap out of its early-season skid.

So far, this move has worked as the Flyers have won three straight.

Over his last two games, Acciari has averaged 16:17 TOI/G, nearly three minutes higher than his career norm. During this stretch, Acciari has tallied a helper and added six hits and four blocked shots. This season, he has tallied 33 hits and 13 blocked shots.

With a larger role, Acciari could eclipse 100 hits and potentially reach 100 blocks. In this role, he is a viable streamer in deeper bangers leagues.

Other Names:

Matvei Michkov, PHI (already over 45% rostered but a target for shallower leagues)

Jake Neighbours, STL (discussed last week, top add for hits, continues to see top power-play time)

Mats Zuccarello, LAK (streaming play for Week 5, four-game slate and seeing top power-play time

Stephen Halliday, OTT (sneaky deep-league streamer in four-game slate, seeing top power-play time)

Defensemen Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

Elias Pettersson, D, Vancouver Canucks

Rostered - 15%



Elias Pettersson has operated on the top pairing and is well-positioned to have a career year. After averaging 14:21 TOI/G over his first two seasons, Pettersson is on pace to average a much higher 18:33 TOI/G in Year 3. He is skating on the top pairing alongside Filip Hronek but has provided fantasy value, despite not seeing any power-play time.

Through 11 games, Pettersson has tallied three goals with a +3 rating, 25 hits and 21 blocked shots. In comparison, last season, Pettersson blocked just 16 shots over 28 games.

With a larger role, Pettersson could return to his rookie form, logging 85 blocked shots and 136 hits over just 70 games. He is not a play for scoring but has the volume to provide value in 12-team category formats.

Artem Zub, D, Ottawa Senators

Rostered - 10%

The other defender is a great target for those needing a streamer. Artem Zub and the Senators will have a hefty four-game slate in Week 5, which should provide him ample volume for fantasy.

Zub had a delayed start to the season but has quickly returned to a prominent role. Through three games, Zub has averaged 18:40 TOI/G and has already logged nine blocked shots with an assist. Last season, Zub tallied 120 blocks with 30 points and 66 hits over an 81-game stint.

Currently, Zub skates on the top pairing alongside Jake Sanderson and should remain there for at least the next week, with Thomas Chabot week-to-week. He should be in a prime position to tally double-digit blocks over a busy Week 5 slate.

Other Names -

Dmitry Orlov, SJ (discussed last week, remains on San Jose's top power-play)

Ryan Shea, EDM (deep-league streamer, on second power-play unit, has four-game slate)

Goalie Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

Dan Vladar, G, Philadelphia Flyers

Rostered - 40%

The Flyers have begun to find their footing, and netminder Dan Vladar has played a major role. Over his last three games, Vladar has posted a 2-0-1 record with a 1.30 GAA and a .953% SV%. Before that, he went 0-3 with a .857% SV%.

While managers shouldn't expect this run to last for the remainder of the season, Vladar was a valuable option for much of the second half last season and could be rounding into form. Remember, the goalie suffered an injury late in camp, which could have caused his slow start.

In his 13 games in 2025, Vladar posted a 9-3-1 record with a .913 SV% and a 2.14 GAA. While Joseph Woll should get his fair share of starts, Vladar will rise to the clear No. 1 role if he continues this trajectory.

Vladar and the Flyers will open the new week with a favorable tilt against the Blue Jackets before facing the Caps and beginning their road trip against the Mammoth.

Alex Nedeljkovic, G, San Jose Sharks

Rostered - 15%

With Yaroslav Askarov stumbling to the tune of an .865% SV%, Alex Nedeljkovic has put himself on the fantasy radar. Through four games, he has posted a 3-0-1 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .917% SV%. The veteran has also gotten the nod in three of their last four games, suggesting a change of the guard could be occurring.

Under the hood, his metrics look promising as he has generated a strong 4.6 Goals Saved Above Expected, putting him eighth among all netminders per MoneyPuck.com.

Anton Forsberg, G, Los Angeles Kings

Rostered - 5%

Rounding out our list is another No. 2 option whose value is growing. With the Kings on a four-game stretch in Week 5, managers should expect Anton Forsberg to get at least two starts (against the Rangers, Blackhawks, Senators, or Sabers).

While Darcy Kuemper is coming off the best outing of the season, prior to that, he endured some early growing pains. Meanwhile, Forsberg has held a 2.63 GAA with an .883% SV%. However, much of that is skewed by his five-goal debut. Removing that outing, Forsberg would hold a .943% SV%.

Forsberg outplayed Kuemper for most of the 2025 campaign, and the crease could tilt in his favor again.

Other Names -

Daniil Tarasov, DET (discussed last week, a top add where available)