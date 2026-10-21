👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Wednesday, 10/21/26)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Bilal Coulibaly - Fantasy Basketball Rankings, NBA DFS Lineup Picks

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 21, 2026). Thunder Dan's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

In This Article hide
NBA DFS Core Play
NBA DFS Value Play
NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

We had only a few games on opening night, and it was just enough for us to dip our toes back into the NBA DFS pool. KAT played only six minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, and I had only one share of his backup, Andre Drummond, in my lineups. But I still managed to break even on the night, which sometimes is good enough, as we can just reload and go at it again the next night. It's the beauty of DFS!

We're back with a hefty 11-game main slate on both sites tonight, as 22 more teams play their first games of the season. Rotations are still getting fleshed out, but most teams are fairly healthy, so there are a lot fewer injuries to monitor than usual. I am going to lean into the "stars and scrubs" builds tonight as pricing is super soft on both sites, allowing us to cram in multiple studs with all the value.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on Wednesday, 10/21/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and 6 free months of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW

 

NBA DFS Core Play

Luka Doncic, LAL - PG

  • DraftKings: $11K 
  • FanDuel: $11.7K

This might seem like a no-brainer, but I think at least 30-40% of tournament lineups tonight will not have Luka in them, despite the fact that his projection crushes everyone else on the slate. His cash game rostership will push up into the 70-80% range, I would think. But I will not be making many lineups that don't include the Laker star.

With LeBron James in Philly, we just might see Luka break DFS this year. He's an elite scorer, passer, and a really good rebounder from his position. He hits threes, which helps on DK with the extra half-point, and he's a threat to grab the double-double and triple-double bonuses on DK nightly. Turnovers are also punished less severely on DK (-0.5) compared to FD (-1.0), giving him an even higher floor and ceiling for DK players.

He could flirt with 40% usage this season, and we might see him at 12K on DK and 13K on FD before Thanksgiving. Don't overthink this one!

Also consider: Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF ($10K DK, $11.2K FD)

 

NBA DFS Value Play

Grayson Allen - SG/SF (SG only on FD)

  • DraftKings: $4.3K
  • FanDuel: $4.9K

There are so many value plays to choose from tonight, so featuring just one guy was a tough choice, but I think Allen is going to be one my most-rostered players. Allen may not start for the Hornets tonight, but I am projecting him for somewhere between 25-28 minutes off the bench in a high-usage role.

When I look at what he did last year in that band of minutes (25-30), it was pretty darn solid, with averages of 15.6 points, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 3.0 threes. The Hornets are going to badly need some shot-makers tonight with Kon Knueppel and Coby White, two starters and high-usage players missing from the lineup.

Dennis Schroder and Sion James are probably going to start, but I'll take Allen and his elite three-point shooting off the bench instead. He was really good in that role for Phoenix last year when Jalen Green missed time.

Also consider: Sandro Mamukelashvili, LAL - PF/C ($4.5K DK, $3.9K FD)

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

This is where our writers are focused on really good, less popular plays. But on this slate, pretty much all the best plays are going to be highly-rostered, so it's going to come down to getting the right combination and jamming in as many studs without punting more than a few spots.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

Unlock RotoBaller Premium
This content is for premium members only. Gain access to our premium tools and expert advice from proven winners.
Or choose a sport

Already a premium member? Login here

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Anthony Cirelli

Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Walker Kessler

Available for Season Opener
Quinton Byfield

Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Stephen Curry

Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Could Return Saturday
Anthony Black

Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Play in Week 7
Mikael Backlund

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Coby White

Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out for Season Opener
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Terrance Ferguson

Not Expected to be Ready Next Week
Davante Adams

Officially Lands on Injured Reserve
Anthony Mantha

Cleared for Action
Mats Zuccarello

Ready for Action Tuesday
Kyle Monangai

Misses Another Practice on Tuesday
Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
NFL

NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Terry McLaurin

Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Josh Jacobs

"Looks Great"
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
J.J. McCarthy

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
Najee Harris

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Mike Evans

Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Players to Buy or Sell - Week 7
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Week 7 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 7